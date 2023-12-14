21 Awesome Events & Special Offers in Beijing

Food & Drink

Festive Holiday Dinner at Morton's

Indulge in the ultimate festive dining experience at Morton's The Steakhouse with our exclusive Chicago-style holiday dinner! Priced at just RMB1,388 or RMB2,388, savor the richness of the season with a delectable menu available on December 24, 25, and 31. Immerse yourself in the iconic Chicago atmosphere and relish the finest culinary creations meticulously prepared to elevate your holiday celebration. Enjoy an unforgettable dining experience surrounded by the warm ambiance of Morton's, where every bite is a taste of perfection. Book your table now and treat yourself to a memorable holiday feast in true Chicago style!



Price: RMB1,388 or RMB2,388, plus service charge

Available on December 24, 25, and 31, 2023

Morton's The Steakhouse, 2/F, The Regent Hotel, No.99 Jinbao Street, Dongcheng

Migas Christmas Menu



Get into the holiday mood with a traditionally inspired 7-course Mediterranean menu! Join us for a festive experience on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day lunch. Make sure to secure your spot by making reservations, especially for Christmas Day lunch, which is available through reservations only. It's the perfect way to celebrate the season with delicious Mediterranean cuisine. Don't miss out!



Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Day lunch

Migas Mercado, 7/F, North Zone, China World Mall, No.1 Jian Guo Men Wai Avenue, Chaoyang

Choose The Veggie Table for Health & Love



Celebrate The Veggie Table's 15th anniversary with health and love! Since 2008, we've been serving high-quality farm-to-table and Western vegetarian fusion recipes, using fresh organic ingredients from quality local organic farms in Beijing. As a special gift to our friends, we're offering 15% off for all purchases and many surprise gifts until January 15, 2024. Join us this winter for a delicious and healthy dining experience at The Veggie Table!



Until January 15, 2024

The Veggie Table Restaurant, No.19 Wudaoying Hutong, Lama Temple Street, Dongcheng

Christmas Buffet by Simone Thompson

Celebrate the joy of Christmas at Side Street Jianguomen on December 20! Immerse yourself in the festive spirit with a sumptuous all-you-can-eat Christmas buffet curated by Chef Simone. Indulge in an enticing selection of mouthwatering dishes and delightful treats that promise to enchant your palate. Elevate your experience with our free-flow deal, ensuring a continuous flow of your preferred beverages throughout the evening. Join us for a merry and memorable Christmas celebration, surrounded by the warm ambiance and culinary delights at Side Street Jianguomen.



Price: RMB298/person

December 20, 2023

Side Street, Jianguomen Branch, Building N28 2/101-102, No.17 Jianguomen Outer Street (right behind Nola)

Festive Season Celebration at Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing



Embrace the festive season at Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing, nestled in an enchanted urban forest designed by the renowned architect Kengo Kuma. Celebrate Christmas at the Market Café, the all-day-dining restaurant, surrounded by lush greenery that provides the perfect backdrop for a festive atmosphere.



Christmas Sunday Brunch at Market Café

Price: RMB568 net/person

Every Sunday, until December 31, 2023

Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner at Market Café

Price: RMB1,288 net/person

December 24, 2023

Christmas Day Buffet Dinner at Market Café

Price: RMB688 net/person

December 25, 2023

Christmas All You Can Eat at Shunpachi

Price: RMB788 net/person

December 24 & 25, 2023

Hyatt Regency Beijing Wangjing, Lei Shing Hong Center, No.8 Guangshun South Street, Chaoyang

InterNations Christmas Party

Get ready for a dazzling night of festive cheer at the InterNations Christmas Party this Friday! Join us at the beautiful Regent hotel for an evening filled with live music, delightful decorations, and a welcome drink to kick off the holiday season. Whether you're a newcomer in town, a fresh face to InterNations, or a seasoned member, this event is your chance to revel in the joy of the season. Indulge in delicious cakes, stand a chance to win amazing prizes from our generous sponsors, and experience the warmth of our community. It's not just a party; it's an opportunity to connect, make new friends, and expand your network within the largest international community for those living and working abroad. Join us for a night of fun, laughter, and celebration!



December 15, 2023

To reserve your place: Gabriela Filipovici, InterNations Beijing Ambassador, Tel/WeChat: 13501382597

Grill 79 Christmas 6-Course Set Menu



Enjoy the festive spirit at GRILL 79 in China World Summit Wing, Beijing, with their special Christmas 6-course set menu. The menu is available from December 22 to 25, between 5.30pm and 10pm, and it is priced at RMB4,288 for 2 persons. It sounds like a delightful way to celebrate the holiday season with a delicious meal!



Price: RMB4,288 for 2 persons

December 22 to 25, 5.30pm and 10pm

GRILL 79, 79/F, China World Summit Wing, Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Music



Barbara Boeing

Barbara Boeing (Brazil) first time playing in China. Barbara plays house music with Brazilian sounds, and is part of the Alter Disco and Toy Tonics labels.



December 15, 2023

Dada Beijing, B1/F, Block A, Ritan International Trade Center, Chaoyang

Horse Radio



Horse Radio's musical roots span millennia, echoing ancestral ballads while absorbing contemporary expressions. Blurring historical and modern divides, their music serves as a key unlocking a vast, timeless sonic realm. Rather than 'selling' uniqueness, they explore rich possibilities. Experience the captivating charm of Zouma Radio live—a journey across space and time. After nine years since their last national tour, don't miss the chance to be enchanted by their transcendent allure.



December 15, from 8.30pm

Mako Live House, Hongdian Art Factory, No.36 Guangqu Road, Chaoyang

Franz Scala



Franz Scala (Slow Motion records) runs the Italian Dance Wave events at Berlin's famed Panorama / Berghain club.



December 16, 2023

Dada Beijing, Block A, Ritan International Trade Center, Chaoyang

Leon Foster Thomas



Jazz lovers, mark your calendar! On December 16 - 17 in Beijing, Blue Note presents Leon Foster Thomas, the steel drum virtuoso. Originating from Trinidad, the steel drum has found its place in jazz through Leon's groundbreaking work. Experience the magic with doors opening at 6.30pm and the show starting at 8pm. Join us at No.23 Qianmen East Street, Blue Note Beijing, for an unforgettable jazz journey!



December 16 - 17, from 6.30pm

Blue Note Beijing No.23 Qianmen Dongdajie, Dongcheng

Arts



Intercultural Encounters in Art:

A Workshop on Western Contemporary Abstract Art

Explore the intercultural world of art at the workshop on Western Contemporary Abstract Art, organized in collaboration with ICI LABAS Art Gallery in Beijing 798. The workshop will use the solo exhibition of Chinese-Bulgarian artist Phenix Varbanov titled "Neither" as a focal point, offering a unique intercultural art experience for art enthusiasts with a global perspective. Join this engaging session to delve into the diverse world of contemporary abstract art!



Price: RMB180

December 16, 5pm - 6.30pm

December 23, 5pm - 6.30pm

ICI LABAS Gallary, D10, 798 Art District

Ideal and Magnificent Natural Homeland



The exhibition showcases over 80 representative works by Ren Jianguo, spanning his creative journey from meticulous color to a new freehand style since the 1980s. The collection presents the artistic achievements of Ren Jianguo, illustrating the evolution of his style over the decades.



Until December 19, 2023

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

Fine Arts School Affiliated to Central Academy of Fine Arts Excellent Works Exhibition



70th anniversary exhibition of outstanding works by current students at the Central Academy of Fine Arts Attached High School. Join us at the opening ceremony on December 15, 2023, at 3pm in the CAFA Art Museum. As we celebrate this milestone, we extend a heartfelt invitation to all alumni, urging you to relive shared memories with classmates and educators.



Until January 1, 2024

CAFA Art Museum, No.8 Huajiadi Nan Road, Chaoyang

Beauty is in the Heart



On December 9, 2023, the exhibition 'Beauty is in the Heart: Flower and Bird Paintings from the Collection of the National Art Museum of China' opens to the public. As part of the museum's 'Revitalizing the Collection' series, the exhibition features 13 masterpieces of flower and bird paintings by renowned artists. This showcase captures the aesthetic interests and emotional reflections of literati artists, offering a glimpse into their world.



Until January 2, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

World of Oil Paintings



This exhibition serves as another concentrated showcase of the museum's oil painting collection. Featuring over 100 exquisite pieces created by more than 50 renowned Chinese oil painters, the exhibition embodies distinct contemporary characteristics and diverse artistic styles.



Until January 2, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

Domain · Plot · Field

A journey through the Silk Road, unveiling the beauty of Xinjiang. This exhibition features the works of 11 contemporary artists who use various artistic forms and mediums to showcase the richness of Xinjiang's culture and landscapes. Join this art exhibition to experience the diverse and captivating expressions of these artists.



Until February 27, 2024

Beijing Times Art Museum, No.69 Fuxing Road, Haidian

Ink Splendor and Cultural Context



The exhibition showcases over 90 masterpieces of ancient paintings from the Jilin Provincial Museum. Spanning from the Song to Qing dynasties, these works present traditional treasures that have been passed down for centuries, allowing the audience to appreciate the humanistic sentiments and artistic charm embedded in them.



Until March 1, 2024

National Art Museum of China, No.1 Wusi Street, Dongcheng

Lifestyle

Merry Christmas at Kocoon Spa



Join us for a chance to win exciting prizes! Until January 15, 2024, make a single purchase of RMB688 or more at The Veggie Table, and you can participate in our on-site lucky draw with a 100% winning rate. Amazing prizes include five-star hotel accommodations, and there are more surprises waiting for you!



"Gather Congenial Friends" Rewards Program

Invite 1 friend of yours to consume, you will be rewarded with a free rose candlelight bath. (Or RMB100 Cash Reward)

Invite 2 friends of yours to consume, you will be rewarded with a free back massage. (Or RMB200 Cash Reward)

Invite 3 or more friends to consume, you will be rewarded with a free full-body aromatherapy massage. (Or RMB400 Cash Reward)

Until January 15, 2024

Benefit Christmas

Body Exfoliation/30 mins

Back Massage/30mins

Shiatsu Face Lifting/45mins

Price: RMB798/105mins instead of RMB1,298/105mins

Until January 1, 2024



Kocoon Spa, 3/F, Beijing Softel Hotel, No2, Jianguomen South Street, Chaoyang

Give a Present Christmas Market



This year, we at Zarah want that LOVE rules and not mass consumption because we don't like how Christmas has become a holiday of intense materialism, superficial gift-exchanging & feasting and less about family gatherings, hope and giving back. If you also think it's time to put an end to the mindless holiday consumerism, then join our "Give a Present Christmas Market" at Zarah on December 16, from 11am – 4pm. Get special gifts such as self-made jewelry, zero-waste products, handmade soaps, cards & illustrations, board games, cashmere scarves, vegan treats and many other special DIY handicrafts and support local businesses at the same time.



December 16, 11am – 4pm

Zarah, No.46 Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

HeyRunning Weekend Activities



Join HeyRunning for a weekend of fitness and fun in Beijing! HeyRunning, founded in early 2011, aims to bring together Beijing's international and Chinese running communities. Join in for a great way to improve your running, get fit, and have fun with like-minded individuals!



Heyindoors

December 16, 8.30am

Meet at CISB near Solana

HeyRunning LSD Run (~10km)

December 16, 9.25am

Meet at Me&Me café

HeyRunning Sunday Session

December 17, 9.25am

Meet at Moka Bros Solana

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



