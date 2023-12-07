  1. home
  2. Articles

You Made the List – W Suzhou Holiday Season Launch

By That's Suzhou, December 7, 2023

0 0

With vibrant holiday gatherings, authentic and exciting beverage and food, and dynamic music, W Suzhou kicked off the anticipated 2023/2024 'MADE THE LIST' holiday season.

From now through Chinese New Year, W Suzhou features 'MADE THE LIST' offers to welcome W fans from around the world to toast the New Year in the Garden City.

Weixin-Image_20231207134438.jpg

Recently an event took place, with a sensory journey through Jo Malone’s fragrance workshop, an afternoon of music, taste, fashion and arts at E-WOW while DJ Dona set the tone with captivating vibes.

Jo Malone’s fragrance master introduced the scent of season, 'Ginger Biscuit,' which is inspired by just-baked gingerbread biscuits.

Gingerbread pendants were crafted by all as a festive gift for loved ones.

Weixin-Image_20231207134442.jpg

At sunset, the scene was set at SOL37, a gastro lounge and icon of Suzhou, with a feast of surprises and delights.

From arrival, guests were transported to a world of color, light, sound and taste, enjoying an innovative dining experience, with the interplay of fire and ice, solid and liquid, sea and land.

After dark, WOOBAR evolved into an eclectic salon with a DJ spinning spellbinding beats, and designer brand SNLQ and Lights on U jewelry hosting a fashion show catwalk. 

Weixin-Image_20231207134445.jpg

The beats never end, there is more to explore. No matter who you are, you are on the W Suzhou list. So make your move.

MADE THE LIST

  • Turkey Grab N Go @ THE KITCHEN TABLE, now until 2023/12/31

  • Sip Sup Play @ WOOBAR, 2023/11/25-2023/12/31

  • Holiday Season Sips @ WOOBAR, 2023/11/25-2023/12/31

  • Holiday Season HI-T-KIT @ WOOBAR, 2023/11/25-2023/12/31

  • Holiday Season HI-T-KIT @ SOL37, 2023/12/1-2023/12/31

  • X’MAS Eve Access @ WOOBAR, 2023/12/24

  • X’MAS Eve Dinner Food on Stage @ THE KITCHEN TABLE, 2023/12/24

  • X’MAS Eve Set Dinner @ SOL37, 2023/12/24

  • X’MAS Day W Does Brunch @ THE KITCHEN TABLE, 2023/12/25

  • NYE Access @ WOOBAR, 2023/12/31

  • NYE Dinner Food on Stage @ THE KITCHEN TABLE, 2023/12/31

  • NYE Set Dinner @ SOL37, 2023/12/31

  • NYE Set Dinner @ SUYAN, 2023/12/31

  • Keep Glowing @ AWAY SPA, now until 2023/12/31

  • NY Day W Does Brunch @ THE KITCHEN TABLE, 2024/1/1

  • CNY offers are coming soon…

Weixin-Image_20231207134447.jpg

For reservations and more information, please call W Suzhou at 86 512 6988 7777, or visit us at www.w-suzhou.com, or follow W Suzhou on WeChat.

[All images courtesy of W Suzhou]

more news

Purple & Silver 'Festival Delights' at Niccolo Suzhou

Purple & Silver 'Festival Delights' at Niccolo Suzhou

Christmas at The Beacon of the Future!

It's All Going Down at the W Suzhou Brunch This Sunday

It's All Going Down at the W Suzhou Brunch This Sunday

A not-to-be-missed W Does Brunch @ The Kitchen Table!

About That New Airport in Suzhou...

About That New Airport in Suzhou...

Suzhou, located in China's eastern Jiangsu province, has not had a commercial airport since 2002.

JIL SANDER 2023 Spring Collection Pop Up Store in Suzhou

Jil Sander 2023 Spring Collection Pop Up Store in Suzhou Yanlord Cangjie Former Residence Garden

Niccolo Suzhou Successfully Holds Niccolo Lectures

On the Hans Christian Andersen Award For Illustration.

How China Made This Entrepreneur

How Jeremy Sargent went from law school to lawyer and restaurant owner to OBE

​Niccolo Suzhou X Qeelin Bo Bo Afternoon Tea

Niccolo Suzhou collaborates with fine jewellery brand Qeelin of Kering Luxury Group.

Niccolo Suzhou Presents 'Amor Mio Forever Love' Wedding Show

Love is in the air!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

17 Amazing Ways to Get into the Christmas Spirit in Hong Kong

Uruguayan Consulate Marks a Year of Groundbreaking Achievements

36 Unbeatable Food Deals for Every Day of the Week

Vina San Pedro 1865 Unveils New Brand Image and Strategic Partnership in China

WATCH: That's 2023 Hospitality Awards a Glittering Success

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Yuletide Magic at Waldorf Astoria's Nordic Festive Village

Yuletide Magic at Waldorf Astoria's Nordic Festive Village

SpicyComedy Stand-Up Tickets on Sale Now!

SpicyComedy Stand-Up Tickets on Sale Now!

WIN! 10 Amazing Events & Special Offers in Shenzhen

WIN! 10 Amazing Events & Special Offers in Shenzhen

Enchanted Yuletide – Waldorf Astoria's Nordic Festive Village

Enchanted Yuletide – Waldorf Astoria's Nordic Festive Village

You Made the List – W Suzhou Holiday Season Launch

You Made the List – W Suzhou Holiday Season Launch

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives