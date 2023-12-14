The Langham, Hong Kong Celebrates Christmas with Tidings of Warmth, Hope & Love

Christmas is one of the most magical times of the year and this is no exception at The Langham, Hong Kong. To embrace the blissful season, the Hotel is presenting creativity and enchantment through its specially designed Christmas tree.

Introducing the theme of "Streamer Constellation - Tree of Warmth, Hope and Love", this innovative Christmas tree rises into the hotel Lobby with shimmering, see-through spheres and LED lights. Continue the spirit of giving and sharing with a month-long charity programme of nine spheres which all proceeds and donations will be given to hotel charity partner - The Women’s Foundation.

Drawing inspirations from the astrological theory that "everyone has his or her own zodiac guardian star", the award-winning creative design house - NYGDESIGN integrates zodiac sign elements into their design. This showstopper tree is consisted of a number of glittering orbs, nine of them are representing zodiac sign strategically placed around the tree. As soon as a mobile device of a passerby is detected, the orb will shoot a trail of lights towards the top of the tree like a comet. Guests who are fortunate enough to catch the meteorite fleeing moment at the top of the Christmas tree are encouraged to make a wish which could possibly come true.

To align with the commitment of sustainability roadmap of the hotel, these nine orbs take on a second life after the festive season. They will be able to transform into a decorative products, which cast a warm glow and enhance the aesthetic design of any home. To take one home, guests may bid for them online via a meaningful silent auction, whereby all proceeds will benefit The Women's Foundation - a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the lives of women and girls in Hong Kong. Guests interested in bidding for one of the nine constellation orbs may do so in the entire month of December via link.

Says Sherona Shng, Managing Director of The Langham, Hong Kong and Regional Vice President, Operations, "This year, we are proud to present a Christmas Tree that is not only stunning and magical, but also interactive, sustainable and meaningful. Our 'Streamer Constellation - Tree of Warmth, Hope and Love' is designed to do all these and more! I am especially delighted to partner with The Women's Foundation to support local women and girls in need."

The Christmas tree site is free to visit and will be open to the public throughout December, accompanied by Christmas carolling each evening during weekends.

"Streamer Constellation - Tree of Warmth, Hope and Love"



Open to the public throughout December 2023

The Langham, Hong Kong

No.8 Peking Road, Tsim Sha Tsui