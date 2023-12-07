SpicyComedy Stand-Up Tickets on Sale Now!

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.



Seating is first come, first served, so head down early to get a good spot!

Upcoming Shows

Thu Dec 7, 8pm; RMB128

Fri Dec 8, 8pm, RMB150

Sat Dec 9, 4.30pm, RMB150

Thu Dec 14, 8pm; RMB158

Fri Dec 15, 8pm; RMB188



Sat Dec 16, 8pm; RMB380

Thu Dec 21, 8pm; RMB158

Fri Dec 22, 8pm, RMB188

Sat Dec 23, 7.30pm, RMB188

Sun Dec 24, 4.30pm, RMB188

Thu Dec 28, 8pm; RMB128

Fri Dec 29, 8pm, RMB188

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets,

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.