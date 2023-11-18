7 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Winter

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World Tour





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Want to see Harbin as a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures.

This trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and much more.



3-Day Into the Wild Feminine Retreat



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

Embark on a journey of reclaiming your wild feminine spirit, sisterhood and embracing your womanhood on this weekend in the mountains with Yoga for Life.

Storytelling, journaling, eating wholesome meals, laughing, practicing yoga and meditation. During this retreat we connect with ourselves, our bodies and each other in a raw, authentic and intentional way!

This retreat is an invitation to explore yourself as a woman – your desires, fears, challenges, body, mind, spirit, power – while immersed in the nature.

6-Day Snowy Northeast China: Skiing, Sights & Hot Springs



Image courtesy of Awesome Tour

In winter, Northeast China is even more beautiful than Northern Europe and more fun than Hokkaido, making countless travelers forget their return journey.

Spend six days visiting four popular scenic spots: Harbin, Yabuli Ski Resort, Snow Village and Ice & Snow World.

Discover the snowy Northeast, a land of mountains, hot springs, ice lanterns, rime, and a sea of forest.





5-Day Avatar Mountain Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang Ancient Town





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Dating from the Ming Dynasty, the well-preserved Fenghuang Ancient Town in Hunan has a history stretching back more than 400 years. Its folk customs, incomparable beauty and fascinating night scenery make it the perfect place to explore.

Located in the northern mountain ranges of the province, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries.

Today, with its towering karst spires and deep, forested canyons, Zhangjiajie has become one of China’s iconic landscapes; made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, it was the inspiration for the film Avatar.

The area also boasts the world's longest and highest glass bridge – walk it if you dare!

3-Day CNY Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This CNY holiday Yoga for Life Shanghai is back to their favorite retreat spot, Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat!

Over the past six years, Yoga for Life has brought over 650 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation.

Guests will be staying in a secluded luxury resort located in a quiet village with breathtaking mountain view, floor heating and fireplace, amazing nature and ancient trees!

Expect to be surrounded by mountains, streams, peace, countryside and great nature. Our hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace through yoga, meditation and mindfulness.



These retreats are one of the most popular English language retreat programs in China, and led by one of only two Forrest Yoga teachers in the country!

For More Information, Scan the QR Code on the Poster Above

9-Day Vietnam Classic Tour: From North to South





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

This nine-day small group tour will take you from the delights of the capital city of Hanoi and the stunning islands of Halong Bay to the beaches of Hoi An and the remote Mekong Delta.

Start a beautiful tour of Vietnamese capital Hanoi with French avenues and tree-lined boulevards; then take a boat tour of the islands in Ha Long Bay and through one of the most beautiful offshore areas in the world.

Fly down to the ancient port city of Hoi An and discover ancient ruins and beautiful beaches, then head to Saigon, now known as Ho Chi Minh City, to visit one of the most amazing cities in the world.

End the trip with a unique tour of the Mekong Delta and visit the stunning Can Tho Floating Market.





6-Day Silk Road from Zhangye to Dunhuang



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

The Silk Road was one of the most important arteries of trade and culture in world history, playing a vital role in the cultural exchange between the East and West. As the artery of the China Silk Road, the old Hexi Corridor is a not-to-miss place for any culture-seeker to Northwest China.

This tour takes in Zhangye, Jiayuguan and Dunhuang, with sights including the Huang River, Confucius Temple, Rainbow Mountains and Mogao Grottoes.

A true exploration of the splendid cultural relics and natural landscapes of the Silk Road.

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?



Contact Christy via email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]