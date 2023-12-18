  1. home
Voting Now Open in the That's Shanghai 2023 Food & Drink Awards

By That's Shanghai, December 18, 2023

0 0

That's right, it is time once again for our glitziest and most glamorous event of the year, the 21st edition of the That’s Shanghai Food & Drink Awards, which will take place in January.

And, just like every year, you the readers vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, mixologists and more.

How to Vote

Voting

First of all, select the category which you want to vote for. Then slide down to the bottom to see the nominees and vote for your favorite.

Slide-down.png

During the voting period (December 18-January 3), each person / account can vote for one nominee in each of the 51 categories.

Please note: We monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!

How Do I Vote for Restaurant / Bar / Club of the Year?

Votes for Restaurant, Bar and Club of the Year will be accepted on an open vote basis. Simply select the relevant category, type the name of the venue and submit.

Open-vote.png

The deadline to submit open votes for Bar, Club and Restaurant of the Year is January 3 at 11.59pm. Any submissions sent after that will not be counted. One open vote per category only.

I Can’t See My Favorite on the List – How Can I Vote For It?

Don't see your favorite on our voting page? First up, it's not too late to nominate (see below).

Write-in votes will also be accepted for each category – just scroll to the bottom of the page and enter your nominee in the open vote section...

Open-vote.png

I Want to Nominate / Be Nominated! How Can I Do That?

Would you like a venue to be nominated for an award?

Simply message us on WeChat with the following information: 

  • Category

  • Nominee Name


Flash Voting

As well as the main voting site, we'll also be running daily flash voting during the voting period (December 18-January 3). You'll only have 48 hours to vote in each flash vote – so act fast.

The daily WeChat flash votes will be tallied up and awarded on a weighted scale, with 100 votes going to first place, 50 votes to second place and 25 votes to third place.

These votes will then be added to the total votes from the main voting site – so be sure to vote on both!

Please note: A friendly reminder – we monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!

What Date is the Flash Vote for My Category?

Mon Dec 18

  • Brunch of the Year

  • Burger of the Year

  • Hotel Brunch of the Year

Tue Dec 19

  • Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • Italian Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

Wed Dec 20

  • Mexican Restaurant of the Year

  • Spanish Restaurant of the Year

  • Latin American Restaurant of the Year

Thu Dec 21

  • Pizza of the Year

  • Southeast Chinese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year

Fri Dec 22

  • Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year

  • Northwest & Central Chinese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Sat Dec 23

  • Indian Restaurant of the Year

  • Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year

  • Southwest China Restaurant of the Year

Sun Dec 24

  • Korean Restaurant of the Year

  • Japanese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Mon Dec 25

  • Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

  • Thai Restaurant of the Year

  • Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year

  • Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

Tue Dec 26

  • French Restaurant of the Year

  • French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

Wed Dec 27

  • Chef of the Year

  • Mixologist of the Year

  • F&B Personality of the Year

Thu Dec 28

  • Wine Bar of the Year

  • Hotel Buffet of the Year

  • Hotel Bar of the Year

Fri Dec 29

  • Café of the Year

  • Bakery of the Year

  • Ice Creamery of the Year

Sat Dec 30

  • Contemporary Restaurant of the Year

  • Steakhouse of the Year

  • Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

Sun Dec 31

  • New Restaurant of the Year

  • New Bar of the Year

  • New Club of the Year

Mon Jan 1

  • Live Music Venue of the Year

  • Sports Bar of the Year

  • Whisky Bar of the Year

  • LGBTQ+ Venue of the Year

Tue Jan 2

  • Craft Cocktail Bar of the Year

  • Casual Cocktail Bar of the Year

  • Craft Beer Bar of the Year

  • Rooftop of the Year

Here We Go! 

That's it! The main voting site and first flash vote categories are now open. So good luck to all nominees... and may battle commence!

Sponsorship Opportunities

