SpicyComedy Stand-Up Tickets on Sale Now!

By That's Shanghai, December 7, 2023

SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Weixin-Image_20231116111452.jpg

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers. 

Seating is first come, first served, so head down early to get a good spot!

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Upcoming Shows

  • Thu Dec 7, 8pm; RMB128

  • Fri Dec 8, 8pm, RMB150

  • Sat Dec 9, 4.30pm, RMB150

  • Thu Dec 14, 8pm; RMB158

  • Fri Dec 15, 8pm; RMB188

  • Sat Dec 16, 8pm; RMB380

  • Thu Dec 21, 8pm; RMB158

  • Fri Dec 22, 8pm, RMB188

  • Sat Dec 23, 7.30pm, RMB188

  • Sun Dec 24, 4.30pm, RMB188

  • Thu Dec 28, 8pm; RMB128

  • Fri Dec 29, 8pm, RMB188

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

Weixin-Image_20231116111904.png

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

