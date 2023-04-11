23 Awesome Events & Offers in GBA

Foshan

Printmaking Masterclass Course

A beginners Printmaking Course for children aged 10 to 19 led by Ms. Helen Hayward, an experienced art educator at LEH Foshan, an associate of The Royal Society of Painter Printmakers, and an award winning printmaking artist. This course promises to ignite your child's artistic passion and develop their technical skills. Our Saturday Masterclasses are delivered in our fully equipped Print Room and students will explore monoprinting, lino printing, collography and dry point etching starting from a theme based idea with reference and exposure to international print artists.



November 25, 2023; December 2, 2023; January 18, 2024; Feburary 23, 2024; March 21, 2024; April 19, 2024

Saturday, 9am - 1pm or 2pm - 5pm

Lady Eleanor Holles International School Foshan, 26 Jingping Road, Chancheng

Lingshan Xiushui - Qiandongnan Art Exhibition



The exhibition showcases over 70 masterpieces from more than 20 artists hailing from both regions. It encompasses a wide range of artistic styles, including traditional Chinese painting, oil painting, watercolors, printmaking, and rural folk art. Artists from Foshan and Qiandongnan employ their artworks to vividly capture the diverse landscapes and unique cultural traditions of Guizhou. Through their brushwork, they portray the stunning scenery and rich folk heritage of Qiandongnan, unveiling the region's natural beauty, cultural richness, and contemporary appeal.



Until November 28, 2023

Foshan Library, No.11 Huakang Dao, Shunde

The Spirit of Ceramics



The exhibition features 100 outstanding works selected from the Jingdezhen International Ceramic Art Biennale 2021. These works originate from various countries and regions and encompass different techniques, forms, and styles, including ceramics, sculptures, installations, paintings, and videos.



Until December 18, 2023

Guangdong New Shiwan Art Museum, No.1 Laixiang Road, Shiwan, Shunde

The Mixed



The exhibition tries to showcase the cross-cultural context by exploring the TERRA, the CONSTRUCTED objects and the HUMANITY, merging with the assimilations between the aboriginal and exotic visions, to evoke a complex and memorial intuition. This profusion of ties inspired ten artists of different nationalities and backgrounds, who questioned themselves, crossing diverse intercultural proposals in this exhibition in Foshan. "The Mixed" is not a point of arrival. Rather than that, it's a starting point of humanity under the terra and constructions.



October 21 - December 21, 2023

Art On Space, Shop 101, No.33 Cuihong Road, Foshan

272 Gallery by STREAM, Shop 2, No.33 Cuihong Road, Foshan

SOS Perfume, No. 61 Yonghongwufang, Cuihong Road, Foshan

Sensing Bookstore, No.27 Cuihong Road, Foshan

The Calling Hill, No.127 Fenjiangzhong Road, Foshan

Dongguan

Thanksgiving Buffet Bookings

This Thanksgiving is One for the Road's 18th Thanksgiving Buffet making it by far the most experienced Thanksgiving Buffet in Dongguan City! It is also the most popular known for it's qaulity of food and value for money. Everyone is welcome so come and appreciate great food with good people!



November 23, 2023

One For The Road English Pub, Room 101, Building 2, Xinghe Legend Xintiandi, Dongcheng East Road, Dongguan

Thanksgiving Feast This Saturday



Celebrate with us this Saturday, November 25, at our annual Thanksgiving party! Alternatively, if you prefer a more intimate gathering with your loved ones, we've got you covered.



November 25, 2023

Liberty Brewing Co., 1/F, Building 31, Xinhe Xintiandi, Dongcheng Dong Lu, Dongcheng

Hong Kong

Montblanc Wishing Tree Afternoon Tea

Embark on a festive journey at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong's 9th-floor lobby, where the Montblanc Wishing Tree, inspired by winter mountains and origami, invites guests to inscribe Christmas wishes on postcards. The wishes adorn the tree branches, and a nearby Montblanc boutique mails them on your behalf. Indulge in the Montblanc Wishing Tree Afternoon Tea at Café 103 and The Lounge & Bar, a collaboration between The Ritz-Carlton and Montblanc, featuring delectable treats blending tradition and creativity. Available from December 1, 2023, to January 7, 2024, with special prices on festive cocktails.



Available from December 1, 2023, to January 7, 2024

The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, International Commerce Centre (ICC), 1 Austin Rd W, Kowloon

Festive Buffet Staycation and Christmas Feasts



Ring in the most joyful time of the year in style with a myriad of festive staycation package and exquisite Christmas feasts and delicacies at Cordis, Hong Kong, where you also celebrate the season of love and giving by raising funds for Make-A-Wish Hong Kong.



Christmas Dinner Buffet Staycation Package:

One-night accommodation for two persons

Festive dinner buffet at The Place for two person on arrival date

Breakfast buffet at The Place for two persons

15% discount on dine-in consumption in hotel’s restaurants and bars, as well as in-room dining

Complimentary Cordis Experience including Tai Chi Class, Ming Cellar Wine Tasting Class and self-guided art tour

Santa Claus parade at The Place (only on December 24 and 25, 2023)

Price: HKD2,600 per night

Bookings made on or before December 15, 2023 with full pre-payment can exclusively enjoy a 15% early bird discount

Cordis, Hong Kong, 555 Shanghai Street, Mongkok, Kowloon

Ngong Ping 360 x Polaroid Winter Dazzling Christmas



Experience a colourful Christmas at Ngong Ping 360’s exciting collaboration with Polaroid! Immerse yourself in the festive spirit with a stunning seven-metre-tall Rainbow Christmas Tree in Polaroid-themed colours. Step back in time with four Y2K Retro-themed photo spots, reminiscent of popular activities like karaoke, bowling, roller skating, and pop culture magazines. Explore the Polaroid Camera Exhibition and enjoy engaging booth games at Ngong Ping Village every Saturday, Sunday and public holiday! Join us for a memorable Christmas filled with colours and Y2K fun!



Until January 1, 2024

Ngong Ping Village, Hong Kong

Langham Place x kkplus Presents: ‘Care Bears™ Express’



Gear up for a Y2K-infused and stylish Christmas at Langham Place! Embark on an exhilarating journey as Langham Place joins forces with kkplus and Care Bears for the ‘Care Bears Express’ Christmas campaign. Immerse yourself in the exclusive pop-up store, brimming with trendy Y2K-inspired Care Bears merchandise for an unforgettable shopping experience. Throughout December, you can also soak in the festive spirit with thrilling activities brought to you by Langham Place and its tenants. Don’t miss the limited-edition Care Bears charity sale, which will support the Rainbow Club under the Hong Kong Cancer Fund.



Until January 1, 2024

Langham Place Shopping Mall, 8 Argyle Street, Mongkok, Kowloon

MOSTown x MOOMIN ‘The MOST Wintry Wonderland’



This festive season, MOSTown will give home to Moomin as it transforms into ‘MOSTown x MOOMIN – The MOST Wintry Wonderland’! Immerse yourself in the ethereal ambience of Scandinavian winter in Moominvalley and have fun at three thematic photo spots and two game zones. Fans of The Moomins shouldn’t miss the world’s first 3.5-metre-tall furry inflatable Moomintroll, the flute-playing, 1.4-metre-tall Snufkin figure realised for the first time in three dimensions, the first showcase of the precious original drawings by Tove Jansson, author of The Moomins, the five-metre-tall Winter Moominhouse and the beautiful rose garden with 200 roses made by recycled plastic bottles and 3D printing technology.



Until January 1, 2024

L2 Atrium, MOSTown, 18 On Luk Street, Ma On Shan, New Territories (MTR Ma On Shan Station Exit B)

The Christmas Cuckoo at MCP



This Christmas, MCP CENTRAL and MCP DISCOVERY join forces with Hönes Uhren GmbH, a celebrated cuckoo clock maker from the Black Forest in Germany, to present Asia’s first cuckoo clock-themed Christmas event. Get ready for a Christmas celebration infused with art and culture, as you get up close with eight cuckoo clock masterpieces that showcase exquisite Black Forest clock-making craftsmanship.



Until January 1, 2024

MCP CENTRAL & MCP DISCOVERY, 8 Yan King Road, Tseung Kwan O, New Territories

1881 Heritage - Botanical Christmas



In celebration of the festive season, 1881 Heritage is staging a splendid botanical garden in the Grand Piazza to spread the joy and magic of Christmas. The ornate structure in the style of Victorian glasshouses is flanked on either side by cast iron benches decorated with colourful flora. You can rejoice in the festive atmosphere with holiday music gently playing in the background. Wander into the glasshouse with your loved ones to marvel at the towering Christmas tree and blooming mechanical flowers, and create Christmas memories that will fill your hearts with joy throughout the year.



Until January 7, 2024

2A Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon (MTR Tsim Sha Tsui Station Exit L6)

Mira Place ‘Find Your Santa Zo-mate’ Christmas Campaign 2023



This Christmas, Mira Place introduces the first-ever AI lifting ball installation in a shopping mall in Hong Kong to offer guests a dynamic stargazing experience. As many as 200 dynamic lifting balls will recreate the northern lights, zodiac signs, and other Christmas and celestial motifs, creating an unprecedented immersive northern lights experience. Find your perfect Santa ‘Zo-mate’ and embark on a unique Christmas journey as you explore the Nordic-themed Christmas village with a dreamy glass house and 12 Santa ‘Zo-mates’, as well as the outdoor giant Santa. The Instagrammable photo spots inside and outside the mall are all must-visits in Hong Kong this Christmas!



Until January 1, 2024

132 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon

Sai Kung Hoi Arts Festival 2023



With Yim Tin Tsai as the centre, Sai Kung Hoi Arts Festival has expanded to include Sharp Island, Kau Sai Chau and High Island. Themed ‘Joy Again, Isle’, the three-year Arts Festival blends the rich history, local culture, heritage, and natural environment of Sai Kung Hoi with art. The isles become the place for people to meet, connect, and experience the healing power of the arts and nature.



Until January 14, 2024

Sai Kung Town, Yim Tin Tsai, Sharp Island, Kau Sai Chau and High Island

Pacific Place A Fairytale Christmas



This Christmas, Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct will transform into a Fairy Light Forest, where giant flowers, glowing mushrooms, dancing fairies, and a myriad of creatures are brought to life by talented Korean illustrator Minji Kim. Follow the fairies through this Winter wonderland andembark on a delightful journey. You will get to meet Santa Claus, take part in gift workshops and kids’ activities. Join in the celebration and enjoy the light show, dance and music performances!



Until January 1, 2024

Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong Island

Merry Spacemas at Harbour City



Friends from ‘Bear Planet’ have boarded the ‘Bear Rocket Launch Station’ and landed at Harbour City to have a Christmas party with everyone! The cutting-edge design of the station features a captivating digital aesthetic illuminated by neon lights. Over 30 ‘Bear Astronauts’, Christmas tree robots, and alien friends are ready to welcome everyone across the 10 photo spots in three distinct zones. A threemetre-tall ‘Bear Astronaut’ also leads you to ascend the majestic 10-metre-tall ‘Christmas Tree Rocket’!



Until January 1, 2024

Ocean Terminal Forecourt, Harbour City, Kowloon (3–27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon)

Hong Kong Times Square Christmas Elfventure



With Christmas just around the corner, Times Square is introducing the ‘Christmas Elfventure’ featuring the adorable elf Lumi! Inspired by the Finnish Christmas elves, Lumi is the latest character created by Japanese artist Kohei Ogawa. Lumi will greet mall patrons at his Christmas workshop at Times Square and is set to melt everyone’s heart with his ‘elfventure’ stories.



Until January 1, 2024

1 Matheson Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Island

Botticelli to Van Gogh: Masterpieces from the National Gallery, London



Organised by the Hong Kong Palace Museum and the National Gallery, London, ‘Botticelli to Van Gogh’ is the first showcase of the Gallery’s prestigious painting collection in Hong Kong. It features 52 of the world’s finest masterpieces by 50 influential artists, spanning more than 400 years of Western art history. The 52 masterpieces on view encompass the most significant turning points in the history of art, from the Renaissance to impressionism and post-impressionism, represented by some of the world’s most revered artists, including Botticelli, Raphael, Titian, Caravaggio, Rembrandt, Goya, Turner, Constable, Monet and Van Gogh.



Until April 11, 2023

Gallery 9, Hong Kong Palace Museum

Spirits Fest HK 2023



It's a full-day event that includes music, food, drinks, games, and seminars. This event will feature a wide variety of spirits categories, such as Gin, Vodka, Rum, Tequila, Whisky, and more. You'll have the opportunity to sample over 150 different spirits and attend master classes led by professional bartenders who will share their techniques for mixing delicious cocktails with these spirits. Additionally, a game zone will be set up for participants to win prizes and enjoy the festivities.



November 24 to 25, 2023

Unit 402 Exhibition and Event Space, 4/F, Shun Tak Centre, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong Island

Tatler Cocktail Festival 2023



Bringing together the city’s most exciting bars and bartenders, the Tatler Cocktail Festival is a three-day extravaganza of spirited imbibing and great food, that unpacks the most exciting developments in the world of cocktails and spirits today. Taking place at BaseHall, Central Hong Kong, the festival will feature the likes of COA, Argo, Darkside, Bar Leone, Artifact, The Aubrey and a host of newly opened bars and, for the first time, overseas bartenders from drinking hotspots across Asia. This fall, join us to raise a glass to Hong Kong’s vibrant and colourful bar scene.



November 24 to 26, 2023

BaseHall, LG/F, Jardine House, 1 Connaught Pl, Central, Hong Kong Island

Macao

“Undercut” Night by Chef Raffo Sparaco x The Butcher Jonathan Glover

Terrazza Italian Restaurant has teamed up with Steak King to present “Undercut” – a 6-course nose to tail interactive dinner where the finest Australia Margaret River Wagyu cuts meet premium Scottish whiskies. Jonathan Glover, the founder of Steak King, will share the behind stories of Australia Margaret River Wagyu and the knowledge of different parts of wagyu. Chef Raffo Sparaco of Terrazza Italian Restaurant is responsible for using Italian cooking methods to prepare these delicious dishes, like Slow Cooked & Charred Beef Tongue Carpaccio and Charred Beef Cheek with Salsa Verde. The flavors are fragrant and the fat melts in your mouth, bringing out the ultimate flavor of Wagyu beef. We pair the dishes with premium Scotch whiskies Glencadam. This is a culinary adventure you don’t want to miss. Limited availability and make your reservation now for an interactive, educational and fun evening!



November 24 - 25, 7pm - late

Terrazza Italian Restaurant, 2/F Galaxy Macau

Loy Krathong Festival



Celebration Menu by Award-winning Chef to celebrate Loy Krathong Festival, a traditional Thai festival, Saffron will bring you an authentic festive experience with traditional Thai rituals and an 8-course tasting menu from November 25 to 27. Loy Krathong takes place on the evening of the full moon of the 12th month in the traditional Thai lunar calendar. As one of the grandest cultural festivals in Thailand, Loy Krathong started out centuries ago as a spiritual festival in which locals would float Krathong on riverways to pay respects to Goddess of the River. It eventually evolved into a festival of lights. For 3 consecutive days, Saffron will be adorned with Thai decorations, with live Thai Kheem, Saw Sam Sai and dance performances. Guests will receive a flower garland and participate in the floating ceremony upon arrival. After enjoying your welcome drink, you will be guided on a culinary journey by award-winning Executive Chef Jan who will put a contemporary and creative spin on well-known Thai delicacies.



November 25 - 27, 6pm - 10.30pm

Saffron, 31/F, Banyan Tree Macau

