10 Christmas Markets to Fill You with Festive Cheer!

Wednesday - Sunday, November 22 - December 24

Christkindlmarkt German Christmas Market @ Yuanmingyuan Lu & Square

The famous German Christmas Market returns to the Bund this year, bringing you the festive spirit of a traditional German-style market on the charming Yuanmingyuan Lu and Square, next to the Rockbund and the Peninsula Hotel.

This wonderful scenic spot tucked in between the historic Union Church and the Shanghai skyline is the perfect spot for a romantic Christmas market!

Expect festive food and drinks, and more than 40 wooden stalls where you can find a variety of gifts and treats.

A big Christmas tree, adorned with lights and ornaments, stands in the center of the market, adding to the magic.

You can also visit the Santa hut to take a picture with Santa Claus to share your Christmas joy with your loved ones!

Wed-Sun Nov 22-Dec 24; RMB30-40.

Yuanmingyuan Lu, between Beijing Dong Lu and Nan Suzhou Lu 圆明园路, 北京东路和苏州南路中间.

Friday November 24

Winter Fair @ Dulwich Puxi



Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi cordially invites families from across Shanghai to join them at their Winter Fair. This enchanting celebration promises an unforgettable afternoon of delicious food, warm beverages, and gifts galore in the true festive spirit.

The Winter Fair is open to all. Gather to enjoy live music performances, witness the magical tree lighting ceremony, and indulge in unique holiday gifts and delightful treats from the numerous vendors.

Children can savor hot cocoa, while parents can enjoy mulled wine in a winter wonderland atmosphere. Join Dulwich Puxi for the Winter Fair and make this holiday season one to remember!

Fri Nov 24, 3-7pm; Free.

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi, 2000 Qianpujing Lu, Maqiao, by Guanghua Lu 马桥镇茜浦泾路2000号, 近光华路.

Saturday November 25



The Charity Santa Run @ Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

Okay, not a market, but a whole lot of Yuletide fun – the Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai annual Charity Santa Run!

Join a thousand runners dressed as Father Christmas to support children with leukemia at the Children’s Hospital of Fudan University, with 100% of proceeds going to the charity.

Adult: RMB238

Child (6-12 years old): RMB128

Family Package (for 2 adults & 1 child under 12 years old): RMB558

Scan the QR code on the poster above to register now.

Sat Nov 25, 7.30am; RMB128-558.

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai, 33 Fuchen Lu, by Lujiazui Xi Lu 富城路33号, 近陆家嘴西路.

Winter Carnival @ SCIS



Mark your calendars for an extraordinary day of celebration and joy as Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) hosts its highly anticipated Winter Carnival on November 25 at its Hongqiao Main campus.

Expect an array of attractions, including delightful food and drinks, shopping stalls, thrilling entertainment, engaging games, and activities designed for the entire family.

But that's not all! There will be a few surprises in store that are guaranteed to make this Winter Carnival an event to remember.

So, come one, come all, and join SCIS for a day filled with laughter, entertainment, and heartwarming moments. Don't miss out on this remarkable celebration!

Sat Nov 25, 11am-4pm; Free.

SCIS Hongqiao Main Campus, 1161 Hongqiao Lu, by Yan'an Xi Lu 虹桥路1161号, 近伊犁路.

Saturday & Sunday, November 25 - December 31

Christmas Market @ BFC

With a giant 15-meter-tall Christmas tree, the Bund Finance Center (BFC) rings the holiday bell and invites all visitors to enjoy the festive season.

The weekend market at BFC sees Christmas cottages offering food and wine, while Santa Claus will be joining all away from Finland, engaging with customers and creating a marvelous holiday experience.

Sat & Sun Nov 25-Dec 31, 10am-10pm; Free.

BFC, 600 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, near Fengjing Lu 中山东二路600号, 近枫泾路.

Saturday & Sunday, November 25 & 26 & December 2 & 3



Holiday Commune Market @ The Weave



Eat, Drink and be Merry – Holiday Commune Market is coming two weekends in a row, November 25-26 and December 2-3 at The Weave in downtown Xuhui!

Saturday from noon to 9pm, and Sunday from noon to 8pm, head along for nostalgic Christmas music, delicious food, specialty cocktails and hot mulled wine.

They will have an array of original designer crafts, accessories, jewelry, gifts, toys, live artists and so much more – all the sparkling festivities to help you celebrate this holiday season!

Sat & Sun Nov 25 & 26, Dec 2 & 3, Sat 12-9pm, Sun 12-8pm; Free.

The Weave, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Gao'an Lu 吴兴路277号, 近高安路.

Friday December 1

Christmas Fair @ NAIS Pudong

Hot on the heels of our incredibly successful Bonfire Night event earlier this month, NAIS Pudong are now gearing up for their annual Christmas Fair, which will take place on Friday December 1 from 4-8pm.

The event is totally free, open to the entire Shanghai community, and promises to be filled with a huge range of gift vendors, festive food and refreshments, children’s activities, and even an appearance from Santa Clause himself!

To register, you can visit the NAIS Pudong WeChat account NAISPudong, or scan the QR code on the poster above.

Fri Dec 1, 4-8pm; Free.

Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong, 600 Kang Qiao Ban Dao, 2729 Hunan Gonglu, by Xiukang Lu 沪南公路2729号康桥半岛600号, 近秀康路.

Saturday December 2

Concordia PSO Christmas Bazaar @ Concordia International School

The Concordia PSO Christmas Bazaar is back this December 2, offering a full day of festive activities from 10am to 6pm.

Browse more than 100 stalls where you can enjoy a variety of foods and winter drinks, connect with non-profits and charities supported by the community, and don't miss the chance for a photo with Santa.

Experience the joy of Christmas carols and performances from Concordia community members. Visit the Christmas Story Corner for storytelling, participate in games, and don't forget to enter the raffle for a chance to win exciting prizes.

The day will conclude with the traditional Christmas Tree Lighting, accompanied by hot cocoa and holiday cookies.

A day of community and celebration awaits at Concordia International School Shanghai!

Sat Dec 2, 10am-6pm; Free.

Concordia International School Shanghai, 999 Mingyue Lu, by Yunshan Lu 明月路999号, 近云山路.

Christmas Fair @ BISS Puxi



If you listen carefully, you can almost hear the first jingling bell and the laughter of children.

You can almost smell the sweet aroma of hot spiced mulled wine and velvety hot chocolate with marshmallows…



The BISS Puxi Christmas Fair is nearly here!



Head and join their festive community event and have an early Merry Christmas! It promises to be BISS' biggest event in years, and there will be lots for the whole family, including a special visit from Santa!

Sat Dec 2, 11am-3pm; Free.

The British International School Shanghai, Puxi, 111 Jinguang Lu, by Baole Lu, Huacao Town, Minhang District 华漕镇金光路111号, 近保乐路.

Winter Fair @ Dulwich Pudong



This red and white themed Winter Wonderland will be a great opportunity for the entire community to come together and celebrate the start of the holiday season.

There will be food and drink vendors, holiday shopping, entertainment, student performances, activities for children, and – of course – a chance to take a photo with Santa in Santa's Grotto.

There will also be a prize raffle with amazing prizes, with the proceeds going to support student-led service projects.

The Dulwich Winter Fair is open to all families in Shanghai. To register your intention to attend, scan the QR code on the poster above.

Sat Dec 2, 11am-4pm; Free.

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong, 266 Lan'an Lu, by Mingyue Lu 蓝桉路266号, 近明月路.

[Cover image courtesy of Christkindlmarkt German Christmas Market]