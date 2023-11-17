  1. home
Exclusive Thanksgiving Chef's Table at La Brise 523

By That's Shanghai, November 17, 2023

Chef Conrad Van Den Heever (previously of HighlineDentreeThe NestBloomAnchor & Clover Club) has opened his very own restaurant – La Brise 523 in Sinan Mansions.

Read all about it here:

READ MORE: Chef Conrad Van Den Heever Fires Things Up at La Brise 523

With holiday season upon us, Chef Conrad is offering select diners an exclusive Thanksgiving Chef’s Table.

On November 23, a festively themed 8-course holiday menu, including wine pairings, is on offer at RMB1,288 per person.

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Here’s a peek at what's on offer:

Amuse Bouche: Champagne Oyster & Oscietra Caviar
Cream sauce, compressed apple, dill oil

Cold Starter: Sea Urchin & Wagyu Beef Tartare
Aqua Faba aioli, pickled mustard seeds, feuillie de brick

Breadboard: Fire Roasted Sourdough
Dulce de leche butter, milk stout & chocolate cake, coffee oil, pistachio nuts

Appetizer: Yunnan Truffles and Foie Gras Parfait
Morel mushroom, porcini jam, smoked portobello mushroom, matsutaki vinegar, chestnuts 

Hot Starters: Fire Roasted Boston Lobster
Ash baked pumpkin, miso yaki glazed corn, fermented tomato bouillabaisse, pineapple consommé 

Main Course: Six Hour Slow Roast Australian M7 Wagyu Prime Rib
Cognac and black pepper veloute, smoked mashed potatoes, confit carrots, broccolini, balsamic glazed shallots

Dessert: La Brise 523 Tiramisu
Ladyfinger sponge, Kahlua coffee syrup, Mascarpone mousse  

Petit Fours:
Amarula chocolate truffles, Orange & bergamot pate de fruit, Yuzu tart, St-Germain meringue

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

To reserve your spot, scan the QR code below. Seats are limited, so make sure to snag one before it's too late!

Thu Nov 23; RMB1,288.

La Brise 523,  #4-6, 523 Fuxing Lu, by Sinan Lu 复兴路523弄4-6号, 近思南路.

[Cover image by Sophie Steiner/That's]

