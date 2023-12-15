POP on the Bund's Legendary NYE Countdown Party is Back!

What better way to ring in the New Year than a Countdown Party against the backdrop of Shanghai's majestic Bund and stunning Lujiazui skyline at POP on the Bund!

Presale tickets are just RMB400, which includes a glass of Perrier Jouët Champagne, free flow drinks and live photo service.

Kicking off at 9pm, expect live DJ music and spectacular performances as you celebrate and welcome in 2024 on POP's glamorous terrace.

New Year's Eve is all about new beginnings, shaking off the craziness of the past few years, and welcoming in a bolder, better, brighter 2024!





Champagne table packages are also available, but make sure to make your reservation in advance by calling 6321 0909 to secure your spot.



And click on the poster below to get your tickets now!

Sun Dec 31, 9pm-2am; RMB400.



POP on the Bund, 7/F, Three on the Bund, 3 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 中山东一路3号7楼, 近广东路.