'Anna Karenina the Musical' Tickets on Sale Now

A spectacular, breathtaking, emotional, and high-tech show based on the Leo Tolstoy masterpiece, Anna Karenina the Musical is headed to Shanghai from December 22-24.

Anna Karenina is a classic of literature, recounting the relationship between a man and a woman, the dramatic love story of the married lady Anna Karenina and a dashing military officer Alexey Vronsky, all taking place amidst the glitter and luxury of the Russian nobility in the second half of the 19th century.

The musical captures the subtle psychology and emotional depth of the great Tolstoy novel, as the characters struggle with overwhelming and controversial feelings – of love and betrayal, passion and duty, hope and desperation.



Although almost a century and a half has passed since the time of the story, the events unfolding before the audience are gripping and touching in their timeless quality.

A story of duty, desire and despair, experience Tolstoy's classic like never before with the live-performance of Anna Karenina the Musical.



Fri-Sun Dec 22-24, 7.30pm; RMB480-1,080.

AIA Grand Theatre, 889 Dongdaming Lu, by Gongping Lu 东大名路889号, 近公平路.