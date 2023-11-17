Exclusive Thanksgiving Chef's Table at La Brise 523

Chef Conrad Van Den Heever (previously of Highline, Dentree, The Nest, Bloom, Anchor & Clover Club) has opened his very own restaurant – La Brise 523 in Sinan Mansions.

With holiday season upon us, Chef Conrad is offering select diners an exclusive Thanksgiving Chef’s Table.

On November 23, a festively themed 8-course holiday menu, including wine pairings, is on offer at RMB1,288 per person.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Here’s a peek at what's on offer:

Amuse Bouche: Champagne Oyster & Oscietra Caviar

Cream sauce, compressed apple, dill oil

Cold Starter: Sea Urchin & Wagyu Beef Tartare

Aqua Faba aioli, pickled mustard seeds, feuillie de brick

Breadboard: Fire Roasted Sourdough

Dulce de leche butter, milk stout & chocolate cake, coffee oil, pistachio nuts

Appetizer: Yunnan Truffles and Foie Gras Parfait

Morel mushroom, porcini jam, smoked portobello mushroom, matsutaki vinegar, chestnuts

Hot Starters: Fire Roasted Boston Lobster

Ash baked pumpkin, miso yaki glazed corn, fermented tomato bouillabaisse, pineapple consommé

Main Course: Six Hour Slow Roast Australian M7 Wagyu Prime Rib

Cognac and black pepper veloute, smoked mashed potatoes, confit carrots, broccolini, balsamic glazed shallots

Dessert: La Brise 523 Tiramisu

Ladyfinger sponge, Kahlua coffee syrup, Mascarpone mousse

Petit Fours:

Amarula chocolate truffles, Orange & bergamot pate de fruit, Yuzu tart, St-Germain meringue



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

To reserve your spot, scan the QR code below. Seats are limited, so make sure to snag one before it's too late!

Thu Nov 23; RMB1,288.

La Brise 523, #4-6, 523 Fuxing Lu, by Sinan Lu 复兴路523弄4-6号, 近思南路.

[Cover image by Sophie Steiner/That's]

