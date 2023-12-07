WIN! 10 Amazing Events & Special Offers in Shenzhen

Lucky Draw

Shenzhen Open Air Vol.3

The next festival, Shenzhen Open Air Vol.3, is here! The community has been expecting this moment for a long time! Gather your friends and find yourself in a mega-international lineup. One crowd, new connections, one united vibe!



For this special occasion, Shenzhen Open Air is offering ONE ticket to TWO lucky That's Shenzhen readers. Simply share this post to your WeChat Moment with "That's What I Want!" Take a screenshot and send it to That's Shenzhen WeChat official account (ID: thatsshenzhen) along with your name and phone number to join the lucky draw. Good luck!

Price: Regular, RMB188; At Door, RMB228

Saturday，December 16, 6pm - 2am (next day)

Reborn755, No.4 Chiwan 1st Road, Nanshan

Food & Drink



Vision Board Brunch

Join us for a truly transformative Vision Board brunch that started in Shanghai 5 years ago & now in Shenzhen. Prepare to be filled with fellowship, personal growth, and delicious surprises! Immerse yourself in group meditation, & unleash your creativity as we provide all the materials needed for your vision board creation.



December 10, from 12noon

The Flames, Metro Exit A, Bar Street, Sea World

Festive Garden in the Sky



The afternoon tea at Lian Lounge indulges taste buds with an assortment of savoury bites and exquisite treats, perfectly paired with a stunning view of Lotus Hill Park and the city skyline.



Festive Afternoon Tea

Price: RMB588/two persons

RMB788/two persons, inclusive of two glasses of mulled wine or Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut

Until December 31, 2pm - 5.30pm

Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, UpperHills Block A, No. 5001 Huanggang Road, Futian

Music

A Dose of Soy : Nosedrip & Special Guest

Join us for 'A Dose of Soy' featuring the iconic selector and legendary NTS radio host from Belgium, Nosedrip, the mastermind behind the stroom TV label. Prepare for an unforgettable night of music with a special appearance by a mystery guest. For more event details, visit WeChat Official Account: OIL油. Don't miss the magic!



December 8, 2023

OIL, 11A Ground Floor, Tairan Building, Tairan Ba Lu, Futian

SZG. Crazy Friday



Whether you're a fan of any artist, prefer a specific style of rap music, enjoy original tracks or popular song covers, and even if you've never experienced a live rap performance, the Vibe here will undoubtedly make your body involuntarily revel. This Friday night, ditch the briefcase, shed the work attire, and peel off the shackles of the workplace with friends to enjoy the charm of HipHop.



December 8, 2023

Bo LiveHouse, 1F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Eighth Road, Futian

A Lesson of Life. I'm Miyazaki Haya



Roots House special concert. In order to have more choices of on-site independent drinks, the ticket does not include drinks, other drinks consumption on-site is required.



On-site Ticket: RMB140

December 9, 9.30pm - 11.30pm

Roots House, 101C, E3 Building, Overseas Chinese Town, Qiaoxiang Lu, Nanshan

Arts



Rhizomatiks

As Rhizomatiks makes its debut with a large-scale solo exhibition in China, the artist team takes full control of the exhibition, curated by the internationally acclaimed curator Yuko Hasegawa. The exhibition experience is co-produced by the design and interactive platform Insula. This "upgraded version" for Chinese audiences follows the success of the Rhizomatiks exhibition at the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum in 2021, promising a unique and immersive experience led by the innovative artistry of Rhizomatiks.



Until April 7, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

Plant Intelligence



In the era of intense focus on artificial intelligence, it's crucial to broaden our perspective on the concept of "intelligence." According to Mancuso, defining intelligence as the ability to solve problems opens up diverse possibilities. Intelligence doesn't solely originate from humans but extends to nature, encompassing microorganisms, minerals, celestial bodies, and more abstract entities. Treating everything with equality is a mindset; by revisiting ancient wisdom like "qi-wu" or utilizing modern technology, we can gain a more diverse outlook. The artists invited to the exhibition reflect the inspiration fueled by the "non-human-centric" ideology, emerging from the synergy of science, technology, and art.



Until December 22, 2023

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, No.6026 Hongli Lu, Futian

Lifestyle

"51% Drama + 49% Comedy" Improvisational Playback Theatre

Join us for an evening of embodied narratives with improvised movement and music. Listen and watch as true stories about "My Way" from the audience come to life on the spot during a Playback Theatre performance! If you have a captivating story that you wish to see transformed into an awe-inspiring piece of art, we warmly invite you to share it with us. Guaranteeing an unforgettable and emotionally charged experience. More details please contact the host! (Wechat: DavidnMia0923)



December 9, from 8pm

Nan Tou City, Nanshan Park (south side), No.3109 Nanshan Da Lu, Nanshan

90min Yoga in the Garden



Every Saturday afternoon and Wednesday evenings, you’ll experience inspiring and creative 90-minute Yoga classes taught by Ramesh, an instructor from India. Join us for Yoga on an enchanted rooftop garden, a nature's hidden oasis in the middle of Shekou. In this space, you'll explore, play, try new things, test yourself and simply be who you are. You'll have a chance to see yourself in your full potential.



Saturdays, 3.30pm - 5pm, until December 30, 2023

The Yoga Garden, Haiwan Huayuan, Haichang Street, Building 6, 6Floor B, Shekou, Nanshan

