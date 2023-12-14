16 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Wednesday-Sunday



Nordic Yuletide Village @ Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund



As the winter chill settles in, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund transforms into a Nordic Festive Village from December 8-24, transporting guests to a magical haven reminiscent of Santa's hometown in Finland.



This enchanting experience combines the historic luxury of the hotel with the warmth of the yuletide season, creating a truly immersive Northern European winter experience.

It's RMB298 per ticket (valid Dec 8-24), scan the QR code below to purchase:

Every Wed-Sun Dec 8-24; RMB198-398, includes one drink voucher.

Wed-Fri, 4-10pm.

Sat & Sun, 12-10pm.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号, 近延安东路.

Thursday-Sunday

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Thu Dec 14, 8pm; RMB158

Fri Dec 15, 8pm; RMB188



Sat Dec 16, 8pm; RMB380

Thu Dec 21, 8pm; RMB158

Fri Dec 22, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Dec 23, 7.30pm, RMB188

Sun Dec 24, 4.30pm, RMB188

Thu Dec 28, 8pm; RMB128

Fri Dec 29, 8pm, RMB188

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Friday & Saturday

Pisco Night Fever @ RIINK

Get hot in Sweet December this weekend, experience the vibrant fusion of Chilean vibes at RIINK this Saturday night! DJ FLYZ will spin infectious Latin rhythms while you skate to the beat.

Indulge in tantalizing dishes and sip on authentic Pisco sours special. Don't miss this unique event where music, food, and fun collide in an electrifying atmosphere.

And also not to miss this Friday, a great deal for friends gathering, a crew of 6+ coming to RIINK all get free shots!



Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for the special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!

And that's not all...

Doris Metaverse Launch Party



There’s no shortage of animals looking for homes, and animal welfare and technology-based organization Doris Metaverse is finding creative new ways to help our furry friends.

Sponsor a rescue dog by unlocking exclusive digital collectibles paired with real dogs awaiting adoption.

Each Digital Collectible features a creative portrait and narrative that vividly brings the personality of the sponsored dog to life.

To learn more, visit this Doris Metaverse launch party at RIINK this Saturday!

Pisco Night Fever: Fri & Sat Dec 15 & 16, 2-7pm; Free Entry.

Doris Metaverse Launch Party: Sat Dec 16, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Snowy Dreamland @ La Suite



Don't miss the enchanting winter celebration at La Suite's Snowy Dreamland! Join in for an unforgettable night filled with festive vibes and joy.

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Dec 15 & 16, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Friday to Sunday

House of Bars 2023

House of Bars is back! And bar hopping. First stop – Cafe Gray Deluxe on Friday evening with four influential bartenders from Shenzhen, Rome, Hong Kong and Tokyo, all together, one night only!

Second stop – sparkling wine fair at the Middle House Penthouse on Saturday afternoon!



Third stop – SOMM F4 at Frasca on Saturday evening, with 48 wines half price!

Finale – DRiNK Christmas Party on Sunday evening, with festive cocktails from Theo & Mack at Café Gray Deluxe!

Café Gray Deluxe, Penthouse & Frasca, The Middle House, 366 Shimen Yi Lu, by Wujiang Lu 石门一路366号上海镛舍三层, 近吴江路.

Saturday



Jingle Bell Miracle Bash @ The 1515 West Chophouse and Bar

Immerse yourself in a symphony of sounds curated by Shanghai’s best DJs, making the dance floor a dynamic fusion of festive beats that will keep you grooving all night long.



With dazzling lights, full on Xmas decor and festive vibes it promises to be a magical night. Connect, laugh and revel in the joy of the season at this festive wonderland.

For VIP Table booking contact 152 2147 2779.

Sat Dec 16, 9pm-3am; RMB118-188.

The 1515 West Chophouse and Bar, 4/F, Jing An Shangri-La, 1218 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Tongren Lu 延安中路1218号, 上海静安香格里拉, 近铜仁路.

Saturday & Sunday

Dec 16 & 17: 白8 – RJ Steiner @ The Langham

The founder of 白8 – RJ Steiner – is at The Langham for a full weekend of seasonal 白8 cocktails. It starts with an evening of baijiu shaking Saturday from 9pm-midnight at the Lobby Bar.

Then the 白8 will continue flowing into Sunday brunch from 12-3pm.

Sat Dec 16, 9pm-Midnight.

Sun Dec 17, 12-3pm.

The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi, 99 Madang Lu, by Taicang Lu 马当路99号, 近太仓路.

Looking Ahead



Dec 18: To Love – CEIBS Maple Choir Concert

The award-winning CEIBS Maple Choir will perform at the Shanghai Oriental Art Center on December 18.



Members of China Europe International Business School founded the choir in 2014. The choir has received praise for its performances in choral competitions of the 2021 Shanghai Citizens Art Festival and the 5th Vietnam International Choir Competition.

The love-themed concert aims to awaken the emotional resonance of the audience through the power of music and motivate people to face various adversities in life fearlessly.

Mon Dec 18, 7.30pm; RMB559/319/239/159/135/69

Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道.

Dec 22: Ugly Sweater Christmas Party @ El Santo

El Santo Ugly Sweater Christmas Party with free flow 7-10pm including Mulled Wine, Blue Demon Lager, House Red & White Wine, Frozen Margarita, Aperol Spritz, Prosecco, as well as Free Mexican Canapes.

There will be prizes for best dressed and a guest DJ from 10pm. Pre sale tickets are RMB198, scan the QR on the poster above to get yours now.

Fri Dec 22, 7pm-Late; RMB198.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Dec 22-24: Anna Karenina the Musical @ AIA Grand Theatre



A spectacular, breathtaking, emotional, and high-tech show based on the Leo Tolstoy masterpiece, Anna Karenina the Musical is headed to Shanghai from December 22-24.

Anna Karenina is a classic of literature, recounting the relationship between a man and a woman, the dramatic love story of the married lady Anna Karenina and a dashing military officer Alexey Vronsky, all taking place amidst the glitter and luxury of the Russian nobility in the second half of the 19th century.

The musical captures the subtle psychology and emotional depth of the great Tolstoy novel, as the characters struggle with overwhelming and controversial feelings – of love and betrayal, passion and duty, hope and desperation.

Although almost a century and a half has passed since the time of the story, the events unfolding before the audience are gripping and touching in their timeless quality.

A story of duty, desire and despair, experience Tolstoy's classic like never before with the live-performance of Anna Karenina the Musical.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri-Sun Dec 22-24, 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080.

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu 东大名路889号, 近公平路.

Dec 29-Jan 14: Matilda The Musical @ Shanghai Grand Theatre



Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life.

With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 101 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents, but impresses her schoolteacher Miss Honey. During her first term at school, the two forge a bond as Miss Honey begins to recognize and appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality.

Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves to punish those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!



Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and an unforgettable star turn for a young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.



The original West End musical Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical has traveled the world and is making its return to China after four years.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Dec 29 until Sun Jan 14, 2pm & 7:30pm; RMB1,080.

Shanghai Grand Theatre, 300 Renmin Da Dao, by Huangpi Bei Lu 人民大道300号, 近黄陂北路.

Dec 31: That's Shanghai Back To The 70s NYE Party @ Lounge By Topgolf

Get ready to step into a time capsule and transport yourself to the grooviest era of them all!

That's Shanghai and Lounge by Topgolf proudly present Back To The 70s – the New Year's Eve bash that promises to be a dazzling fusion of retro vibes and contemporary excitement.

Don your bell-bottoms, grab those disco balls, and prepare for a night of unforgettable memories!

Scan the QR on the poster above to get your tickets now.

Sun Dec 31, 9pm-2am; RMB428.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Countdown Party @ Pop on the Bund

Pop's legendary NYE Countdown Party, with free flow drinks, DJ and performances, all with spectacular terrace views!

Sun Dec 31, 9pm-2am; RMB400.

Pop on the Bund, 7/F, Three on the Bund, 3 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Guangdong Lu 中山东一路3号7楼, 近广东路.

New Year Countdown Party @ Aura Lounge and Jazz Bar

What better way to ring in the New Year than a countdown party against the backdrop of Shanghai's majestic Bund and stunning skyline at Aura Lounge and Jazz Bar situated on the 52nd floor of The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong, with one of the best views in the city!

The Aura Soirée this year is all about new beginnings, shaking off the craziness of 2023 and welcoming in a bolder, better, brighter 2024!

Kicking off at 9pm, expect a live band and spectacular performances as you celebrate and welcome in 2024 in Aura’s glamourous space.

Tickets are just RMB688 per person, which includes free-flow beverages – Barons de Rothschild Champagne Ritz Reserve Brut, Ruffino Orvieto Classico IGT red wine, Ruffino Chianti DOCG white wine, Aura Soirée Festival Coktail, Mulled Wine, Vodka Soda, G&T, Whisky Highball, soft drinks, juice and soda – and delectable canapés for four hours (9pm-1am), as well as live shows and an unforgettable night of dancing in the clouds!

Presale tickets are limited so scan the QR below to make sure to reserve your spot ahead of time for just RMB688 per person!

For inquiries or reservations, call 21-2020-1717 or email restaurantrsvn.pudong@ritzcarlton.com.

Sun Dec 31, from 9pm-2am; RMB688.

Aura Lounge & Jazz Bar, 52F, The Ritz-Carlton Shanghai, Pudong; Shanghai IFC, 8 Century Avenue, Lujiazui, Pudong Shanghai, 浦东陆家嘴世纪大道8号国金中心上海浦东丽思卡尔顿酒店52楼.

