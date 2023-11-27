These are the Happiest Cities in China 2023...

What's the happiest city in China?

If you're residing in Chengdu, Hangzhou, or Ningbo, congratulations! As these cities have clinched the top spots in the 'Happy Cities of China' list for 2023, as per a recent announcement by the official Xinhua News Agency.

The selection process for the 2023 list lasted nearly five months and involved steps such as big data collection, surveys, document submissions, on-site investigations, and expert evaluations.

Here are the results in full...

Provincial capitals and directly-administered municipalities

Chengdu

Hangzhou

Ningbo

Nanjing

Guangzhou

Changsha

Shenyang

Hohhot

Qingdao

Taiyuan

Prefecture-level cities

Wenzhou

Taizhou (台州)

Taizhou (泰州)



Suzhou

Ordos

Wuxi

Huzhou

Panzhihua

Weihai

Yingkou

Jiayuguan

County-level cities

Taicang, Jiangsu

Rui'an, Zhejiang

Yuyao, Zhejiang

Leqing, Zhejiang

Ningxian, Hunan

Ejin Horo Banner, Inner Mongolia

Changsha County, Hunan

Gongyi, Henan

Rongcheng, Shandong

Liuyang, Hunan

Ninghai County, Zhejiang

Recognizing the pursuit of happiness, the list also includes 2023 China's Happiest Beautiful and Livable Cities:

Yunnan, Guangdong

Cixi, Zhejiang

Jingjiang, Jiangsu

Dongying, Shandong

