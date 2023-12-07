SpicyComedy Stand-Up Tickets on Sale Now!

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.
With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.
Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.
Seating is first come, first served, so head down early to get a good spot!
Upcoming Shows
Thu Dec 7, 8pm; RMB128
Fri Dec 8, 8pm, RMB150
Sat Dec 9, 4.30pm, RMB150
Thu Dec 14, 8pm; RMB158
Fri Dec 15, 8pm; RMB188
Sat Dec 16, 8pm; RMB380
Thu Dec 21, 8pm; RMB158
Fri Dec 22, 8pm, RMB188
Sat Dec 23, 7.30pm, RMB188
Sun Dec 24, 4.30pm, RMB188
Thu Dec 28, 8pm; RMB128
Fri Dec 29, 8pm, RMB188
SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.
