Ultimate Guide to Thanksgiving 2023 in Shanghai

Thanksgiving Chef’s Table @ La Brise 523

Chef Conrad Van Den Heever (previously of Highline, Dentree, The Nest, Bloom, Anchor & Clover Club) has opened his very own restaurant – La Brise 523 in Sinan Mansions.



With holiday season upon us, Chef Conrad is offering select diners an exclusive Thanksgiving Chef’s Table.

On November 23, a festively themed 8-course holiday menu, including wine pairings, is on offer at RMB1,288 per person.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Here’s a peek at what's on offer:

Amuse Bouche: Champagne Oyster & Oscietra Caviar

Cream sauce, compressed apple, dill oil

Cold Starter: Sea Urchin & Wagyu Beef Tartare

Aqua Faba aioli, pickled mustard seeds, feuillie de brick

Breadboard: Fire Roasted Sourdough

Dulce de leche butter, milk stout & chocolate cake, coffee oil, pistachio nuts

Appetizer: Yunnan Truffles and Foie Gras Parfait

Morel mushroom, porcini jam, smoked portobello mushroom, matsutaki vinegar, chestnuts

Hot Starters: Fire Roasted Boston Lobster

Ash baked pumpkin, miso yaki glazed corn, fermented tomato bouillabaisse, pineapple consommé

Main Course: Six Hour Slow Roast Australian M7 Wagyu Prime Rib

Cognac and black pepper veloute, smoked mashed potatoes, confit carrots, broccolini, balsamic glazed shallots

Dessert: La Brise 523 Tiramisu

Ladyfinger sponge, Kahlua coffee syrup, Mascarpone mousse

Petit Fours:

Amarula chocolate truffles, Orange & bergamot pate de fruit, Yuzu tart, St-Germain meringue



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Thu Nov 23; RMB1,288.

La Brise 523, #4-6, 523 Fuxing Lu, by Sinan Lu 复兴路523弄4-6号, 近思南路.

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai

Why spend hours in the kitchen when you can savor every moment of the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s holidays without all of the added stress and work of preparing the meal yourself?

This year, entrust The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai's culinary team of professional chefs to do the heavy lifting for you so you can kick back and enjoy the holidays with family and friends.

Portman's Restaurant is offering several takeaway and dine-in deals so you can choose what best fits your needs.

The Portman Ritz-Carlton, Shanghai, 1376 Nanjing Xi Lu, by Xikang Lu 南京西路1376号, 近西康路 Region Jing'an, Nanjing Xi Lu.

The Pearl



Thu Nov 23, 7.30-9pm; RMB200 pre-sale.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Turkeys To-Go

The Bull & Claw

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Geneva



Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai

Café Liang, 1/F, Jing An Shangri-La, 1218 Yan'an Zhong Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 延安中路1218号上海静安香格里拉1层, 近南京西路.

Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai



Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路.

Lounge by Topgolf



Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Eat-In



Anokhi



Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

Bonica

Bonica, #110, Bldg 5, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu, by Xinzha Lu (enter on Yanping Lu or Jiaozhou Lu) 胶州路273弄60号5幢110室, 近新闸路.

The Bull & Claw

The Bull & Claw, 110 Fenyang Lu, by Fuxing Zhong 汾阳路110号, 近复兴中路.

Cages Jing'an





Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cantina Agave

Cantina Agave, 291 Fumin Lu, by Changle Lu 富民路291号, 近长乐路.

Geneva



Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Lounge by Topgolf



Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

PRIMUS Hotel Shanghai Hongqiao



PRIMUS Hotel Shanghai Hongqiao, No.100, 1588 Zhuguang Lu, by Yinggang Dong Lu 诸光路1588弄100号, 近盈港东路.

Tacolicious







Tacolicious, Room 104-105, 34 Yuyao Lu, by Xikang Lu 余姚路34号1幢104-105室, 近西康路.

Out of the Thanksgiving Ordinary



RIINK



RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

