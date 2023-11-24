  1. home
Countdown! Clockenflap Ignites Hong Kong in One Week

By Kirby John Carney, November 24, 2023

Clockenflap, Hong Kong’s largest international outdoor music and arts festival, has announced its full lineup and schedule for the upcoming edition, taking place at Central Harbourfront from Friday, December 1, to Sunday, December 3, 2023. Three-day weekend tickets and Friday single-day tickets for the festival have already sold out, but Saturday and Sunday single-day tickets are still available for purchase.

yard-act.jpg

Newly added international acts include US hip-hop legends De La Soul, rising British singer-songwriter superstar Tom Grennan, Thai alt-rock trailblazers Tilly Birds, South Korean DJ, and producer 250 of the Korean super girl group NewJeans, wildly popular Australian singer-songwriter and producer Tones and I, New Zealand indie-rockers The Beths, and South Korean electronic rock trio Idiotape. New Hong Kong-based acts include the all-girl band Whizz and singer-songwriter Mansonvibes. These additions join an eclectic lineup packed with must-see international, regional, and local acts performing on multiple stages over three days.

Friday Highlights

friday.png

The festival kicks off on Friday, December 1, with J-pop superduo Yoasobi headlining on the main stage. Other big names performing include U.K. post-punk heroes IDLES, Canadian rapper BBNO$, and Australian electro-house hellraisers Peking Duk. Fans can also look forward to sets by American singer-songwriter Alex G, China’s post-rock standard bearers Wang Wen, Chinese singer/rapper Lexie Liu, and Japanese post-hardcore legends Envy.

Saturday Highlights

saturdaa.png

Jarvis Cocker-fronted Britpop icons PULP top the bill on Saturday, December 2, with the newly added De La Soul, acclaimed U.S. singer-songwriter Caroline Polachek, and seminal Chinese alternative rockers Omnipotent Youth Society also sure to draw big crowds. They’ll be joined by U.S. teen sensation d4vd, Welsh multi-instrumentalist Novo Amor, high-energy Japanese girl group Atarashii Gakko!, and Hong Kong hip-hop collective Yack Studio.

Sunday Highlights

sundayPicture.png

Closing the festival as the Sunday night headliner is Japanese rising superstar Joji. There will also be hugely anticipated sets from generation-defining Taiwanese indie rockers No Party For Cao Dong, Chinese singer-songwriter Leah Dou, and innovative British post-punks Yard Act. Other acts to watch out for include J-pop mavericks Wednesday Campanella, Taipei-born R&B chanteuse 9m88, British Taiwanese musician/producer Kamaal Williams, and the newly added Tilly Birds. Sunday will also feature a newly announced special set from renowned guitarist Jason Kui featuring a guest appearance by Michael@Mill MILK, part of a mini-documentary for the popular Hong Kong-based YouTube channel Mill MILK.

Ticketing Details

idles.jpg

Saturday and Sunday single-day tickets priced at HKD1,280 are still available but selling fast, while three-day weekend tickets and Friday single-day tickets are sold out! Children aged under three years old can attend the festival for free (pre-registration for children under three is not required). Children aged between three and 17 years old require their own ticket, priced at HKD880 for Saturday and Sunday single-day tickets. 

Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketflap.com/clockenflapdec2023

Check out the Clockenflap Spotify playlist here.

Clockenflap Hong Kong Music Festival Event Guide

