Legendary Bund Terrace Party Sleepless Shanghai at KEV





Bund 18 is a Shanghai landmark, integrating history, culture, art and fashion. Its legendary terrace has hosted high-end parties that have borne witness to the changing skyline, from the colonial-era buildings of Puxi to the sparkling skyscrapers of Lujiazui.

This weekend, from afternoon into evening, REL Events Entertainment joins forces with KEV for Sleepless Shanghai, creating a collision of the historic and the modern, art and fashion, East and West – exemplifying the unique charm of Shanghai.



Dress in classy vintage for an unforgettable evening, and sway your body to the music, with a stellar live DJ lineup that includes B2B Lonsdale and MALICO from the UK, BEBO from Italy and MICKEY from Russia.

A feast for the ears and eyes, there will also be dance performances combining Chinese and foreign elements, igniting the night with classics and contemporary moves, all to the backdrop of the stunning city panoramic views.

This is not just an event, but an expression of love and the pursuit of life. So party from afternoon into evening and deep into the night, and enjoy an unforgettable experience on the Bund!

Tickets are just RMB158, or RMB700 for a group of five. Scan the QR code to get yours now:

Sat Dec 9,3-11.30pm; RMB158-700.

KEV, 7/F, 18 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Nanjing Dong Lu 中山东一路18号7楼,近南京东路.

[All images and video courtesy of KEV]

