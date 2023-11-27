These are the Happiest Cities in China 2023...

What's the happiest city in China?
If you're residing in Chengdu, Hangzhou, or Ningbo, congratulations! As these cities have clinched the top spots in the 'Happy Cities of China' list for 2023, as per a recent announcement by the official Xinhua News Agency.
The selection process for the 2023 list lasted nearly five months and involved steps such as big data collection, surveys, document submissions, on-site investigations, and expert evaluations.
Here are the results in full...
2023 China's Happiest Cities
Provincial capitals and directly-administered municipalities
Chengdu
Hangzhou
Ningbo
Nanjing
Guangzhou
Changsha
Shenyang
Hohhot
Qingdao
Taiyuan
Prefecture-level cities
Wenzhou
Taizhou (台州)
Taizhou (泰州)
Suzhou
Ordos
Wuxi
Huzhou
Panzhihua
Weihai
Yingkou
Jiayuguan
County-level cities
Taicang, Jiangsu
Rui'an, Zhejiang
Yuyao, Zhejiang
Leqing, Zhejiang
Ningxian, Hunan
Ejin Horo Banner, Inner Mongolia
Changsha County, Hunan
Gongyi, Henan
Rongcheng, Shandong
Liuyang, Hunan
Ninghai County, Zhejiang
Recognizing the pursuit of happiness, the list also includes 2023 China's Happiest Beautiful and Livable Cities:
Yunnan, Guangdong
Cixi, Zhejiang
Jingjiang, Jiangsu
Dongying, Shandong
[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]
