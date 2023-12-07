The Full Festive Season Experience at Shangri-la Qiantan!

The festive season is upon us and, after a year of hard work, it’s time to gather and celebrate with loved ones and indulge in the charming atmosphere at Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai. A series of delightful offerings have been prepared for you to enjoy the holiday season to the fullest.

GardenLab Christmas Cocktails

Toast the season at GardenLab with three Christmas-themed cocktails – Las Posadas Mulled Wine, "SHANG" Eggnog and Poinsettia.

Drawing inspiration from natural herbs and vegetables, these special cocktails represent classical Christmas flavors with an innovative twist.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Spiced and served with fresh herbs and an orange slice, the Las Posadas Mulled Wine sees coffee butter fat washed Olmeca tequila blended with Montenegro, green tea and Rioja Tempranillo for a warming sipper.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Dessert in a glass, the "SHANG" Eggnog is a mix of SG Shochu, Rémy Martin and festively-spiced cream, finished with aromatic star anise.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The refreshing Poinsettia is a seemingly simple mix of Olmeca tequila and Montenegro, finished with London Essence tonic that translates to a pleasantly light libation that acts as both the ideal pre-dinner aperitivo and a post-dinner digestif.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

GardenLab Christmas Eve Party

Relish in free flow signature cocktails, sparkling wine, selected red and white wine and Christmas themed pass-around snacks to welcome in the Christmas holiday.

When: December 24, 7-9pm

Price: RMB288 per person



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

GardenLab New Year’s Eve Party

Say goodbye to 2023 and ring in the New Year while enjoying free flow signature cocktails, sparkling wine, selected red and white wine and holiday themed pass-around snacks.

When: December 31, 8pm-12.30am

Price: RMB358 per person

New Year’s Eve Table Packages

The package includes 1 cold cut platter, 1 bottle of champagne, 1 bottle of spirits and soft drinks for RMB1,888 per table.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

QT Kitchen – Festive Feasts



There’s no better way to celebrate Christmas and New Year’s than with a festive buffet with loved ones, and QT Kitchen, the all-day-dining restaurant at Shangri-La Qiantan, Shanghai, is offering up a global gourmet-inspired buffet for lunch and dinner this holiday season.

Enjoy special gourmet meals, freshly-prepared cold and hot dishes, and a surprise lucky draw amidst beautiful surroundings, making it a celebration to remember.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Geoduck Clam & Abalone in Superior Stock, Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The diverse menu is designed by the hotel’s Executive Chef William Ong, featuring everything from cold dishes – a like salads, cheeses and charcuteries, plus traditional Chinese starters – followed by a selection of Shanghainese warm dishes – like soups, dumplings and noodles.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

There’s also a large fresh seafood station with fresh sashimi, sushi and an expansive spread of seafood, plus a festive pasta station with numerous noodles and toppings to choose from.

The Mediterranean and Western station features holiday-style roasted meats, like whole roasted turkeys, beef and salmon Wellingtons, plus pastas, pizzas, risottos and more.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Grilled Boston Lobster with Mayo-Mozzarella Cheese Sauce. Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The brunch buffet also includes pass-around specialties like tender grilled rock lobster with a creamy mayo-mozzarella cheese sauce; char-grilled tomahawk steak; springy geoduck and abalone in a full-flavored superior stock; slow braised red wine beef short ribs; beef Wellington; and a specialty dessert trolley – each a culinary delight that promises a sensational journey for your taste buds.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

But the real kicker is the overflowing dessert display treacly delicacies, cakes, tarts, and pies of all shapes and sizes interspersed with adorable gingerbread houses.

Christmas Feast Details

Festive Buffet Lunch and Dinner

When: December 23

Price: RMB488 per person

Christmas Themed Brunch

When: December 24

Price: RMB608 per person

Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner

When: December 24

Price: RMB588 per person

New Year’s Feast Details

Buffet Lunch and Dinner

When: December 30 Year-end

Price: RMB498 per person

New Year’s Themed Brunch

When: December 31 and January 1

Price: RMB708 per person

New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner

When: December 31

Price: RMB788 per person

*Early bird promotion and family package (2 adults and 1 kid) are available for Shangri-La Circle members.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Festive Turkey Hamper ‘To Go’



You and your loved ones can feast on a whole roasted turkey or a selection of gourmet meals that come with a variety of side dishes and sauces.

Roasted Maple Bourbon Turkey (5-7 kg, for 6 to 8 persons)

When: Available now until December 31

Price: RMB1,288.

Festive Hamper from Shangri-la Qiantan

Fill your home with the joys of the season in the form of a luxurious festive hamper including champagne, chocolate, homemade cake, pastries and a festive giftbox for you to send out with love.

When: Available now until December 31

Price: RMB1,888 per set

QT Lounge – Homemade Festive Pastry

Share the holiday spirit with your friends and family with four specially made festive cakes, as well as artisanal bread, cookies and chocolate.

Festive Cake (1.5 pounds, for 4 to 6 persons)

When: Available now until December 31

Price: From RMB268 per cake and from RMB68 for festive pastries.

QT Lounge – Christmas Joy Afternoon Tea

QT Lounge presents you with a Christmas-themed afternoon tea set, including cute savories and sweets with two glasses of Chandon Rose sparkling wine, coupling the joy of this Christmas season with a romantic twist.

When: Available now until December 31

Price: RMB598 per set for two persons

Spa at Shangri-la Qiantan – Winter Rejuvenation

Go on a rejuvenating spa journey at Shangri-La Qiantan and heal your body and mind for the upcoming year.

Enjoy 20% off on a 60-minute VIP O2 Facial Treatment with a complimentary gift of a Biologique Recherche lightweight luxury facial cleanser (150 ml, original price RMB515).

When: Available December 23-30

Price: RMB1,584 per person

Reservations

For more information on all of the above, and to make reservations, scan the QR code:



[All images courtesy of Shangri-la Qiantan unless otherwise stated]