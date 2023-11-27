  1. home
These are the Happiest Cities in China 2023...

By Billy Jiang, November 27, 2023

What's the happiest city in China?

If you're residing in Chengdu, Hangzhou, or Ningbo, congratulations! As these cities have clinched the top spots in the 'Happy Cities of China' list for 2023, as per a recent announcement by the official Xinhua News Agency.

The selection process for the 2023 list lasted nearly five months and involved steps such as big data collection, surveys, document submissions, on-site investigations, and expert evaluations.

Here are the results in full...

2023 China's Happiest Cities

Provincial capitals and directly-administered municipalities

  • Chengdu

  • Hangzhou

  • Ningbo

  • Nanjing

  • Guangzhou

  • Changsha

  • Shenyang

  • Hohhot

  • Qingdao

  • Taiyuan

2023 China's Happiest Cities

Prefecture-level cities

  • Wenzhou

  • Taizhou (台州)

  • Taizhou (泰州)

  • Suzhou

  • Ordos

  • Wuxi

  • Huzhou

  • Panzhihua

  • Weihai

  • Yingkou

  • Jiayuguan

2023 China's Happiest Cities

County-level cities

  • Taicang, Jiangsu

  • Rui'an, Zhejiang

  • Yuyao, Zhejiang

  • Leqing, Zhejiang

  • Ningxian, Hunan

  • Ejin Horo Banner, Inner Mongolia

  • Changsha County, Hunan

  • Gongyi, Henan

  • Rongcheng, Shandong

  • Liuyang, Hunan

  • Ninghai County, Zhejiang

Recognizing the pursuit of happiness, the list also includes 2023 China's Happiest Beautiful and Livable Cities

  • Yunnan, Guangdong 

  • Cixi, Zhejiang 

  • Jingjiang, Jiangsu

  • Dongying, Shandong

Is your city or neighborhood on the list? Do you have any joyful stories from your life in China to share with us? Stay updated with the latest happenings in China by following our WeChat official account, ThatsGBA.

[Cover image via Billy Jiang/That's]

Happiest Cities China

