Exhibition "Yuen-Yeung" at Shanghai K11 Art Mall Organised by Art-Bureau

Art-Bureau is delighted to announce "Yuen-Yeung", an exhibition of multi-disciplinary works by cross-generational artists presented at Shanghai K11 Art Mall. The title of the show, inspired by the classic Cantonese drink, a delicious blend of coffee and tea, celebrates how unusual pairings can develop into new flavours and unexpected results. Organised by founding partners Ed Tang and Jonathan Cheung, the exhibition opens on November 7, 2023 and runs through January 7, 2024.

Ed Tang and Jonathan Cheung commented, "We were thrilled to be invited by K11 Group to organise an exhibition to open during the dynamic period of the West Bund and Art021 fairs. We share the same vision with K11 Group on encouraging the interconnectivity between creativity, culture and innovation. The idea of "Yuen-Yeung" reflects our commitment to contemporary art in all of its forms. By blending different media and including artists both long-admired and recently discovered, "Yuen-Yeung" is about combining voices and sharing - and ultimately revealing the ever-shifting swirl of 21st century. Stir and enjoy!"

The 21 works included in the exhibition include loans from collections that work with Art-Bureau in various capacities, alongside works created specifically for the show. As an independent art advisory, the firm approaches collecting and interactions in the contemporary art world through a wide-angle lens. Works by household names such as Andy Warhol and Robert Gober will be shown alongside emerging voices including Florian Krewer and Brook Hsu without hierarchy. Rather than diluting the individual works, the juxtapositions enhance each other. The starting point of the show is Bruce Nauman's 'Good Boy Bad Boy' (1985) – an iconic twochannel video (other editions of the video can be found in the collections of Tate, London; Museum of Modern Art and the Whitney Museum of American Art, New York). In 'Good Boy Bad Boy', the viewer is at once confronted by ideas of sameness and contrast. The projection is both in and out of sync – this compelling dichotomy serves as the core theme of the show.

Barriers dissolve in "Yuen-Yeung" – notions of parallels and opposites are revealed through the range artists featured – including Toyin Oji Odutola, Etel Adnan, Hernan Bas, Walter Price, and more. In the gallery, visitors will find works by artists from Asia, Europe and the United States that encompass different moments in contemporary art and lead them to experience the apparent paradoxes and affinities.

As one of the most cosmopolitan cities and important centres for contemporary art, Shanghai epitomises a melting pot of culture and ideas and is an ideal location for the exhibition.

"YUEN-YEUNG" ARTIST LIST:

• ETEL ADNAN (1925-2021, LEBANON)

• HERNAN BAS (B. 1978, USA)

• KYE CHRISTENSTEN-KNOWLES (B. 1993, USA)

• ENRICO DAVID (B. 1966, ITALY)

• ROBERT GOBER (B. 1954, USA)

• EUNNAM HONG (SOUTH KOREA)

• BROOK HSU (B. 1987, USA)

• MARTIN KIPPENBERGER (1953-1997, GERMANY)

• FLORIAN KREWER (B. 1986, GERMANY)

• LIZA LACROIX (B. 1988, CANADA)

• BRUCE NAUMAN (B. 1941, USA)

• TOYIN OJIH ODUTOLA (B. 1985, NIGERIA)

• ALBERT OEHLEN (B. 1954, GERMANY)

• WALTER PRICE (B. 1988, USA)

• GEORGE ROUY (B. 1994, UNITED KINGDOM)

• WOLFGANG TILLMANS (B. 1968, GERMANY)

• CHARLENE VON HEYL (B. 1960, GERMANY)

• ANDY WARHOL (1928-1987, USA)

• XIE LEI (B. 1983, CHINA)

• JOSEPH YAEGER (B. 1986, USA)

• MARK YANG (B. 1994, SOUTH KOREA)