Yuletide Magic at Waldorf Astoria's Nordic Festive Village

As the winter chill settles in, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund transforms into a Nordic Festive Village from December 8-24, transporting guests to a magical haven reminiscent of Santa's hometown in Finland.



This enchanting experience combines the historic luxury of the hotel with the warmth of the yuletide season, creating a truly immersive Northern European winter experience.

Captivating Atmosphere

The Nordic Festive Village offers an immersive experience through a Christmas market adorned with illuminated trees, a cozy Starry Santa’s Cabin, a whimsical Elf’s Workshop house, and vendor stalls filled with Nordic delicacies.

The attention to detail is evident in every corner, creating an atmosphere that effortlessly blends the hotel's grandeur with the holiday spirit.

Scandinavian Delights

The village is a treasure trove of delights from five different Scandinavian countries, featuring traditional dishes such as roasted turkey leg, Norwegian cured salmon, and Swedish apple pie.

Collaborations with renowned brands like Nespresso, Lindt, and T9 bring forth holiday-themed beverages and snacks, adding an extra layer of luxury to the culinary offerings.

Entertainment Extravaganza

Guests wandering through the Nordic Village are treated to a magical experience with falling snow and charming wooden houses.

The Reindeer Carousel Bar takes center stage, inviting guests to savor drinks while enjoying lively performances by the Rockettes dancers.

The White Village Swing Dance, accompanied by live jazz music, provides a spirited social dance experience.

Family-Friendly Attractions

Children are not forgotten in this festive spectacle. The village boasts a Puppet Theater and a magical Nutcracker magician, offering joy and laughter for the little ones.

The Elf’s Workshop provides families with a chance to engage in a handcrafted Lego holiday ornament experience, adding a touch of creativity to the festivities.

Gastronomic Adventure

After immersing themselves in the wonders of the village, guests can indulge in authentic Scandinavian delicacies at the vendor houses.

From Swedish Toast Skagen to Denmark's Marinated Herring and an Icelandic Slow Cooked Venison Sandwich, the diverse range of hard-to-find dishes makes the culinary adventure a compelling reason to visit.

Yuletide Magic

As daylight fades, captivating virtual light shows unfold, with Santa's sleigh gracefully gliding above festive 3D projection lighting that brings the magic of Norway to Shanghai through a nightly story-telling experience.

The village truly comes alive, creating a fairy-tale-like white Christmas with snow machines enhancing the festive atmosphere.

Enchanting Festivities

Children can write letters to Santa, Nutcrackers present magical shows, and Village Special Walkabouts surprise and delight guests, adding a playful touch to the festive scene.

The entire village is adorned with toy soldiers, gingerbread men, and Christmas presents, towering over the scene and enhancing the magical ambiance.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund's Nordic Festive Village is more than an event; it's an immersive journey into the heart of Yuletide magic.



Laughter, melodies from the Jazz Band, and the collective wonder of all who partake create an atmosphere where joy dances in the glow of lights.



This storybook realm along the Bund leaves visitors with unforgettable moments of warmth and celebration, making it a must-visit destination during the holiday season.



Nordic Festive Village Details

Date: December 8-24

Early Bird Price: RMB198 per ticket (Valid Dec 8-10)

Online Price: RMB298 per ticket (Valid Dec 8-24)

Door Price: RMB398 per ticket (Valid Dec 8-24)

*All tickets include a drink voucher

For more information about the festive season promotions, or to make a reservation, please call 21 6322 9988 or email shawa.fb@waldorfastoria.com.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号, 近延安东路.

[All images courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund]