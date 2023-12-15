  1. home
  2. Articles

POP on the Bund's Legendary NYE Countdown Party is Back!

By That's Shanghai, December 15, 2023

0 0

What better way to ring in the New Year than a Countdown Party against the backdrop of Shanghai's majestic Bund and stunning Lujiazui skyline at POP on the Bund!

WechatIMG7604.jpeg

WechatIMG7524.jpeg

WechatIMG7525.jpeg

Presale tickets are just RMB400, which includes a glass of Perrier Jouët Champagne, free flow drinks and live photo service.

IMG_3569.JPG

Kicking off at 9pm, expect live DJ music and spectacular performances as you celebrate and welcome in 2024 on POP's glamorous terrace.

WechatIMG7599.jpeg

WechatIMG7523.jpeg

_20231201171746.jpg

New Year's Eve is all about new beginnings, shaking off the craziness of the past few years, and welcoming in a bolder, better, brighter 2024!

WechatIMG7531.jpeg

WechatIMG7522.jpeg

Champagne table packages are also available, but make sure to make your reservation in advance by calling 6321 0909 to secure your spot.

And click on the poster below to get your tickets now!

Weixin-Image_20231214165556.jpg

Sun Dec 31, 9pm-2am; RMB400.

POP on the Bund, 7/F, Three on the Bund, 3 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 中山东一路3号7楼, 近广东路.

more news

Legendary Bund Terrace Party Sleepless Shanghai at KEV

Legendary Bund Terrace Party Sleepless Shanghai at KEV

A feast for the ears and eyes.

M on the Bund Documentary: Crowdfunding Launch Announcement

M on the Bund Documentary: Crowdfunding Launch Announcement

'M On The Bund' takes you behind the scenes of an extraordinary restaurant that sat at the heart of Shanghai for 23 years.

WATCH: 'M on the Bund' Documentary Teaser Trailer

WATCH: 'M on the Bund' Documentary Teaser Trailer

An ode to the one and only Michelle Garnaut.

Karl Lagerfeld Gifting at W Shanghai - The Bund

Just twist his lucky knob...

This Day in History: The Charging Bull on the Bund

Arturo Di Modica's "redder, younger and stronger" Wall Street Bull.

2020 Shanghai International Literary Festival Postponed

Fingers crossed for a mini festival in the autumn.

PHOTOS: Nicky Almasy's 'The Evolution of Shanghai's South Bund'

The Hungarian photographer has an uncanny knack of capturing how quickly the city changes.

French President Macron Attends Opening of West Bund Art Museum

West Bund Art Museum held its opening ceremony on November 5, with French president Emmanuel Macron among the attendees.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

10 Stunning Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @eseidner

An Exceptional Expo: Shifting Trade Winds After CIIE

City of the Future: Kempinski Luxury Hotel & Residences Xiong'an

Mandatory Mask Wearing is Back (But Only for Some)

NooSH Just Released Their New Christmas Linen Collection!

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

8 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

POP on the Bund's Legendary NYE Countdown Party is Back!

POP on the Bund's Legendary NYE Countdown Party is Back!

Welcome 2024 with a Beijing Staycation in the Clouds

Welcome 2024 with a Beijing Staycation in the Clouds

Shanghai School News Roundup: December 2023

Shanghai School News Roundup: December 2023

Celebrate the Holiday Season at W Shanghai – The Bund

Celebrate the Holiday Season at W Shanghai – The Bund

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives