China Reported 127 New Monkeypox Cases in October

By Billy Jiang, November 20, 2023

On November 16, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) released its monitoring report on monkeypox for October 2023. 

From October 1 to October 31, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) reported 127 new confirmed cases of monkeypox on the mainland.

The distribution of cases by province is as follows:

  • Guangdong: 17 cases

  • Shanghai: 16 cases

  • Zhejiang: 15 cases

  • Beijing: 13 cases

  • Sichuan: 12 cases

  • Henan: 8 cases

  • Jiangsu: 7 cases

  • Hubei: 6 cases

  • Guangxi: 6 cases

  • Hunan: 5 cases

  • Heilongjiang: 4 cases

  • Fujian: 4 cases

  • Shandong: 4 cases

  • Tianjin: 2 cases

  • Chongqing: 2 cases

  • Yunnan: 2 cases

  • Hebei: 1 case

  • Inner Mongolia: 1 case

  • Liaoning: 1 case

  • Jiangxi: 1 case

No severe cases or deaths were recorded. 

The report also revealed certain epidemiological characteristics:

  • Gender Distribution: 98.2% of the cases were males, with only 2 cases reported in females.

  • High Risk via Sexual Contacts: The risk of transmission through means other than sexual contact was low. Only two people among close contacts, excluding sexual contact, were found to be infected.

  • Self-Discovery and Reporting: 97.2% of cases were discovered through active medical consultation, while the remaining cases were reported voluntarily.

Although monkeypox has not yet seen a widespread outbreak in the Chinese mainland, the China CDC is diligently monitoring and updating data on a monthly basis. 

The public is advised not to panic at this point.

