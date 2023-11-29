  1. home
Shaping Academic Success – From Early Years to IB Excellence

By Sponsored, November 29, 2023

Dulwich College Shanghai is renowned for its innovative approach to holistic education, evident in the visionary 2toU program.

Designed to foster academic readiness and personal growth, this groundbreaking initiative commences at the toddler stage and extends throughout the entire educational journey.

The 2toU program's unique proposition is its origin, beginning at age 2 and charting a trajectory that culminates in the IB Diploma Programme.

In the words of David Brown, the IB Diploma Programme Coordinator at Dulwich College Shanghai:

"To be successful IB Diploma Programme students, we need learners who are self-motivated and driven to succeed. Academic success today looks very different from what it did 30 years ago."

Today's university entrants must balance academic rigor with principled behavior, social learning, and problem-solving skills. The aim is to develop students who can dissect complex problems into manageable components, form innovative solutions, and seamlessly connect knowledge from various fields, whether as individuals or in a collaborative setting.

From the very beginning, the 2toU program places strong emphasis on the Early Years Characteristics of Effective Learning and the Primary Learn to Learn Skills. These building blocks correspond closely with the IB Learner Profiles, nurturing a comprehensive skill set, knowledge base, and character attributes crucial for excelling in the IB Diploma Programme.

Reflecting on this, David Brown states:

"I'm thrilled to witness these young learners developing the foundational skills required for future success from an early age. This early investment guarantees their success in the years to come."

The 2toU program doesn't just pave the way for academic excellence; it also instills qualities like creativity, adaptability, and a collaborative spirit, which are indispensable in today's rapidly evolving world. These skills make students not only academically accomplished but also principled, innovative problem solvers who can excel individually or in diverse teams.

As evidenced by recent results, Dulwich College Shanghai's commitment to academic excellence is unwavering. In the latest IB Diploma Programme examinations, students achieved an impressive average score of 37.7 out of 45. This achievement underscores the effectiveness of Dulwich's holistic educational pathway.

To gain deeper insights into the Early Years program and the transformative 2toU educational pathway, parents are encouraged to attend the upcoming Early Years Open Mornings. These sessions provide a unique opportunity to connect with the school's team, gain a comprehensive understanding of the holistic education approach, and have questions answered.

