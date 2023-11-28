26 Upcoming Live Shows in Shanghai

Nov 29: Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl

A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Wed Nov 29, 9pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Nov 30: Therapy Session @ Yuyintang

Shanghai rockers Doppler Drive host a 'Therapy Session' of music with special guests Revival and Lithium.

Thu Nov 30, 9pm; RMB70-90.

Yuyintang, 851 Kaixuan Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 凯旋路851号,近延安西路口.

Nov 30 & Dec 1 & 2: Pearl Floyd @ The Pearl



Featuring Mark W coming all the way from Chicago, the last 2 times the band performed the Pink Floyd opus at The Pearl it was one for the ages; sold out and in front of a passionate, discerning audience.

The Pearl’s Red Stars Band, always up for a challenge, delivered two sets of mind-blowing sonic theatrics that brought back a lot of great memories.

There will be early material from the 1960s and the days of Syd Barrett, when the band were exploring psychedelic rock in the London underground music scene, followed by music after the addition of David Gilmour and his signature guitar sound – as Pink Floyd began to develop epic conceptualized albums, including Dark Side of the Moon.

Thu Nov 30, 8.30pm; RMB150.

Fri & Sat Dec 1 & 2, 9pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Dec 1: Seisiún 上海 – Monthly Irish Social @ Butler & White Tavern

Seisiún 上海 is the city’s new monthly Irish Social, for fans of Ireland’s famous musical sessions, including a drink deal, live music, and Guinness!



In partnership with Irish Chamber member Butler & White with Guinness, at the Tavern Tianzifang, and Black Velvet Band, a two-piece spin off from Shanghai’s long-standing Irish band Doctor Midnight, featuring Rory O’Neill (Cork, Ireland) and Richard Morris (Coventry, UK).

They switch between mandolin, guitar and accordion while singing stories of alcohol and romance from the Emerald Isle.

Head along on the first Friday of every month for the craic agus ceol!

Free entry, booking advisable!



First Friday of every month, from 7pm; Free.



Butler & White Tavern, 2/F, Building 6, 210 Taikang Lu (Tianzifang Gate 1, walk directly ahead for 80m) 泰康路210弄6号美食城2楼（田子坊1号门直走约80米).

Dec 2: Loud Rotations @ Harley's





The re-opening celebrations of Harleys new backroom continues with a night of rock and punk from three of Shanghai’s finest: Bad Treatment, The Surging Waves, and Doppler Drive.

Sat Dec 2, 9pm; RMB80, includes two drinks.

Harley's, B1/F, 265 Nandan Dong Lu, by Caoxi Lu 南丹东路265号地下一层, 近漕溪路.

Dec 3: Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl



A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink.

Sun Dec 3, 6pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Dec 5, 12, 19 & 26: The Cotton Club Band @ Shake



Every Tuesday evening, the legendary Cotton Club Band host a night of blues and stories at Shake.

Every Tue, from 9.30pm; Free.

Shake, 3/F, 46 Maoming Nan Lu, by Jinxian Lu 茂名南路46号3楼, 近进贤路.

Dec 6: U2 + Coldplay Viva La Vida Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



A tribute to Irish rockers U2 and post-Britpop alternative act Coldplay.

Wed Dec 6, 8pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 9: Moulin Spectaculaire Dinner Theater @ The Pearl

Welcome ladies and gentlemen to an experience unlike any other. Expect a spectacular evening of glitz, glamour and cabaret where you will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, as The Pearl re-creates and re-imagines the ambience and decadence of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, and gives you a true taste of freedom, beauty, truth and love.

Here, the bohemians rub elbows with aristocracy, and the audience indulges in a story of l’amor and passion. Inspired by the major motion picture, follow the journey of two lovers as they fight to create a showcase unlike any other and bring you performances from Cirque, tease from Burlesque, spirit from Drag and so much more.



Sat Dec 9, 6pm doors, 7pm show; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 9: Grinch Cirque & Cabaret Show @ The Pearl



Step into a world where the mischievous spirit of the Grinch takes center stage in a spellbinding adult circus and cabaret extravaganza.

This electrifying production weaves together the timeless tale of the Grinch with a captivating array of jaw-dropping acrobatics and sultry performances to bring Dr. Seuss’s story to life in ways you’ve never imagined.

With a dash of cheeky humor and a sprinkle of naughtiness, this unique and audacious show invites you to experience the magic of the season through the lens of the Grinch's misadventures.

Get ready to be enchanted, astonished, and thoroughly entertained as the Grinch's tale unfolds in a spectacle that defies expectations…

Disclaimer: The Grinch’s Cirque & Cabaret is not responsible for any stockings full of coal arriving this holiday season.

As Christmas bonus, The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be performing after the show to get you in the festive party spirit, dancing into the wee hours!



Sat Dec 9, 9.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 10: Grinch’s Family Cirque Show @ The Pearl

Embark on a heartwarming journey into the whimsical world of the Grinch with The Pearl's enchanting family-friendly cirque show and party.

This delightful production brings Dr. Seuss's classic tale to life through a spectacular array of variety acts that will captivate audiences of all ages, a magical experience filled with dazzling acrobatics, charming performances, and joyous surprises.

As the story of the Grinch unfolds through lively and colorful acts, children and adults alike will be transported to a world of wonder, laughter, and Christmas cheer.

Throughout the show, get ready to kick up your heels and groove as The Pearl’s Red Stars band plays tunes that will have families dancing merrily, ensuring everyone, young and old, can hit the dance floor and make cherished memories together at this magical Christmas celebration.

Bring the whole family for an unforgettable afternoon of fun, laughter, and the timeless lessons of kindness and compassion.

Lung will also be serving his special Christmas menu and brunch throughout the day, so come early and enjoy a full afternoon of fun.

Sun Dec 10, 12pm doors, 1pm show; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 13: Diamond Divas @ The Pearl



An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.



Wed Dec 13, 8pm show; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 14: Red Box – A Broadway Christmas @ The Pearl

The Redbox Cabaret Company will be filling the air with the spirit of Christmas, including classics including 'White Christmas,' 'Santa Baby' and 'All I Want for Christmas is You.'

In addition to the Cabaret Show, there will be a lucky draw, while audience members will also receive carefully prepared gifts, allowing the audience to feel the warmth and joy of Christmas.

Thu Dec 14, 7.30pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Dec 14: Madonna – Back to the 80s @ The Pearl



Let the Material Girl transport you back to the greatest decade of them all!

Thu Dec 14, 9.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Dec 15 & 16: Greatest Showman Dinner Theater

Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, the Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Fri & Sat Dec 15 & 16, 6pm doors, 7pm show; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 15 & 16: Christmas in Vegas @ The Pearl

Get Ready to Rock Around the Christmas Tree at the Vegas Christmas Show. with Elvis, Showgirls, Marilyn Monroe and more!

Hosted by Marilyn Monroe (Ella VaThyme) and Featuring the Red Stars Band who know how to make spirits bright, the Vegas Christmas Show will showcase hit songs from legendary artists like Elvis, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Etta James and Little Richard.

Get ready to jingle and mingle with the magic of the season, as showgirls, guest singers, and dancers light up the stage in a dazzling display of talent and holiday spirit with tributes to Britney Spears, Madonna, Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Prince and more



But the excitement doesn't stop there! Indulge in the holiday spirit with seasonal festive cocktail and food. Sip on specialty drinks and savor delectable bites that will add an extra dash of merriment to your Vegas Christmas experience.

Fri & Sat Dec 15 & 16, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 20: The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Wed Dec 20, 8pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 21: Dream of Californication: A Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers @ The Pearl

Rock out with a tribute to the band that combined funk and punk rock to create a new musical style!

Plus the music of Green Day, The Offspring, Blink-182 and more.

Thu Dec 21, 8pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Dec 22 & 23: Mrs Claus’ Naughty Xmas Party @ The Pearl

For only two nights a year in Shanghai, Mrs. Claus gets to let loose and party with the Red Stars band and a gaggle of her favourite Burlesque Dancers from The Silk Room.



Mrs Claus invites you to an evening of hot cocoa and sinful sweets, as the wise kings (and queens) have journeyed from afar to share with you Christmas stories of old and new.



Cozy up and roast those chestnuts with the fire dancers or add some sparkle with sultry ladies of burlesque.

No matter your flavor, you are expected to you to show how you made the naughty list this year by dancing and rocking out to the Red Stars band.



There’s no better way to spread XXX-mas cheer, so pregame the holiday at the Jingle Ball.

Fri & Sat Dec 22 & 23, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 23-25: Mrs Claus’ Christmas Dinner & Show @ The Pearl

Tis the night(s) before Christmas, and Santa’s out making rounds. So head to The Pearl, as they party on down!



Mrs Claus (Cocosanti) welcomes you to a hearty Christmas Feast, prepared none other than Chef Elf Lung himself, complete with a full buffet of big fresh roasted juicy turkey, 7-spiced salmon, full selection of fixings and bit of mulled wine for a hint of debauchery.

And what is a Christmas evening without some festive entertainment? Mrs Claus will be inviting a delightful group of North Pole friends to entertain you all. Expect to be regailed by Christmas classics that will make you feel at home and all warm and fuzzy.

Bring your friends and family. On this eve, don’t worry about any coal stuffed in your stocking, only worry about the delicious meal piled high on your plate.



After all, you know what they say: when the jolly man’s away, the naughty folk will play.



Sat-Mon Dec 23-25, 9pm doors, 9.30pm show; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 27: Adele & Amy Winehouse @ The Pearl

A night of music from Adele, along with that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Amy Winehouse.

Wed Dec 27, 8pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Dec 30: Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl

An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Sat Dec 30, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 31: NYE Gold Celebration @ The Pearl

Many things can be associated with gold: a solid gold dancer, a heart of gold, 007’s Goldfinger to name a few. However, at the end of this year, it will most be associated with The Pearl’s NYE Gold celebration.

There can only be one choice as the gold standard in entertainment. You are guaranteed a golden time with comedy, live music and high-flying aerialists under the big top known as The Pearl.

Head along and celebrate a New Year’s like no other: There will be a gold Cocosanti to issue in the merriment. Joining Cocosanti onstage will be golden hits from the Pearl’s very own Red Stars band.

Adding to the excitement, the audience will be graced by the very talented singer/musician Dave Stone.

New Visual DJ team ELECTRO-PICANTE will be playing tunes from early until late so there will be no downtime between the live acts.

There are also some surprises in the works, so head on down and party into a better year for us all!

Sun Dec 31, 6pm doors, 9pm show; RMB388.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

[Cover image courtesy of The Pearl]