Enchanted Yuletide – Waldorf Astoria's Nordic Festive Village

Embracing the winter chill, and the warmth of the yuletide season, Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund is transforming into a Nordic Festive Village from December 8-24, a magical haven reminiscent of Santa's hometown in Finland.

This Festive Village brings guests an immersive Northern European winter experience through sights, sounds and taste, weaving together elements of this historic luxury hotel with holiday spirit.

Visitors can expect a Christmas market chalk-full of illuminated Christmas trees, a cozy Starry Santa’s Cabin, a whimsical Elf’s Workshop house, and vendor stalls brimming with Nordic delicacies.

From traditional dishes – such as roasted turkey leg, Norwegian cured salmon, and Swedish apple pie – to holiday-themed beverages and snacks inspired by collaborations with popular brands like Nespresso, Lindt and T9, the village is a Christmas treasure trove offering delights from five different Scandinavian countries.

Wandering through the Nordic Village, surrounded by the 'falling snow' and charming wooden houses, guests are able to embrace the holiday season.

The Reindeer Carousel Bar at the village's heart beckons guests to savor a drink while enjoying a lively performance by the Rockettes dancers.

An open invitation is extended to those feeling spirited to join the White Village Swing Dance, a collection of social dances harmonizing with live jazz music.

Children will find joy and laughter whilst enjoying the acts from the village’s very own Puppet Theater and gathering for a magical and illusionary Nutcracker magician.

Next, the elves will lead families to the Elf’s Workshop for a handcrafted Lego holiday ornament experience.

As daylight fades, captivating virtual light shows cast a mesmerizing aura, with Santa's sleigh gracefully gliding above festive 3D projection lighting that brings mesmerizing Norway to Shanghai through a story-telling experience every evening.

After enjoying the wonders of the village, guests can relax and delight in some authentic Scandinavian delicacies at the many vendor houses surrounding the village, which offer a total of five Scandinavian cuisines to choose from.

From Swedish Toast Skagen to Denmark's Marinated Herring and an Icelandic Slow Cooked Venison Sandwich, the delectable bites are sure to satisfy any palate.

Finland's Meatball Stew and Helsinki Baked Potato plus Norway's intriguing Success Tart add to the culinary adventure.

The diverse range of hard-to-find dishes makes the food alone a compelling reason to visit the village.

Within the hustle and bustle of the Village, children eagerly line up to write letters to Santa, while Nutcrackers present an enthralling magic show.

Village Special Walkabouts – adorned as toy soldiers, gingerbread men, and Christmas presents – surprise and delight guests, towering over the festive scene, while snow machines create a fairy-tale-like white Christmas.

Step into this storybook realm along the Bund, where joy dances in the glow of lights, and the spirit of Christmas lingers in laughter, melodies of the Jazz Band, and the collective wonder of all who partake.

The Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund's Nordic Festive Village transcends an event; it's an immersive journey into the heart of Yuletide magic, leaving visitors with unforgettable moments of warmth and celebration.

Nordic Festive Village Details

Date: December 8-24

Early Bird Price: RMB198 per ticket (Valid Dec 8-10)

Online Price: RMB298 per ticket (Valid Dec 8-24)

Door Price: RMB398 per ticket (Valid Dec 8-24)

*All tickets include a drink voucher

For more information about the festive season promotions, or to make a reservation, please call 21 6322 9988 or email shawa.fb@waldorfastoria.com.

Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund, 2 Zhongshan Dong Yi Lu, by Yan'an Dong Lu 中山东一路2号, 近延安东路.

[All images courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Shanghai on the Bund]

