40 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Wednesday-Sunday

Christkindlmarkt German Christmas Market @ Yuanmingyuan Lu & Square

The famous German Christmas Market returns to the Bund this year, bringing you the festive spirit of a traditional German-style market on the charming Yuanmingyuan Lu and Square, next to the Rockbund and the Peninsula Hotel.

This wonderful scenic spot tucked in between the historic Union Church and the Shanghai skyline is the perfect spot for a romantic Christmas market!

Expect festive food and drinks, and more than 40 wooden stalls where you can find a variety of gifts and treats.

A big Christmas tree, adorned with lights and ornaments, stands in the center of the market, adding to the magic.

You can also visit the Santa hut to take a picture with Santa Claus to share your Christmas joy with your loved ones!

Wed-Sun Nov 22-Dec 24; RMB30-40.

Yuanmingyuan Lu, between Beijing Dong Lu and Nan Suzhou Lu 圆明园路, 北京东路和苏州南路中间.

Thursday

Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Thu Nov 23, 9pm; RMB120.

Thu Nov 23, 9pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

FREQS: [ SYMPOIESIS ] @ SYSTEM



FREQS (freaks/frequencies) is an experimental event series born in 2020 with the goal of pushing the limits of collaboration. For each edition, we choose a theme and then hold a workshop to encourage a creative dialogue amongst an eclectic group of artists.



The word “sympoiesis” derives from the ancient Greek sún (“with, together”) and poíēsis (“creation, production”), meaning “making-with” or “becoming-with". With the theme of sympoiesis, the event will feature five groups of artists presenting live performances combining music, dance, installation, and poetry.



Thu Nov 23, from 9pm; Presale RMB100, Door RMB120.

3/F, Yunhai Mansion, 1329 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu 云海大厦3层, 淮海中路1329号, 近宝庆路.

Thursday-Saturday

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge

SpicyComedy is a stand-up comedy show in Shanghai that features some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.



With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.



Seating is first come, first served, so head down early to get a good spot!

Bonus: November's promotion sees Thursday shows include a free drink.

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets,

Thu Nov 23, 8pm; RMB158.



Fri Nov 24, 8pm, RMB188.

Sat Nov 25, 7:30pm, RMB188.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Friday



Winter Fair @ Dulwich Puxi



Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi cordially invites families from across Shanghai to join them at their Winter Fair. This enchanting celebration promises an unforgettable afternoon of delicious food, warm beverages, and gifts galore in the true festive spirit.

The Winter Fair is open to all. Gather to enjoy live music performances, witness the magical tree lighting ceremony, and indulge in unique holiday gifts and delightful treats from the numerous vendors.

Children can savour hot cocoa, while parents can enjoy mulled wine in a winter wonderland atmosphere. Join Dulwich Puxi for the Winter Fair and make this holiday season one to remember!

Fri Nov 24, 3-7pm; Free.

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, 2000 Qianpujing Lu, Maqiao, by Guanghua Lu 马桥镇茜浦泾路2000号, 近光华路.

Black Friday Bottle Blowout @ The Cannery

In the American Thanksgiving tradition of Black Friday (a crazy retail sales day second only to China’s ‘Singles Day’), The Cannery brings you Black Friday Bottle Blowout.

All bottles (wine, champagne, a huge selection of whisk(e)y, rum, gin, tequila, vodka) are 50% off list price. PLUS there will be Bin Ends in all categories spread across the bar, with final clearance discount price. Takeaway also available.

And if you care to enjoy your consumption within the super festive-decorated Cannery, they have DJ-LJ scratching away from 8.30pm.

Fri Nov 24, 5pm-Midnight.



The Cannery, 1107 Yuyuan Lu, by Jiangsu Lu 愚园路1107号, 近江苏路.

Madonna: Back to the 80s @ The Pearl



Let the Material Girl transport you back to the greatest decade of them all!

Fri Nov 24, 8.30pm; RMB120.

Fri Nov 24, 8.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Night at the Museum @ Fotografiska

The newly opened Fotografiska will welcome the city's hip crowd with a vibrant party, DJ performances, and a night tour of the museum's four exhibitions on Friday.

Guests can tour the four-story warehouse, which has been converted into Fotografiska Shanghai, in the Suzhou Creek neighborhood.

The exhibitions feature the works of four photographers: Feng Li, Edward Burtynsky, Fan Xi, and Samson Young, who capture the cultural legacies of both Eastern and Western traditions.



These works question conventional viewpoints while bridging the gap between large-scale documentary works and aesthetic experiences.

Guests can then head for the Night at the Museum, sipping cocktails at the private lounge or simply enjoying the river view from the terrace.

It's RMB120, which including museum ticket with complimentary first drink, or free entrance for Fotografiska member, also with complimentary first drink.

To reserve a table please email at reservations@fotografiska.com.cn or call 021 5299 2728.

Fri Nov 24, 9pm-1am; RMB120.

Fotografiska, 127 Guangfu Lu, by Jinyuan Lu 光复路127号, 进晋苑路.

Metal-Cased Bullets of Tokyo Hip-Hop: Ralph @ SYSTEM



Tokyo-based rapper ralph is a hardcore British grime, UK Drill artist who shows a different side of Tokyo with his bullet-like lyrics.

Hailed as "Japan's hot new rap star" by Hecken Kuroka Magazine, his ferocious vocals are a blast from the past... a can't-miss figure in Japan's new generation of hip-hop watchdogs.

Ralph is one of the few Japanese rappers with a strong focus on British drill, and he incorporates the flow and slang of the genre into his work. But his favorite thing is grime, and it's no exaggeration to call him the current top streamer in the Japanese grime scene.



Fri Nov 24, from 9pm; Presale RMB128, Door RMB158.

3/F, Yunhai Mansion, 1329 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu 云海大厦3层, 淮海中路1329号, 近宝庆路.

Void 16 Years: Only the Headstrong Survive @ Elevator



Originators and unsung heroes of the China techno scene - VOID - return from deep freeze for their next act: a celebration party to mark 16 years of underground house and techno in Shanghai.

Long-standing members Wensen, Ma Haiping and Shanghai Ultra step up to present a diverse and varied musical feast, drawing upon their insanely-long 16 years of throwing legendary house and techno parties in the Shanghai underground, to offer up this latest trouser-shaking dance bonanza.

Only the Headstrong Survive.

DJs:

Ma Haiping (Axis Records USA, Modular Recordings UK)

Wensen (Shanghai's finest house DJ)

Live TR-909 / hardware set:

Shanghai Ultra (Deeper State Records Germany, Hoodoo Records China)

Fri Nov 24, 10pm-Late; RMB80-120.

Elevator, B1, 265 Nandan Dong Lu, by Caoxi Lu 南丹东路265号B1楼, 近漕溪路.

Friday & Saturday

Old School Roller Disco @ RIINK



Step into the time machine and immerse yourself in the ultimate retro experience at RIINK's Old School Roller Disco this weekend!

Get ready to unleash your inner disco diva or funky soul brother as you rock that big hair and don your most stylish attire inspired by the groovy era.

Pulsating beats and electric atmosphere will transport you to a time of music and dance that oozes with retro vibes.

Bring your friends and create unforgettable memories while indulging in delicious treats and refreshing drinks from their fully stocked bar and kitchen.

Don't miss out on our incredible package deals! Head to RIINK and let the good times roll!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for the special 88rmb Skate and Shot deal for That’s SH readers ONLY!

Fri & Sat Nov 24 & 25, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Guilty Pleasure @ La Suite



La Suite is introducing Gulity Pleasure – a night dedicated to letting loose and embracing all our guilty pleasures. From guilty pleasure songs to guilty pleasure snacks, this party has it all!

Don't miss out on the chance to have an unforgettable night filled with guilty pleasure goodness. It's going to be off the charts.

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Nov 24 & 25, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Friday-Sunday



Michelin Guide Food Festival On The Road @ Riva Del Lago, Bicester Village Suzhou

Bicester Village Suzhou Presents the Michelin Guide Food Festival On The Road, featuring 16 different Michelin brands.

Head along and enjoy the market atmosphere and try unique bites from some of China's best restaurants.

Fri-Sun Nov 24-26, 11am-9pm.

Riva Del Lago, Bicester Village Suzhou.

2023 Italian Design Icons 8th Shanghai Edition @ 800 Show



The 8th Shanghai Edition of Italian Design Icons takes place this weekend at the stylish 800 Show venue in Jing'an District. The exhibition will feature top Italian brands, showcasing their innovative products.

During the three days, a diverse program of lectures, workshops, and B2B networking event promises an immersive encounter with Italian Design.

This unique three-day event is a must-attend for those seeking insights into the latest trends and developments in the world of design.



Fri-Sun Nov 24-26, 11am-6.30pm; Free.

800 Show, 800 Changde Lu, by Changping Lu 常德路800号, 近昌平路.

Friday-Thursday

Opening Weekend Discounts! @ Azul Weave



Bhacus at Weave has been rebranded as Azul Weave, with the restaurant redecorated and a covered patio open throughout the year.

To celebrate new beginnings, they will launch a new menu with many new and delicious dishes and discounts of up to 42% off on a la carte items for the next week.

Azul Weave is open for lunch and dinner everyday – so head along to take advantage of this incredible deal!

Fri-Thu Nov 24 & 30,

Azul, The Weave, 2/F, 277 Wuxing Road 吴兴路277号, 2楼.

Saturday

The Charity Santa Run @ Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

The Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai host their annual Charity Santa Run. Join a thousand runners dressed as Father Christmas to support children with leukemia at the Children’s Hospital of Fudan University, with 100% of proceeds going to the charity.

Adult: RMB238

Child (6-12 years old): RMB128

Family Package (for 2 adults & 1 child under 12 years old): RMB558

Sat Nov 25, 7.30am; RMB128-558.

Sat Nov 25, 7.30am; RMB128-558.

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai, 33 Fuchen Lu, by Lujiazui Xi Lu 富城路33号, 近陆家嘴西路.

Guardian Angels Community Blood Drive @ Shanghai Blood Center

Bloodline is a group of like-minded people dedicated to the cause of blood donations, with a presence in 14 cities – including Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou, Dalian and Guangzhou in China.

The Guardian Angels Community Blood Drive donation event is your chance to help them in this noble endeavour.

And you can read our interview with Bloodline, where they give greater insight into their work, by clicking the link below.

Sat Nov 25, 10am-3.30pm.

Shanghai Blood Center, 1191 Hongqiao Lu, by Yili Lu 虹桥路1191号.

Winter Carnival @ SCIS



Mark your calendars for an extraordinary day of celebration and joy as Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) hosts its highly anticipated Winter Carnival on November 25 at its Hongqiao Main campus.

Expect an array of attractions, including delightful food and drinks, shopping stalls, thrilling entertainment, engaging games, and activities designed for the entire family.

But that's not all! There will be a few surprises in store that are guaranteed to make this Winter Carnival an event to remember.

So, come one, come all, and join SCIS for a day filled with laughter, entertainment, and heartwarming moments. Don't miss out on this remarkable celebration!

Sat Nov 25, 11am-4pm; Free.

SCIS Hongqiao Main Campus, 1161 Hongqiao Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 虹桥路1161号, 近伊犁路.

Jiashan Lane Market @ Jiashan Lane

Unwind with family and friends in the 'secret garden' ambiance of Shanghai’s longest running weekend popup market.

Jiashan Lane Market is the place to go for artisanal food and drinks. Stock your pantry with innovative pâtés and snacks, award-winning hot sauce, craft-roasted coffee and herbal teas.

Whet your appetite with a smorgasbord of international street foods and a premium array of quality beverages as you peruse a choice selection of fine handcrafts, designer fashions and home and beauty accoutrements.

Sat Nov 25, 11am-6pm; Free.

Jiashan Market, Lane 550, Shaanxi Nan Lu, by Shaoxing Lu 陕西南路550弄, 近绍兴路.

Tributes: Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s Tribute series take on the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga. Dancers Sasha and Anna will also inject a bit of sexy glamor to proceedings.

All that for the special price of just RMB100!

Sat Nov 26, 8pm; RMB100.

Sat Nov 26, 8pm; RMB100.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

UCCA X SYSTEM: Awakening Battersea @ SYSTEM







For this UCCA 'Awakening Battersea' Shanghai event, we bringing together a lineup of artists: Chen Wei, Feng Jiangzhou, Liu Liao, Lin Zhiying, Torturing Nurse/Junky Chaos, Wang Changcun (ayrtbh), Xu Cheng, Yin Yi, Zhang Anding (Zafka), Zhou Pei (Ronez), and Zhong Mei (Zm). The event will feature a performance of sound artworks lasting over 7 hours.

In terms of these artists' creations, their styles are diverse, and the collection contributes to a hybrid and symbiotic relationship, from Ayrtbh's musique concrete, Xu Cheng's phonography, Feng Jiangzhou's glitch, Ronez's lo-fi harsh noise, Torturing Nurse's tape cut'n'paste, and Zafka's emotional sound art, to Zm & Lin Zhiying's crackpot sound art.



Sat Nov 25, from 9pm; Presale RMB120, Door RMB160.

3/F, Yunhai Mansion, 1329 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu 云海大厦3层, 淮海中路1329号, 近宝庆路.

A Night About Paris @ The Venue

Indulge in the allure of love and lights, an evening that captures the essence of Parisian nightlife – an enchanting rendezvous under the stars, promising an unforgettable dance with romance.

A dazzling can-can dance performance that will transport you straight to the lively cabarets of the City of Lights. It will be an evening of glamour, romance, and high-energy entertainment as talented dancers bring the spirit of Paris to life through this iconic and exhilarating dance.

Get ready to groove to the rhythm of 7+ curated DJ lineup promising you to transport to the heart of the city's vibrant music scene on two stages with world’s best sound system (Funktion-One) and incredible visual effects.

Anticipate an eclectic gathering of individuals who share a passion for sophistication, style, and the allure of the City of Love.

Free entry for all guests by RSVP on WeChat ID: Novaevents. For VIP Table booking contact 152 2147 2779.

Sat Nov 26, 10pm-4am; Free with RSVP.

The Venue, 278 Shanxi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 陕西北路278号,近南京西路.

Saturday & Sunday

Holiday Commune Market @ The Weave



Eat, Drink and be Merry – Holiday Commune Market is coming two weekends in a row, November 25-26 and December 2-3 at The Weave in downtown Xuhui!

Saturday from noon to 9pm, and Sunday from noon to 8pm, head along for nostalgic Christmas music, delicious food, specialty cocktails and hot mulled wine.

They will have an array of original designer crafts, accessories, jewelry, gifts, toys, live artists and so much more – all the sparkling festivities to help you celebrate this holiday season!

Sat & Sun Nov 25 & 26, Dec 2 & 3, Sat 12-9pm, Sun 12-8pm; Free.

The Weave, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Gao'an Lu 吴兴路277号, 近高安路.

English Premier League @ The Blarney Stone



The Blarney Stone will be showing the English Premier League fixtures, including the above big games.

Sat & Sun Nov 25 & 26.

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路.

Sunday

Easy Listening Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Catch some live music at Abbey Road over tasty food at this easy listening jazz brunch.

Sun Nov 26, from 12 noon.

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix @ Cages Huangpu

The F1 Abu Dhabi GP will bring the 2023 racing season to a close. Get ready for the season finale scheduled for 9pm this Sunday, and catch all the action live at Cages Huangpu.

Sun Nov 26, 9pm.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 黄浦区中山南一路788号B1-18.

SYSTEM X 'RANRAN' Art Season: Soaring In the Air @ SYSTEM

'RANRAN' Art Season's first cross-disciplinary collaboration with SYSTEM, themed 'Aerial Swirl,' extends the narrative of the public activity unit 'Soaring In the Air' against the backdrop of the '2023 RANRAN Art Season - City Jump, Jump City!'



'RANRAN' and SYSTEM jointly invite the 2023 RANRAN Young Artist Award finalists CHILLCHILL, 00 Zhang, and the specially invited artist Gooooose, all of whom will present new audio-visual performances. In addition, artists Fang Yang and CHILLCHILL, both finalists for the 2023 'RANRAN' awards, will each bring installation to be showcased in the SYSTEM space.

Sun Nov 26, from 9pm; Presale RMB80, Door RMB100.

3/F, Yunhai Mansion, 1329 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Baoqing Lu 云海大厦3层, 淮海中路1329号, 近宝庆路.

Looking Ahead



Nov 28: We Love History Quiz @ El Santo

This week's Tuesday themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love History Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.



If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Nov 28, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Nov 29: Wine Dinner @ Anokhi



If you're interested in pairing Indian cuisine with wine, then you're in luck! Chef-Owner Jibin Arjunan-Anokhi and Mathieu Le Pape of WY Cellar are hosting an exclusive introduction class in pairing wines with Indian food.

This immersive culinary experience will teach you how to choose the perfect wine to complement the heat, complexity, and sweetness of Indian cuisine. You'll be treated to a delightful five-course dinner featuring dishes from four regions of India.

The journey begins in Eastern India with Savory Street Chaats, moves on to Northern India for Fiery Tandoor, then to Southern Coast for a Soirée with Spices, and ends in Central India for the Royal 'Nawabi' Fare.

Each course will be perfectly paired with five exceptional wines from France and Italy. Indulge in this delightful expedition that takes you on a guided tour of diverse Indian cuisine, complemented by an exceptional selection of wines.



Wed Nov 29, from 7pm; RMB588.



Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

Nov 29: Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl

A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Wed Nov 29, 9pm; RMB120.

Wed Nov 29, 9pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Nov 30: Theapy Session @ Yuyintang

Shanghai rockers Doppler Drive host a 'Therapy Session' of music with special guests Revival and Lithium.

Thu Nov 30, 9pm; RMB70-90.

Yuyintang, 851 Kaixuan Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 凯旋路851号,近延安西路口.

Nov 30 & Dec 1 & 2: Pearl Floyd @ The Pearl



Featuring Mark W coming all the way from Chicago, the last 2 times the band performed the Pink Floyd opus at The Pearl it was one for the ages; sold out and in front of a passionate, discerning audience.

The Pearl’s Red Stars Band, always up for a challenge, delivered two sets of mind-blowing sonic theatrics that brought back a lot of great memories.

There will be early material from the 1960s and the days of Syd Barrett, when the band were exploring psychedelic rock in the London underground music scene, followed by music after the addition of David Gilmour and his signature guitar sound – as Pink Floyd began to develop epic conceptualized albums, including Dark Side of the Moon.

Thu Nov 30, 8.30pm; RMB150.

Thu Nov 30, 8.30pm; RMB150.

Fri & Sat Dec 1 & 2, 9pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Dec 1: Christmas Fair @ NAIS Pudong

Hot on the heels of our incredibly successful Bonfire Night event earlier this month, NAIS Pudong are now gearing up for their annual Christmas Fair, which will take place on Friday December 1 from 4-8pm.

The event is totally free, open to the entire Shanghai community, and promises to be filled with a huge range of gift vendors, festive food and refreshments, children’s activities, and even an appearance from Santa Clause himself!

To register, you can visit the NAIS Pudong WeChat account NAISPudong,

Fri Dec 1, 4-8pm; Free.

Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong, 600 Kang Qiao Ban Dao, 2729 Hunan Gonglu, by Xiukang Lu 沪南公路2729号康桥半岛600号, 近秀康路.

Dec 1: Seisiún 上海 – Monthly Irish Social @ Butler & White Tavern

Seisiún 上海 is the city’s new monthly Irish Social, for fans of Ireland’s famous musical sessions, including a drink deal, live music, and Guinness!



In partnership with Irish Chamber member Butler & White with Guinness, at the Tavern Tianzifang, and Black Velvet Band, a two-piece spin off from Shanghai’s long-standing Irish band Doctor Midnight, featuring Rory O’Neill (Cork, Ireland) and Richard Morris (Coventry, UK).

They switch between mandolin, guitar and accordion while singing stories of alcohol and romance from the Emerald Isle.

Head along on the first Friday of every month for the craic agus ceol!

Free entry, booking advisable!



First Friday of every month, from 7pm; Free.



Butler & White Tavern, 2/F, Building 6, 210 Taikang Lu (Tianzifang Gate 1, walk directly ahead for 80m) 泰康路210弄6号美食城2楼（田子坊1号门直走约80米).

Dec 1: Charity Quiz @ El Santo

A charity quiz to raise much-needed funds for The Haven, a shelter for dogs. Entry is just RMB100, with 100% of that money going to help our furry friends, while there will also be a raffle, as well as great prizes for the winners – so head on down for good times and to support a great cause.

Fri Dec 1, 7.30-10pm; Free Entry.

Fri Dec 1, 7.30-10pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Dec 2: Concordia PSO Christmas Bazaar @ Concordia International School

The Concordia PSO Christmas Bazaar is back this December 2, offering a full day of festive activities from 10am to 6pm.

Browse more than 100 stalls where you can enjoy a variety of foods and winter drinks, connect with non-profits and charities supported by the community, and don't miss the chance for a photo with Santa.

Experience the joy of Christmas carols and performances from Concordia community members. Visit the Christmas Story Corner for storytelling, participate in games, and don't forget to enter the raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes.

The day will conclude with the traditional Christmas Tree Lighting, accompanied by hot cocoa and holiday cookies.

A day of community and celebration awaits at Concordia International School Shanghai!

Sat Dec 2, 10am-6pm; Free.

Concordia International School Shanghai, 999 Mingyue Lu, by Yunshan Lu 明月路999号, 近云山路.

Dec 2: Christmas Fair @ BISS Puxi

If you listen carefully, you can almost hear the first jingling bell and the laughter of children.

You can almost smell the sweet aroma of hot spiced mulled wine and velvety hot chocolate with marshmallows…



The BISS Puxi Christmas Fair is nearly here!



Head and join their festive community event and have an early Merry Christmas! It promises to be BISS' biggest event in years, and there will be lots for the whole family, including a special visit from Santa!

Sat Dec 2, 11am-3pm; Free.

The British International School Shanghai, Puxi, 111 Jinguang Lu, by Baole Lu, Huacao Town, Minhang District 华漕镇金光路111号, 近保乐路.

Dec 2: Winter Fair @ Dulwich Pudong

This red and white themed Winter Wonderland will be a great opportunity for the entire community to come together and celebrate the start of the holiday season.

There will be food and drink vendors, holiday shopping, entertainment, student performances, activities for children, and – of course – a chance to take a photo with Santa in Santa's Grotto.

There will also be a prize raffle with amazing prizes, with the proceeds going to support student-led service projects.

The Dulwich Winter Fair is open to all families in Shanghai. To register your intention to attend, scan the QR code on the poster above.

Sat Dec 2, 11am-4pm; Free.

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, 266 Lan'an Lu, by Mingyue Lu 蓝桉路266号, 近明月路.

Loud Rotations @ Harley's





The re-opening celebrations of Harleys new backroom continues with a night of rock and punk from three of Shanghai’s finest: Bad Treatment, The Surging Waves, and Doppler Drive.

Sat Dec 2, 9pm; RMB80, includes two drinks.

Harley's, B1/F, 265 Nandan Dong Lu, by Caoxi Lu 南丹东路265号地下一层, 近漕溪路.

Dec 2 & 3: Brunch with Santa @ Geneva



Head along to Geneva for a buffet brunch and meet Santa himself, who will be giving out gifts and taking photos. There will also be gingerbread cookie decorating and Christmas card making.

Sat & Sun Dec 2 & 3, 11.30am-1.30pm; RMB68-188.

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

