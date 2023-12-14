Welcome 2024 with a Beijing Staycation in the Clouds

Located 330 meters above the China World Trade Center at the heart of the capital's CBD, the view from China World Summit Wing, Beijing's West-facing guestrooms and suites extends three kilometers and all the way to the rooftops of the Forbidden City, immersing guests in the beauty of romantic sunset.

The view from the hotel’s East-facing guestrooms and suites, meanwhile, are a vision of a future cityscape, with the CCTV Headquarters and downtown landmark CITIC Tower.

On the 64th floor Resident's Foyer, the hotel prepares refreshments and light bites throughout the day, as well as offering the use of meeting rooms for two hours every day*, providing professional office equipment and concierge services.



The happy hour at Atmosphere on the 80th floor offers a variety of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, canapés and selected daily dishes, served from 6-8pm. Enjoy beautiful sunset scenery and savor the evening vibe.

Hotel features include a lifestyle sanctuary with 24-hour gymnasium...

.. and indoor infinity swimming pool on level 78.

Refine your comfort in the pool Jacuzzi massage chair and enjoy the city view while lying on your back.

Guests are also invited on a gourmet journey; the hotel boasts four restaurants, a bar, a lounge, and four exclusive venues devoted to private dining.



Of particularl note, The Red Chamber was awarded Bib Gourmand by Michelin Guide Beijing 2024, the fifth consecutive year of being bestowed the award.



The hotel offers three room packages available until February 29, 2024.



Staycation Above The Clouds

RMB2,588 per night including two breakfasts at Grill 79, dinner for two persons at the Lounge or the Red Chamber and two cocktail vouchers at Atmosphere.

Family Fun In The Clouds

RMB2,688 per night including two breakfasts at Grill 79. During the stay guests can also enjoy one time Adventure Zone in Kerry Beijing for two hours. Children amenity set up and one extra bed provided at no extra charge, subject to availability.

Love In The Clouds

RMB3,298 per night including two breakfasts at Grill 79. During the stay guests can enjoy a bottle of Champagne Lanson on arrival and a 15% discount for dining at Grill 79.

*Reservations required and subjected to availability

[All images courtesy of China World Summit Wing, Beijing]