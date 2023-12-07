You Made the List – W Suzhou Holiday Season Launch

With vibrant holiday gatherings, authentic and exciting beverage and food, and dynamic music, W Suzhou kicked off the anticipated 2023/2024 'MADE THE LIST' holiday season.

From now through Chinese New Year, W Suzhou features 'MADE THE LIST' offers to welcome W fans from around the world to toast the New Year in the Garden City.



Recently an event took place, with a sensory journey through Jo Malone’s fragrance workshop, an afternoon of music, taste, fashion and arts at E-WOW while DJ Dona set the tone with captivating vibes.

Jo Malone’s fragrance master introduced the scent of season, 'Ginger Biscuit,' which is inspired by just-baked gingerbread biscuits.

Gingerbread pendants were crafted by all as a festive gift for loved ones.



At sunset, the scene was set at SOL37, a gastro lounge and icon of Suzhou, with a feast of surprises and delights.

From arrival, guests were transported to a world of color, light, sound and taste, enjoying an innovative dining experience, with the interplay of fire and ice, solid and liquid, sea and land.

After dark, WOOBAR evolved into an eclectic salon with a DJ spinning spellbinding beats, and designer brand SNLQ and Lights on U jewelry hosting a fashion show catwalk.



The beats never end, there is more to explore. No matter who you are, you are on the W Suzhou list. So make your move.

MADE THE LIST



Turkey Grab N Go @ THE KITCHEN TABLE, now until 2023/12/31

Sip Sup Play @ WOOBAR, 2023/11/25-2023/12/31

Holiday Season Sips @ WOOBAR, 2023/11/25-2023/12/31

Holiday Season HI-T-KIT @ WOOBAR, 2023/11/25-2023/12/31

Holiday Season HI-T-KIT @ SOL37, 2023/12/1-2023/12/31

X’MAS Eve Access @ WOOBAR, 2023/12/24

X’MAS Eve Dinner Food on Stage @ THE KITCHEN TABLE, 2023/12/24

X’MAS Eve Set Dinner @ SOL37, 2023/12/24

X’MAS Day W Does Brunch @ THE KITCHEN TABLE, 2023/12/25

NYE Access @ WOOBAR, 2023/12/31

NYE Dinner Food on Stage @ THE KITCHEN TABLE, 2023/12/31

NYE Set Dinner @ SOL37, 2023/12/31

NYE Set Dinner @ SUYAN, 2023/12/31

Keep Glowing @ AWAY SPA, now until 2023/12/31

NY Day W Does Brunch @ THE KITCHEN TABLE, 2024/1/1

CNY offers are coming soon…

For reservations and more information, please call W Suzhou at 86 512 6988 7777, or visit us at www.w-suzhou.com, or follow W Suzhou on WeChat.

[All images courtesy of W Suzhou]

