Bhacus Becomes Azul Weave – 42% Off This Week!

Located on the second floor in The Weave – the F&B hub on Wuxing Lu – the Azul Group's Bhacus Wine & Wood Grill has rebranded as Azul Weave.







With a capacity of 100 indoors, the space has two private VIP rooms (that seat 12 guests and 20 guests respectively), as well as a larger area in the main dining room that can be sectioned off (with room for 40 guests) – making Azul Weave the perfect location for festive season celebrations.

The venue is also adding a covered patio for use during winter months, so diners can enjoy that winter sunshine without the below freezing temperatures.

To celebrate new beginnings, they have launched a new menu, and are offering soft opening discounts of...

42% until Friday, November 24

32% from Saturday, December 1 to Sunday, December 10

22% from Monday, December 11

The menu is not exactly same as Azul Shankang Li; instead they have cherry picked the best of the group's concepts – five dishes from Bhacus, 10 favorites from Azul, plus a lot of signature dishes specifically designed for Azul Weave by group chef (and Shanghai legend) Eduardo Vargas.

READ MORE: Eduardo Vargas: The Life & Times of a Shanghai Legend

Here is just some of the deliciousness that Azul Weave is serving up...



SPANISH COLD CUTS (RMB148) lomo + chorizo + salchichon + spanish pickles + tomato bread





BURRATITA (RMB68) small burrata + chili + shallots oil + herbs + tomato





AZUL CEVICHE (RMB108) seabass + octopus + tiger's milk + chili







CHARCOAL OCTOPUS (RMB108) romesco + yuca foam + shallots + chorizo confit + paprika



SAUTEED CLAMS (RMB108) cava sauce + chorizo + migas









FOIE GRAS & WAGYU FRIED RICE (RMB188) organic egg + truffle shaving + ikura



CHARCOAL LAMB (RMB198) smoked + eggplant + harissa + hazelnut crumble

Azul Weave is open for lunch and dinner everyday – so head along to take advantage of these incredible deals!



Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号, 2楼.

[All images courtesy of Azul Weave]

