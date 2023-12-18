  1. home
Cristiano Ronaldo Set to Return to China with Al-Nassr

By Billy Jiang, December 18, 2023

Get ready, football fans! The legendary Cristiano Ronaldo is set to lead Al-Nassr FC in two thrilling matches against Shanghai Shenhua and Zhejiang Professional on January 24 and 28, 2024, at the Shenzhen Universiade Center Stadium.

WeChat-Image_20231218165052.jpg

Annoucement made by 2024 Glory Soccer Tour on Sina Weibo. Screenshot by That's

The announcement, made on December 17 via the official Sina Weibo of the 2024 Glory Soccer Tour Al-Nassr China Tour, has sent waves of excitement across social media. 

In the promotional posters, Ronaldo stands prominently at the center, fueling anticipation for a stellar performance.

With strong ties to China from his days with Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus, Ronaldo last visited the country in 2019 during a Serie A match in Nanjing. 

Now, after joining Al-Nassr in 2022, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to grace Chinese football enthusiasts with his unparalleled skills.

Despite being on the verge of turning 39, Ronaldo's on-field prowess remains undeniable; in his debut season in the Saudi Pro League, he led the rankings with 16 goals and 8 assists, proving he's still the king on the pitch.

As Ronaldo brings his A-game to China once again, football enthusiasts are expecting nothing short of a spectacular display from the Portuguese maestro.

Will they be able to control their emotions? One couldn't when Messi visited last year...

READ MORE: Kid Invades Pitch to Hug Messi, Becomes Instant Legend

Warning: you'd be well advised to!

READ MORE: The Messi Hugging Pitch Invader? He Finally Got Arrested...

Either way, it's a date with football greatness – mark your calendars for Ronaldo's return to the Chinese stage in January 2024! 

That's will continue to provide information on match details and ticket sales. For more exciting news in the Greater Bay Area, follow our WeChat Official Account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via 2024 Glory Soccer Tour]

Football News Cristiano Ronaldo Shenzhen

