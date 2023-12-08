20 Amazing Events & Special Offers in GBA

Foshan

Forest Wonderland

Celebrate this Christmas Eve with your love ones at InterContinental Foshan! Immerse yourself in the festive spirit with an 8-metre-tall pinky Christmas tree. Enjoy a memorable night in the Forest Wonderland.



Christmas Themed Buffet

Australian Lobster | Iberian Ham Black Label | French Oyster | Tomahawk Steak

Traditional Roast Turkey | Buddha Jumps over the Wall and more

Lucky Draw

HUAWEI Mate 60 Pro | HUAWEI MatePad | HUAWEI Watch | Hotel Room Vouchers | Buffet Dinner Vouchers and more

Yellow Fin Tuna Show | Live Performance

Early Bird Price: RMB788/person (Exclusive for booking adult tickets before December 20)

Adult: RMB888/person (including free restaurant vouchers and fitness center vouchers)

Children: RMB298/person（1.4 meters and below）

December 24, 2023

InterContinental Foshan, 20 Denghu East Road, Nanhai

Celebrate Christmas at Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan



The starlight forest leads the way to a wonderful Christmas！With the Christmas season upon us, find thousands of attractions to catch your eye at Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan. The tall Christmas tree in the starlight forest at the hotel's main entrance, looking up, it seems to be in the fairy tale star-dotted season forest, the elves are jumping, as if there is a golden harvest season, or a warm space. It should be a time to get together and share with friends and families...



Christmas Eve Themed Dinner Buffet

RMB528 per adult, RMB288 per child

RMB1288 per family set for two adults and one child between 1.1 to 1.4 meters tall

Marco Polo Lingnan Tiandi Foshan, 97 Renmin Road, Chancheng

LEH Foshan Winter Market 2023



After the resounding success of last year's event, LEH International School Foshan is thrilled to announce the return of the Winter Market 2023! Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 9 2023, and prepare to be immersed in a festive wonderland on our campus. Open to the public, this event is a warm invitation to everyone in our community to come together and revel in the joyous spirit of the season. Whether you're a part of the LEH Foshan community or simply wish to experience the charm of our school, we welcome you to join us for an afternoon of merry celebration.



December 9, 3.30pm - 7.30pm

LEH International School Fosha, No.26 Jingping Road, Chancheng

Printmaking Masterclass Course



A beginners Printmaking Course for children aged 10 to 19 led by Ms. Helen Hayward, an experienced art educator at LEH Foshan, an associate of The Royal Society of Painter Printmakers, and an award winning printmaking artist. This course promises to ignite your child's artistic passion and develop their technical skills. Our Saturday Masterclasses are delivered in our fully equipped Print Room and students will explore monoprinting, lino printing, collography and dry point etching starting from a theme based idea with reference and exposure to international print artists.



November 25, 2023; December 2, 2023; January 18, 2024; Feburary 23, 2024; March 21, 2024; April 19, 2024

Saturday, 9am - 1pm or 2pm - 5pm

Lady Eleanor Holles International School Foshan, 26 Jingping Road, Chancheng

The Spirit of Ceramics



The exhibition features 100 outstanding works selected from the Jingdezhen International Ceramic Art Biennale 2021. These works originate from various countries and regions and encompass different techniques, forms, and styles, including ceramics, sculptures, installations, paintings, and videos.



Until December 18, 2023

Guangdong New Shiwan Art Museum, No.1 Laixiang Road, Shiwan, Shunde

The Mixed



The exhibition tries to showcase the cross-cultural context by exploring the TERRA, the CONSTRUCTED objects and the HUMANITY, merging with the assimilations between the aboriginal and exotic visions, to evoke a complex and memorial intuition. This profusion of ties inspired ten artists of different nationalities and backgrounds, who questioned themselves, crossing diverse intercultural proposals in this exhibition in Foshan. "The Mixed" is not a point of arrival. Rather than that, it's a starting point of humanity under the terra and constructions.



October 21 - December 21, 2023

Art On Space, Shop 101, No.33 Cuihong Road, Foshan

272 Gallery by STREAM, Shop 2, No.33 Cuihong Road, Foshan

SOS Perfume, No. 61 Yonghongwufang, Cuihong Road, Foshan

Sensing Bookstore, No.27 Cuihong Road, Foshan

The Calling Hill, No.127 Fenjiangzhong Road, Foshan

Yingde



Christmas in Dream Castle

This Christmas, the huge Christmas tree in the center of the lobby, hung with colorful lights and sparkling decorations, each leaf is inlaid with crystal dewdrops, as if to tell people the arrival of the Christmas season. OPUS all-day dining restaurant has carefully prepared a culinary feast for guests, full of colorful Christmas sweets, rich roasted meats with the aroma of fresh fruits and vegetables intertwined together to form a wonderful symphony. The whole castle was surrounded by this romantic light night scenery, just like a walk into the fairy tale world, let people intoxicated.



Mall price: RMB498/seat, before December 15 to enjoy the early bird price at RMB398/seat

December 24 to 25, 2023

DoubleTree by Hilton Yingde Resort, No.1 Aoyuan Avenue, Yinghong Town, Yingde

Hong Kong

Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London

Organised by the Hong Kong Palace Museum and the National Gallery, London, 'Botticelli to Van Gogh' is the first showcase of the Gallery's prestigious painting collection in Hong Kong. It features 52 of the world's finest masterpieces by 50 influential artists, spanning more than 400 years of Western art history. The 52 masterpieces on view encompass the most significant turning points in the history of art, from the Renaissance to impressionism and post-impressionism, represented by some of the world's most revered artists, including Botticelli, Raphael, Titian, Caravaggio, Rembrandt, Goya, Turner, Constable, Monet and Van Gogh.



Until April 11, 2024

Gallery 9, Hong Kong Palace Museum

Hong Kong WinterFest



Get ready for the festive atmosphere in Hong Kong! A spectacular Christmas Town is set to take over the harbourfront of the West Kowloon Cultural District, featuring a giant sparkling Christmas tree and whimsical displays, while stunning marine pyrotechnic displays tailor-made for this winter will light up the city's skyline. A series of festive events and experiences will also add to the city's jolly ambience. Don't miss the magical activities at top attractions, prestigious offers and privileges from top-tier shopping malls and shops, exclusive menus at classy hotels and restaurants, themed tours and itineraries, and more!



Until January 1, 2024

West Kowloon Cultural District

V Walk x V city x The Adventures of Paddington Xmas Wonderland



This Christmas, celebrate the 65th birthday of Paddington Bear at the Xmas Wonderland at V Walk and V city. With 23 photo opportunities and various interactive games, V Walk, V city and Paddington Bear wish you and your beloved ones a warm and merry Christmas. There will also be a range of fun, interactive activities, including 'Paddington Bear Meet & Greet' and 'Santa Claus Story Telling'.



Until January 1, 2024

V Walk: 28 Sham Mong Road, Kowloon (MTR Nam Cheong Station, Exit A2)

V city: 83 Tuen Mun Heung Sze Wui Road, New Territories (MTR Tuen Mun Station, Exit C3, D or E)

Celebrate the Gift of Each Other at LANDMARK



This Christmas, LANDMARK Atrium is transformed into a wonderous winter scene, featuring Mount Santa Paws — a gigantic snow-covered Polar Bear Mountain populated by over 100 festive animal friends. Join in the thrilling adventures and experience all 12 exhilarating experiences set against the snowy ski landscape. All proceeds from the Stage Ticket and exclusive Festive Merchandise will go directly to the charity partners.



Until January 1, 2024

15 Queen's Road Central, LANDMARK, Central, Hong Kong Island

Lok Fu Place – 'Nailong Foodie Adventure'



The cheeky Nailong is finally making its grand debut in Hong Kong this Christmas! In collaboration with Lok Fu Place, the Foodie Adventure event will feature a food-themed extravaganza throughout the mall, with three specially crafted, must-visit photo spots for food enthusiasts. On selected days, Nailong will even make a surprise appearance to give away exclusive fan benefits and take selfies with everyone!



Until January 20, 2024

Lok Fu Place, 198 Junction Road Wang Tau Hom, Kowloon

Christmas Wonderland @Discovery Bay



Festive lighting and Italian-themed decorations will embellish every corner of Discovery Bay. Immerse yourself in a cheery ambience with artificial snow and gobo lighting, as well as an array of festive programmes set to welcome you to the European Christmas Wonderland! The DB North Tower is also transforming into a 13-metre-tall Italian Cathedral, and the piazza will showcase a dazzling six-metre-tall Christmas Tree with a Venetian gondola design.



Until January 1, 2024

92 Siena Avenue, Discovery Bay, Lantau Island

Simple Gifts of Joy



As an annual tradition, Tai Kwun showcases the 'Simple Gifts of Joy', featuring a 12-metre-tall Christmas tree and dazzling light shows on the Parade Ground. The heritage buildings' facades are also engulfed in an enchanting glow with fairy tale lighting. The thrilling festivities range from Christmas carols to experimental contemporary circus spectacles, including comedies, a parade of giant giraffe puppets, gravity-defying acrobatics and a competitive playoff of edgy circus skills.



Until January 1, 2024

Parade ground & site-wide, Tai Kwun

Lee Tung Avenue 'The Wishing Stars'



Lee Tung Avenue has invited acclaimed local multimedia artist Victor Wong to create a monumental art installation. Crafted with over a million acrylic beads, The Wishing Stars features the 'Corridor of Wishes' and a five-metre mega Christmas star above the Central Piazza, infusing the community with a sense of hope, joy and wonder.



Until January 14, 2024

200 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong Island

A Baumhaus Christmas



Feel the joy of the season as Baumhaus collaborates with a historic HK icon. As The Fringe turns into a family-friendly space for children 0-4 years, join our Kindermusik teachers and students as we lead the community with the season's cheer. This is a two-part event! As a toddler-friendly, interactive Christmas concert takes place in one part of The Fringe (pre-booking/ ticket purchase required), a holiday bazaar by local HK entrepreneurs happens in the other (free).



December 10, 10.30am - 4.30pm

Fringe Club, 2 Lower Albert Road Central

Santa's Secret Kingdom: The Market



How do Santa and the Elves celebrate a fantastic year...with a FUN filled, magical, festive market of course! Santa and his Elves have had a perfect year this year! The toy factory is running well, the elves are acclimatised to HK weather, NOTHING has gone missing and all the secrets are safe - thanks to our Elfers and Elfvestigators of Lapland HK. So, this Christmas Santa and the Elves are planning a pre-Christmas celebration here at LaplandHK for the Elfers, Elfvestigators and new Nice List families! Come and check out our exclusive market space...and Santa's Secret Market too! Shhhhh!



December 2 - 17, 23, 9am - 4.30pm

Santa's, Secret Kingdom Sheung Wan

Chungking Mansions Tour



Chungking Mansions is a lot of things to different people. Join our tour to understand what this place means for residents and Africans.



December 9, 11am - 2pm

Chungking Mansions, 36-44 Nathan Road

African Dinner & Live Music Jam



Come and enjoy the flavourful African dinner and music jamming at the same time! Only with HKD150, you will get to taste carefully curated full-course dinner consisted starter, two types of starch, main dish (non-vegan/ vegan), two types of side dishes, and dessert. For the music jam, you will get to learn how to play the African drum as well as jam with other instruments such as mbira, piano, shakers, ukulele, guitars, etc. Bring your family and friends for this special Saturday dinner. Happening every Saturday night.



December 9, 6pm - 9pm

Africa Center Hong Kong, 12/F, 21 Hillwood Road, TST

Macao



5th Encounter in Macao



Prepare to embark on a journey of Sino-Portuguese aesthetics. A myriad of exceptional celebrations are hosted aside the backdrop of Macao's historic districts and iconic buildings including the "Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries", the "China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival", a Portuguese fado concert, the "Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair", "Traditional Music and Dance Performance in the Community", and wine tasting workshops. The event boosts an impressive array of 70 sessions, brimming with activities that showcase the talents of over 600 artists and performers, creating a magnificent cultural and artistic park for the public and unleashing the charm of Macao as a city of Sino-Portuguese cultural and artistic encounters.



Until January 1, 2024

Various venues, please refer to www.icm.gov.mo/FCP

READ MORE: 20 Amazing Events & Special Offers in Guangzhou



READ MORE: WIN! 10 Amazing Events & Special Offers in Shenzhen

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: