PHÉNIX X CHRISTOFLE – French Gastronomy Meets Artistic Elegance

In a delightful fusion of French delicacies and artistic ingenuity, PHÉNIX at The PuLi Hotel and Spa has teamed up with CHRISTOFLE, the renowned purveyor of French royal tableware, to create an exceptional dining experience.

This collaboration, led by Executive Chef Ugo Rinaldo, promises a feast of French culinary mastery with the timeless elegance of CHRISTOFLE tableware.

CHRISTOFLE

Elevating the Beauty of Sharing to the Beauty of Life

Established in 1830 by a French family of silversmiths, CHRISTOFLE has consistently embodied the spirit of craftsmanship.

The brand meticulously crafts aesthetically pleasing and practical creations, bringing an authentic French lifestyle to consumers.

With a commitment to adapt to evolving dining needs, CHRISTOFLE's refined tableware series has become synonymous with French table culture and traditional craftsmanship.

Their motto, "Born for Sharing," reflects the brand's dedication to creating delightful moments in everyday life.

PHÉNIX



Embracing French Artistic Aesthetics

Opened in March 2016, and situated on the second floor of The PuLi Hotel and Spa, PHÉNIX has earned a Michelin Guide one-star rating for eight consecutive years.

The restaurant follows the philosophy of "cooking as a way of life," drawing inspiration from rich, high-quality natural ingredients to authentically present the essence of French cuisine.

Executive Chef Ugo Rinaldo, hailing from Paris, brings a wealth of culinary expertise to Shanghai, having honed his skills in Michelin-starred kitchens globally.

Chef Ugo carefully selects fresh seasonal delicacies, expertly complemented by CHRISTOFLE's exquisite tableware, creating a subtle and refined harmony.

At PHÉNIX, the beauty of sharing in table art seamlessly transforms into the beauty of life between the lips and teeth.

Executive Chef Ugo Rinaldo

A Culinary Maestro

With a career spanning Michelin-starred kitchens in France and internationally, Chef Ugo Rinaldo has honed his skills under renowned chefs like Alain Ducasse and Yannick Alleno.

In 2021, he assumed the role of Executive Chef at The PuLi Hotel, overseeing the award-winning PHÉNIX French restaurant, which has secured a Michelin one-star rating for eight consecutive years and holds the prestigious Black Pearl Restaurant one-diamond accolade.

PHÉNIX X CHRISTOFLE Exclusive Dinner Experience

The collaboration between PHÉNIX and CHRISTOFLE at The PuLi Hotel is a celebration of French gastronomy and artistic elegance.

With Chef Ugo's culinary expertise and CHRISTOFLE's timeless tableware, guests are treated to a sensory journey that transcends the boundaries of traditional dining.

This exclusive dining experience is a testament to the dedication of both PHÉNIX and CHRISTOFLE in creating moments of joy and appreciation for the finer things in life.

PHÉNIX, in collaboration with CHRISTOFLE, offers a special dinner experience priced at RMB2,188++ per person.

This exclusive dining event features a meticulously curated menu by Chef Ugo, showcasing signature dishes and seasonal selections.

Guests can immerse themselves in the French artistic aesthetics of PHÉNIX, savoring the seamless blend of culinary artistry and exquisite tableware.

Reservation Details



The PHÉNIX collaboration with CHRISTOFLE set dinner is available now. The listed price is subject to a 10% service charge (total amount inclusive of China's statutory value-added tax) and includes tea or coffee.

For inquiries and reservations, please contact +86-21-32039999 or visit the official website at www.thepuli.com. Reservations can also be made by emailing information@thepuli.com.

Daily, 6-9.30pm, until Feb 29; RMB2,188++ per person.

PHÉNIX, The PuLi Hotel and Spa, 2/F, 1 Changde Lu, by Yanan Zhong Lu 常德路1号2楼, 近延安中路.