6 Fantastic Kid's Camps to Fill the Winter with Fun

By That's Shanghai, November 27, 2023

0 0

BodyLab Dance Center Christmas Camps

Weixin-Image_20231127131843.jpg

Registration is now open for three BodyLab Dance Center Christmas Camps, catering to various levels and ages, four to 12 years old.

BodyLab is also honored and proud to announce its collaboration with Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong (although non-Dulwich students are, of course, also welcome).

BodyLab dedicated gymnastics coaches will focus on enhancing body strength and flexibility, refining coordination, honing apparatus handling skills, and instructing participants in new dance routines.

During the Jazz & Hip Hop Camp, students will delve into the foundations of hip hop, popping, breaking, kpop and jazz.

All techniques acquired will be seamlessly integrated into a comprehensive dance routine, which participants will have the opportunity to showcase at the culmination of each winter camp.

Rhythmic Gymnastics Christmas Camp

 Weixin-Image_20231127135451.jpg

Age: 6-12 years old

Date: Dec 18-22; Dec 25-29; Jan 1-5

Time: 1-4pm

Price: RMB3,750/week

Location: Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong

Jazz & Hip Hop Christmas Camp

Weixin-Image_20231127130207.jpg

Age: 7-9 years old & 10-12 years old

Date: Dec 18-22; Dec 25-29; Jan 1-5

Time: 10am-12 noon (7-9 years old); 1-3pm (10-12 years old)

Price: RMB2,200/week

Location: Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong

Weixin-Image_20231127131836.jpg

Age: 4-6 years old

Date: Dec 18-22; Dec 25-29; Jan 1-5

Time: 10.15am-12.15pm

Price: RMB2,000/week

Location: BodyLab H-Street

Locations

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong

266 Lan'an Lu, Jinqiao, Pudong

Tel: 13818047724 (Cindy)


BodyLab H-Street

2/F, 70 Weifang Xi Lu

Tel: 021 6890 8929

Sign Up Now

Summer BodyLab 180 0199 9275
Weixin-Image_20231127130954.jpg

Follow BodyLab – Official WeChat
Weixin-Image_20231127140924.jpg         

Greenwoods & ELOX Shanghai Junior Rugby School

Weixin-Image_20231127123451.jpg

Greenwoods and ELOX Shanghai Junior Rugby is a 'fun-first' focused program teaching players varying rugby skills at different points in their rugby development. 

Contact drills are usually introduced later into the program and reserved for older children; for now only touch rugby competitions are available.

The goal is to train kids to be both touch rugby and contact rugby competition ready, and YMCE and ELOX aims to organize tournaments in the future.

Join them in this rebirth of youth rugby in China!

Age: 5-14 years old

Date: Nov 5, 2023 – Jan 21, 2024

Time: Sun, 10-11.30am

Price: RMB2,999 excluding Christmas season discount for the whole season

Location: The British International School Shanghai, Puxi, 111 Jinguang Lu, by Baole Lu, Huacao Town, Minhang District 华漕镇金光路111号, 近保乐路

Contact:

Weixin-Image_20231127123455.png

Tennisline Winter Tennis Camp

Weixin-Image_20231127131001.jpg

Age: 4-12 years old

Date: Dec 18 – Feb 16

Time: 9-11am & 1-3pm

Price: RMB2,400 half day; RMB3,800 full day

Location: Tennisline Grand Club, 568 Julu Lu 巨鹿路568号

Contact: Scan the QR on the poster above

Click here for more information

Awesome Kids Club Awesome Winter Camp

Weixin-Image_20231127122950.jpg

Awesome Kids is back for another year of their Awesome Winter Camp at their new location at the massive Shanghai Town & Country Club.

Expect a ton of fun, arts and crafts, music, sports and more in an international environment with kids from around the world.

Rumor is Santa is expected to make a visit with gifts for all the awesome kids of Shanghai too!

Age: 2-6 years old

Date: Dec 18 – Jan 5

Time: 8.30am-3.30pm

Price: RMB750/day; RMB3,300/week

Location: STCC Shanghai Town & Country Club, 46 Luding Lu, by YunLing Dong Lu 上海市普陀区泸定路46号

Contact: Scan the QR on the poster above

Got a Camp You'd Like to Promote?

Contact us by email at christycai@thatsmags.com and by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

