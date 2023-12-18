Voting Now Open in the That's Shanghai 2023 Food & Drink Awards

That's right, it is time once again for our glitziest and most glamorous event of the year, the 21st edition of the That’s Shanghai Food & Drink Awards, which will take place in January.
And, just like every year, you the readers vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, mixologists and more.
How to Vote
Voting
First of all, select the category which you want to vote for. Then slide down to the bottom to see the nominees and vote for your favorite.
During the voting period (December 18-January 3), each person / account can vote for one nominee in each of the 51 categories.
Please note: We monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!
How Do I Vote for Restaurant / Bar / Club of the Year?
Votes for Restaurant, Bar and Club of the Year will be accepted on an open vote basis. Simply select the relevant category, type the name of the venue and submit.
The deadline to submit open votes for Bar, Club and Restaurant of the Year is January 3 at 11.59pm. Any submissions sent after that will not be counted. One open vote per category only.
I Can’t See My Favorite on the List – How Can I Vote For It?
Don't see your favorite on our voting page? First up, it's not too late to nominate (see below).
Write-in votes will also be accepted for each category – just scroll to the bottom of the page and enter your nominee in the open vote section...
I Want to Nominate / Be Nominated! How Can I Do That?
Would you like a venue to be nominated for an award?
Simply message us on WeChat with the following information:
Category
Nominee Name
Flash Voting
As well as the main voting site, we'll also be running daily flash voting during the voting period (December 18-January 3). You'll only have 48 hours to vote in each flash vote – so act fast.
The daily WeChat flash votes will be tallied up and awarded on a weighted scale, with 100 votes going to first place, 50 votes to second place and 25 votes to third place.
These votes will then be added to the total votes from the main voting site – so be sure to vote on both!
Please note: A friendly reminder – we monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!
What Date is the Flash Vote for My Category?
Mon Dec 18
Brunch of the Year
Burger of the Year
Hotel Brunch of the Year
Tue Dec 19
Italian Restaurant of the Year
Italian Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year
Wed Dec 20
Mexican Restaurant of the Year
Spanish Restaurant of the Year
Latin American Restaurant of the Year
Thu Dec 21
Pizza of the Year
Southeast Chinese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year
Fri Dec 22
Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year
Northwest & Central Chinese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
Sat Dec 23
Indian Restaurant of the Year
Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year
Southwest China Restaurant of the Year
Sun Dec 24
Korean Restaurant of the Year
Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Mon Dec 25
Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year
Thai Restaurant of the Year
Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year
Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year
Tue Dec 26
French Restaurant of the Year
French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Hotel French Restaurant of the Year
Wed Dec 27
Chef of the Year
Mixologist of the Year
F&B Personality of the Year
Thu Dec 28
Wine Bar of the Year
Hotel Buffet of the Year
Hotel Bar of the Year
Fri Dec 29
Café of the Year
Bakery of the Year
Ice Creamery of the Year
Sat Dec 30
Contemporary Restaurant of the Year
Steakhouse of the Year
Hotel Steakhouse of the Year
Sun Dec 31
New Restaurant of the Year
New Bar of the Year
New Club of the Year
Mon Jan 1
Live Music Venue of the Year
Sports Bar of the Year
Whisky Bar of the Year
LGBTQ+ Venue of the Year
Tue Jan 2
Craft Cocktail Bar of the Year
Casual Cocktail Bar of the Year
Craft Beer Bar of the Year
Rooftop of the Year
Here We Go!
That's it! The main voting site and first flash vote categories are now open. So good luck to all nominees... and may battle commence!
Sponsorship Opportunities
