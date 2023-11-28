  1. home
  2. Articles

Bhacus Becomes Azul Weave – 42% Off This Week!

By That's Shanghai, November 28, 2023

0 0

Located on the second floor in The Weave – the F&B hub on Wuxing Lu – the Azul Group's Bhacus Wine & Wood Grill has rebranded as Azul Weave.

Weixin-Image_20231127141436.jpg

Weixin-Image_20231127141442.jpg

Weixin-Image_20231127141445.jpg

With a capacity of 100 indoors, the space has two private VIP rooms (that seat 12 guests and 20 guests respectively), as well as a larger area in the main dining room that can be sectioned off (with room for 40 guests) – making Azul Weave the perfect location for festive season celebrations.

Weixin-Image_20231127141439.jpg

Weixin-Image_20231128150207.jpg

Weixin-Image_20231127141414.jpgThe venue is also adding a covered patio for use during winter months, so diners can enjoy that winter sunshine without the below freezing temperatures.

Weixin-Image_20231123145040.jpg

To celebrate new beginnings, they have launched a new menu, and are offering soft opening discounts of...

  • 42% until Friday, November 24

  • 32% from Saturday, December 1 to Sunday, December 10

  • 22% from Monday, December 11

The menu is not exactly same as Azul Shankang Li; instead they have cherry picked the best of the group's concepts – five dishes from Bhacus, 10 favorites from Azul, plus a lot of signature dishes specifically designed for Azul Weave by group chef (and Shanghai legend) Eduardo Vargas.

READ MORE: Eduardo Vargas: The Life & Times of a Shanghai Legend

Here is just some of the deliciousness that Azul Weave is serving up...

Weixin-Image_20231127141410.jpg
SPANISH COLD CUTS (RMB148) lomo + chorizo + salchichon + spanish pickles + tomato bread

Weixin-Image_20231127141153.jpg
BURRATITA (RMB68) small burrata + chili + shallots oil + herbs + tomato

Weixin-Image_20231127141208.jpg
AZUL CEVICHE (RMB108) seabass + octopus + tiger's milk + chili

Weixin-Image_20231127141226.jpg

Weixin-Image_20231127141302.jpg


Weixin-Image_20231127141432.jpg
CHARCOAL OCTOPUS (RMB108) romesco + yuca foam + shallots + chorizo confit + paprika

Weixin-Image_20231127141350.jpg
SAUTEED CLAMS (RMB108) cava sauce + chorizo + migas

Weixin-Image_20231127141356.jpg

Weixin-Image_20231127141403.jpg
FOIE GRAS & WAGYU FRIED RICE (RMB188) organic egg + truffle shaving + ikura

Weixin-Image_20231127141425.jpg
CHARCOAL LAMB (RMB198) smoked + eggplant + harissa + hazelnut crumble

Azul Weave is open for lunch and dinner everyday – so head along to take advantage of these incredible deals!

Azul Weave, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号, 2楼.

[All images courtesy of Azul Weave]

more news

Enjoy 20% Off at Azul Group's New Yunnan Restaurant

Enjoy 20% Off at Azul Group's New Yunnan Restaurant

Azul Restaurant Group's new Yunnan restaurant, Second Sister Yunnan Restaurant, in 1000 Trees Mall.

Shenzhen-Zhongshan Corridor Expected to Open in 2024

Shenzhen-Zhongshan Corridor Expected to Open in 2024

Travel time between Shenzhen and Zhongshan is expected to be reduced to 20 minutes!

Travel Gossip: Chinese Airlines Cancel 9,000 Flights to Thailand

Travel Gossip: Chinese Airlines Cancel 9,000 Flights to Thailand

Ten Chinese airlines have canceled flights to six major airports in Thailand.

2024 Palace Museum Annual Passes on Sale Soon

For enthusiasts of the Palace Museum who frequently enjoy exploring its various exhibitions, here's a heads up!

26 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

Kick out the jams!

Shanghai School News Roundup: November 2023

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

These are the Happiest Cities in China 2023...

What's the happiest city in China?

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Soon Open for Tourism

Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge tourist trial operation is scheduled to open in mid-December 2023.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Join This Bloodline Donation Drive & Help Saves Lives

Deals, Giveaways & Gossip! Join Our WeChat Groups

16 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Lishui Travel Guide: Villages & Verandas, Mushrooms & Mountains

China Announces Visa-Free Travel for These 6 Countries...

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Bhacus Becomes Azul Weave – 42% Off This Week!

Bhacus Becomes Azul Weave – 42% Off This Week!

Shenzhen-Zhongshan Corridor Expected to Open in 2024

Shenzhen-Zhongshan Corridor Expected to Open in 2024

Travel Gossip: Chinese Airlines Cancel 9,000 Flights to Thailand

Travel Gossip: Chinese Airlines Cancel 9,000 Flights to Thailand

2024 Palace Museum Annual Passes on Sale Soon

2024 Palace Museum Annual Passes on Sale Soon

26 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

26 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives