That's Shanghai & Lounge By Topgolf NYE Party!

Get ready to step into a time capsule and transport yourself to the grooviest era of them all!

That's Shanghai and Lounge by Topgolf proudly present Back To The 70s – the New Year's Eve bash that promises to be a dazzling fusion of retro vibes and contemporary excitement.

Don your bell-bottoms, grab those disco balls, and prepare for a night of unforgettable memories!



The Beat Goes On: DJ & Live Music!



Get ready to dance to the rhythm of the past as DJ KADWELL, the maestro who once spun for Mariah Carey, and the trendsetting DJ RAIN take center stage.

O

From the Beatles to Elvis Presley, from Michael Jackson to disco anthems, they'll have you grooving all night long.

Immerse yourself in a sonic time warp, reliving the magic of the 70s in an audiovisual spectacle that's simply unmissable!

Sip & Sway: Free-Flowing Drinks All Night Long!

Raise your glass to a night of indulgence! Your ticket includes an array of free-flowing drinks, both alcoholic and non-alcoholic.

From beers and wines to gins, cocktails, sparkling wines, and more – it's a beverage bonanza to complement the beats.

Let the bubbles tickle your taste buds as you dance into the New Year with pure, unbridled energy!

Swing into Style: Professional Swing Dance Instructors!

Join the swing revolution with special swing dance performances and live teaching by professional swing dance instructors from Downtown Swing Shanghai.

Let the dance floor be your canvas as you embrace the dazzling lights and hot moves of the 70s. Become the star of the night as you swing into 2024 with style and flair!

Flashback Atmosphere: Shiny Retro-Themed Decor!

The venue is set to sparkle with disco balls, golden and silver stars, retro players, streamers, and selfie lights – creating an immersive atmosphere that seamlessly blends the best of the retro and modern worlds.

Get ready to slay the crowd in an Instagram-worthy setting that will have everyone talking!

Games & Lucky Draw!



Keep the excitement going with a variety of games, including mini-golf and swing suites.

Dive into the thrill of live lucky draws with fantastic prizes up for grabs, including Karawe brand goodies, Shangri-La Pudong Shanghai's indulgent offerings, Black Rock barrel whiskey and cocktail tasting vouchers, Lounge by Topgolf vouchers, and more!

Get Your Tickets Now!

Scan the QR on the poster above to get your tickets now.

Date: December 31, 2023

Address: Topgolf, 2nd Floor, Central Plaza, No.227 Huangpi Bei Lu, Huangpu District

Dress Code: Retro and Shiny

Put on your 70s-style outfit, gather your squad, and step into the time machine. Don't miss the chance to be part of the ultimate throwback celebration. Let's dance, let's shine, and let's welcome 2024 in style. Get your tickets now, and let's make this New Year's Eve a night to remember!

Party Ticket Giveaway!

Feeling lucky? Join our event group ‘What’s on in Shanghai’ by scanning the QR code, and discover the rules for our ticket giveaway.

Increase your chances by leaving a comment under our featured post on Little Red Book – double the chance, double the excitement!

Downtown Swing Shanghai

Established by Xiaoxing and Lucy in 2017, Downtown Swing Shanghai specializes in Swing dance from the 1920s-50s. The duo devote themselves to swing dance teaching, cultural promotion, performances, and various swing dance-related event planning and organizing. They also held one of the biggest and longest lasting Lindy Festivals in Shanghai, as well as the Swing Feast.



Downtown Swing has a dedicated team of professional swing dance instructors who have received numerous awards in both domestic and international competitions. Their comprehensive curriculum system offers the ideal learning environment for swing dance enthusiasts.