20 Awesome Events & Special Offers in Guangzhou

Unleash Culinary Talents: Urbanites x The Happy Monk

Hey buddies, have you ever dreamed of becoming a little chef? Well, now's your chance! Urbanites (a cross-cultural community club created by Urban Family) is teaming up with The Happy Monk English Restaurant to offer an immersive English Junior Chef experience!



Tickets:

RMB158, 1 adult and 1 kid, includes scone ingredients and an afternoon tea set

RMB88 for an extra adult/child

December 16, 1pm - 3pm

The Happy Monk Link Plaza, Unit 124, G/F, Link Plaza, 36 Machang Rd, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Christmas Party at Morton's Grille Guangzhou



Get into the festive spirit with Morton's Grille Guangzhou's Christmas Party! Avail the Early Bird rate of just RMB288 until December 15, and enjoy a fantastic package including festival food, mulled wine, a 3-hour drink free flow, DJ performance, and a chance to win exciting prizes in the Lucky Draw. Don't miss the Shisha Experience at this lively Christmas celebration!



Early Bird: RMB288 until December 15

December 23, 7pm - 10pm

Morton's Grille Guangzhou, Shop L505 & L603 International Grand City(IGC), No.222 Xingmin Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

The Attic: Exclusive Michelin Christmas Dinner



December is a month full of festivities! With Christmas coming soon, The Attic has prepared a special evening for you all, exclusively from December 23 to 25. The Michelin award-winning Executive Chef Kelvin Chow is coming out with a Christmas special menu for three evenings, using Chinese produce with classic international festive plates. As a Christmas Gift for all That's Guangzhou readers, The Attic is pleased to offer RMB100 off per guest! Please present this article to your waiter/waitress upon arrival at The Attic.



Price: RMB1,588/set, a special RMB100 off for That's Guangzhou readers!

Buy a whole bottle of sparkling wine and enjoy a 15% discount.

To reserve your table: 15322001440

The Attic, No.103, Block A3, TIT Smart Zone, Yuancun West Street, Tianhe

Special Offer at Antalya



As a token of appreciation to That's Guangzhou readers, Antalya Turkish Restaurant is pleased to offer a special treat with every order. Your dining experience at this hidden gem will be further enhanced with the choice of a complimentary dessert, Turkish ice cream, or a set of Turkish tea.



Please present this article to your waiter/waitress when ordering at Antalya.

At Antalya, it's not just about savoring delicious food, but also about creating memorable experiences. This special offer is the restaurant's way of expressing gratitude to its valued guests, and they look forward to sharing these delightful Turkish treats with you. Don't miss this opportunity to make your dining experience even more enjoyable.

Open Hours: 11am - 2am

Antalya Turkish Restaurant Guangzhou, 29A-30A, Bld.12, Hunter Lane, No. Liede Ave., Tianhe

About 120m outside of Exit B, Liede Station Metro Line 5; Opposite Conrad Guangzhou

READ MORE: Antalya: A Culinary Journey to the Heart of Turkey in Guangzhou

Orchestre Philharmonique Parisien 2024 New Year's Concert



Established in the 1970s, the Orchestre Philharmonique Parisien boasts a roster of talented members who are predominantly graduates from esteemed European institutions. Distinguished by its diverse, passionate, and vigorous performances, the orchestra showcases a broad repertoire, encompassing symphony, opera, religious music, and 20th-century compositions. This year, Orchestre Philharmonique Parisien is coming to Guangzhou!



Price:

Standard Ticket: RMB480, RMB680, RMB880, RMB1,080

Friday, December 29, 2023, 8pm - 9.30pm

Xinghai Concert Hall Symphony Hall, No. 33, Qingbo Road, Yuexiu

Food & Drink



InterNations Guangzhou Christmas Social Night

Welcome to join InterNations Guangzhou Christmas Social Night on Friday, December 15, at 8.30pm in the newly open Bali island-style bar OMMA! Come to enjoy a multinational Christmas gathering and meet new and old friends! The entrance ticket includes 2 welcome drinks, free Christmas props, a gift to each guest, an icebreaker, Dj and a dance floor all night long!



December 15, from 8.30pm

OMMA, 1/F Poly V Building, No.11 Xiancun Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

2023 Santa Pub Crawl

Join us for the 2023 Santa Pub Crawl! Secure your tickets now for this festive event happening on Saturday, December 16, starting at 5.30pm. Act fast as spots are limited! Scan the code to book your spot and be part of this joyful occasion. We're not just celebrating, but also supporting Homeless Love. Don't miss out on the holiday cheer – get your tickets and let's make it a memorable night together!



Price: RMB198/person

December 16, from 5.30pm

Registration at Hooley's, Xingsheng Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

7 Years Anniversary Celebration



Join us for the 7 Years Anniversary Celebration! From 4pm to 1pm, enjoy Bday Bingo and DJ Tone, with a special Happy Hour from 7pm to 9pm. Indulge in a FREE Buffet and a chance to win RMB500 in our prize play. Plus, grab your 7-Year Limited Edition T-shirts available for purchase. The night continues from 10pm until late, where you can dance to your favorite bangers and make unforgettable memories. Don't miss this epic celebration – see you there!



December 16, 2023

Morgan's Public House, Shop 108, No.6 Huajiu Road, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Family Christmas Fun at Flamingo



It's the festive season, and one tradition you certainly can't miss is making your own gingerbread man! We've prepared them for you, but now it's your time to get creative while enjoying some quality family time. Grab the icing, sprinkle some joy, and let the holiday spirit flow as you decorate your very own gingerbread masterpiece. Embrace the warmth of the season and indulge in the sweet joy of crafting delicious memories together!



December 17, from 12noon

Flamingo Panyu, Flamingo Panyu, LG2, Four Seas Walk, No.390 Hanxi Dadaodong, Panyu

Gingerbread DIY Party



Join us for a delightful experience of Gingerbread Men decorating, paired with a colorful assortment of icings. Plus, enjoy a special Kid's Lunch and a mesmerizing Magic Show—all for just RMB168! Your little ones will have a blast creating sweet masterpieces and savoring a scrumptious meal. It's a magical day filled with tasty treats and enchanting entertainment. Don't miss out on the festive fun!



December 17, from 12noon

Bandidos Mexican Cantina, No.2 Huaxun Road, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

Festive Menu at Stiller



As the year-end festivities approach, Stiller Guangzhou invites you to embark on a dazzling winter feast, featuring an exclusive series of culinary delights crafted with unparalleled craftsmanship. Immerse yourself in the warm and radiant ambiance, as we present a festive menu designed to create unforgettable moments for you and your cherished ones. At the renowned one Michelin-starred Stiller Guangzhou, our specially curated menu showcases a fusion of contemporary European flavors, offering a diverse selection to personalize your dining experience. Join us in celebrating the season with warmth, sophistication, and culinary excellence at Stiller Guangzhou.



RMB1,288/person

Available on December 24, 25 and 31, 2023

Stiller Guangzhou, LN Garden Hotel, Guangzhou, No.368 Huanshi East Road, Yuexiu

A Pigeon Feast



"一鸽胜九鸡" is a popular saying in Guangdong, emphasizing the unique and superior taste of pigeon. Chef Chan of Man Ho Chinese Restaurant at Marriott Guangzhou Tianhe has created an exquisite autumn and winter menu featuring pigeon as the central theme. Using a variety of ingredients and playful cooking techniques, the menu includes pigeon-based dishes ranging from soups and cold appetizers to hot dishes and desserts. Indulge in the rich flavors and culinary surprises of Cantonese cuisine at Man Ho, where each dish is a delightful journey for your taste buds.



Available from December 2023

Marriott Guangzhou Tianhe, No.228 Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Coco's Girls Night Out



Gather your squad for an unforgettable Girls Night Out at Ice & Snow Fridays! Every Friday, enjoy the ultimate party experience with Party DJs, MC, and Sexy Tequila girls at The End Club. Plus, from 9-11 pm, all the ladies get to sip on FREE Margaritas and wine! Don't miss the chance to dance the night away and make it a Friday to remember! See you there!



Every Friday

Coco's Party Bar, B08, Zhujiang Party Pier, Yuejiang West Road, Haizhu

A Solid Afro Jam Rock Party



Get ready for another sensational event! This time, it's Another Invasion with The Two Tops, brought to you by The Duke Stars. Join the dazzling party at The End Club and be ready for an electrifying performance by the amazing DJ duo, GZ Be Ready for A Solid Afro Jam Rock Party by The Duo Stars. Don't miss out on the chance to groove to the beats of Afro Dancehall Grooves and have a blast with The Duke Stars. Save the date for this incredible night – December 17! It's going to be an epic celebration with SZBZ Fanz GZH Crews on the decks. Be there, save the date!



December 17, 2023

The End Club, 4/F West Wing, Utopa Guangzhou, No.84 Huacheng Avenue, Tianhe

Music

Borodin Quartet

On December 16, 2023, Borodin Quartet, regarded as one of the greatest string quartets, is about to return to the stage of Xinghai Concert Hall again, bringing the best Russian works.



December 16, from 8pm

To reserve a place: m.ticket-easy.cn

Xinghai Concert Hall, No.33 Qingbo Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

Arise Moment



Arise, the Cantonese singer-songwriter, has evolved from a budding talent to a mature artist. Her continuous dedication to creating Cantonese songs reflects both a passion for the music industry and a steadfast commitment to singing in the Cantonese style.



December 16, from 8pm

To reserve a place: WeChat RockHouse_rock

Rock House, 2-8, Yangcheng Creative Park, No.315 Huangpu Avenue, Tianhe

300m from Exit A, Chebei Station Metro Line 4

Bleached - MIKA



"Bleached" is a musical journey through faded memories, as MIKA aims to showcase the emotions and reflections of his journey. With this music, he shares his growth and changes with fans, expressing his genuine feelings.



December 16, from 9pm

Media Live, Zhujiang Party Pier, Yuejiang Road, Haizhu

Arts



A Part of a Decade: Jiang Yuzhi's Work

Embarking on a transformative journey, artist Jiang Yuzhi, under the guidance of mentor Lin Yong, shifted from portraiture to landscape painting with astonishing results. The exhibition signifies both temporal dedication and artistic promise.



Until December 28, 2023

Guangdong Museum of Art, No.38 Yanyu Lu, Ersha Island, Yuexiu

Clear Skies



Clear Skies, an exhibition by artist Zhao Zhengrong, unveils his recent collection on paper. Zhao's art addresses modernization, urbanization, and immigration, confronting societal changes. Earlier pieces delve into the disconnection amid rapid shifts, offering poignant commentaries on the tension, anxiety, and loss during transitions in social conditions. Echoing transformative movements like French Impressionism and the Ashcan School, Zhao's work aligns with a Western mindset to rethink art's role in real-life contexts.



Until January 14, 2024

Kui Yuan Gallery, No.9 Xuguyuan lu, Yuexiu

Innumerable Ravines Contesting with Each Other



The exhibition features twelve mainstream schools of ancient Chinese painting, showcasing 455 items (actual artifacts) from 166 painters. Over 30% of the displayed works are making their debut, and more than 70% are precious cultural relics.



Until March 31, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Road, Haizhu

