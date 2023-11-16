34 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Featured Events

Thanksgiving Chef’s Table @ La Brise 523

Chef Conrad Van Den Heever (previously of Highline, Dentree, The Nest, Bloom, Anchor & Clover Club) has opened his very own restaurant, La Brise 523 in Sinan Mansions. Read all about it here:

READ MORE: Chef Conrad Van Den Heever Fires Things Up at La Brise 523

With holiday season upon us, treat yourself to a Thanksgiving Chef’s Table. On November 23, a festively themed holiday menu will be RMB1,288 per person, including wine pairings.

Here’s a peek at what's on offer:

Amuse Bouche: Champagne Oyster & Oscietra Caviar

Cream sauce, compressed apple, dill oil

Cold Starter: Sea Urchin & Wagyu Beef Tartare

Aqua Faba aioli, pickled mustard seeds, feuillie de brick

Breadboard: Fire Roasted Sourdough

Dulce de leche butter, milk stout & chocolate cake, coffee oil, pistachio nuts

Appetizer: Yunnan Truffles and Foie Gras Parfait

Morel mushroom, porcini jam, smoked portobello mushroom, matsutaki vinegar, chestnuts

Hot Starters: Fire Roasted Boston Lobster

Ash baked pumpkin, miso yaki glazed corn, fermented tomato bouillabaisse, pineapple consommé

Main Course: Six Hour Slow Roast Australian M7 Wagyu Prime Ribe

Cognac and black pepper veloute, smoked mashed potates, confit carrots, broccolini, balsamic glazed shallots

Dessert: La Brise 523 Tiramisu

Ladyfinger sponge, Kahlua coffee syrup, Mascarpone mousse

Petit Fours:

Amarula chocolate truffles, Orange & bergamot pate de fruit, Yuzu tart, St-Germain meringue

To reserve your spot today, scan the QR code below. Spots are limited, so make sure to snag one before it's too late!

Thu Nov 23; RMB1,288.

La Brise 523, #4-6, 523 Fuxing Lu, by Sinan Lu 复兴路523弄4-6号, 近思南路.

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge

SpicyComedy is an English stand-up comedy show in Shanghai that features some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

Each show features 5-6 talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians and open mic nights for newcomers.

Seating is first come, first served, so head down early to get a good spot!

November promotion: Thursday shows include a free drink.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri Nov 17, 8pm; RMB150.

Sat Nov 18, 2pm; RMB150.

Thu Nov 23, 8pm; RMB158.

Fri Nov 24, 8pm, RMB188.

Sat Nov 25, 7:30pm, RMB188.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路.

Thursday

10th Anniversary @ The Pearl



Shanghai’s house of burlesque, cabaret and live music is turning 10 on November 16, and in proper birthday fashion the team is going the full mile with a night entailing all the revelry The Pearl is famous for.

Bank on burlesque dancers, guest singers, live music from resident band The Red Stars and much, much more.

READ MORE: The Pearl Turns 10! Pappa-G's 10 Legendary Memories

Tickets are RMB150 pre-sale and can be purchased by scanning the QR code below:

Thu Nov 16, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday

Detective Mysteries: Women Who Kill @ The Pearl



He had it comin’. We’ve heard it before, time and time again.

The new question that’s on everyone’s mind is: did she really do it?

The answer can only be found in the world premiere of a new immersive cabaret, Detective Mysteries: Women Who Kill, inspired by the hit web series Why Women Kill and created by artistic duo Ksenia Geddes and Trenton Schneiders.

Come for a night of mystery and memories, where fact blends with fiction, and where you’ll get the chance to put on your own detective hat to find out exactly why these women kill.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Nov 17, 7pm; RMB200.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Afrohouse Takeover @ La Barra

Get ready to embark on a musical journey that will transport you to the heart of the jungle and groove to the irresistible beats of Afro House from Gerrybeatz, Tom William and Roni. An unforgettable night of rhythm, energy, and pure exotic vibes!

Fri Nov 17, 9pm-Late; RMB120-150.

La Barra, No. 60, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Lu 胶州路273弄60号5栋.

The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Nov 17, 9pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday & Saturday

90s Rave Party @ RIINK



Get ready to party like it's the 90s at RIINK's Rave Party this weekend!

Suit up in your flyest 90s threads, neon vibes preferred, and let's make you glow in da house! They've also got all the sick rave gear you need right here at the venue.

Dope DJs will be dropping nothing but the phattest 90s hits, taking you straight back to that electrifying era, while the bar and kitchen will be poppin' all day long, with an epic eat, drink, and skate deal up for grabs.

Don't miss out on this rad event! See you on the dance floor!



Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for the special 88rmb Skate and Shot deal for That’s SH readers ONLY!

READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Nov 17 & 18, from 7pm; Free Entry.

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室.

Enchanted Garden @ La Suite



Step into an enchanted garden at La Suite this weekend where nature's beauty and magic intertwine!

Get ready to explore a world of enchantment, surrounded by lush greenery, twinkling lights, and let the magic of the night transport you to a realm of fantasy and wonder!

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat Nov 17 & 18, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday

Thanksgiving Market @ Ambassy Court

Get ready for a bountiful harvest season at Ambassy Thanksgiving Market on Saturday.

Stroll through the splendor of Ambassy Court’s internal street and find just what moves your heart into the serenity of autumn, be it a seasonal tchotchke for that empty nook, elegantly crafted jewelry, or just the right fall scent for your home.

Fashion accessories to brighten the short days ahead will be ample, from vibrant socks to warm-colored bags.

Stock up the pantry with comfort foods for those cold nights in: Eris cookies, Dutch Pies, Nomalab butters, Jerky Boyz, DaPateLady, Big Philly’s, to name a few.

You won’t go hungry while you’re shopping. The selection of international street foods will be as plentiful as ever, as will the beverage selection. Come for lunch, stay for dinner. Pet friendly.

Sat Nov 18, 11am-6pm; Free.

Ambassy Court, 1500 Huaihai Lu, by Wulumuqi Zhong Lu 淮海中路1500号, 近乌鲁木齐中路.

Southern Bowl's Rijsttafel Vol. 2 @ Gin & Juice



What you've been waiting for! Southern Bowl's Rijsttafel Vol. 2 is happening this Saturday from 12-5pm. RSVP now before seats run out!

(No walk-ins if it's fully booked, you have been warned...)

Sat Nov 18, 12-5pm; RMB138.

Gin & Juice, 358 Kangding Lu, Bldg 3, Unit 106, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路358号3幢106室.

6th Anniversary Party @ XIME

Saturday, fusion Izakaya XIME celebrates it's 6th birthday with friends from Taste of Music & Jazz Infuse Collective.

The celebration kicks off from 3pm and goes until late at night, with DJ line up including WC7, Kenanjun, ChouChou, and Ray Kong / Big Mack / SPADA from Jazz Infuse Collective.

On top of the original menu, XIME will also serve special celebration food & drinks on the day, including 'the return of the RagUdon,' Japanese Whiskey Tiramisu, Hot Toddy, natural wine, craft Gin & Soda all with discounted price.

It will be a celebration of good food, good music and 666 vibes.

Sat Nov 18, 3pm-Late; Free.

XIME, Rm.1-B, The Center, 989 Changle Lu, by Changshu Lu 长乐路989号世纪商贸广场1楼1-B室, 近常熟路.

Euphoria @ Highline



Rel Events take over Highline for some epic euphoria vibes. Expect Insta worthy action with cyber performances and glitter makeup offered.

After party: free entrance to La Suite by midnight!

Sat Nov 18, 4pm-11pm; RMB108-168.

Highline, 6/F, 282 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Huangpi Nan Lu 淮海中路282号6楼, 近黄陂南路.

Pirates of the Pearl @ The Pearl



From the creative team that brought you Moulin Dream Immersive, experience interactive theatrer with Pirates of the Pearl!

Brace yourself for an extraordinary evening where captivating tales from Pirates of the Caribbean, Princess Bride, and One Piece merge seamlessly with the legends of real-life pirates from Chinese history.



Enter 'The Black Pearl' and be transported to a world where the swashbuckling adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow, the poetic vengeance of Inigo Montoya, and the audacious spirit of Monkey D. Luffy intertwine with the captivating stories of renowned real-world pirates like Cheng Shih and Zheng Yi.

Immerse yourself in a pirate sanctuary, where the air crackles with tension and the echoes of sea shanties fill the room. Engage with the charismatic cast, solve puzzles, and navigate treacherous waters as you become an integral part of the narrative.

Pirates of the Pearl is an immersive extravaganza that transports you to the golden age of piracy, immersing you in a world of action, adventure, and historical intrigue on all three floors of The Black Pearl Theater.



Pirates of the Pearl is an interactive theater event, and audience members are encouraged to dress up and cosplay as your favorite pirates to join in the fun!



Don’t forget to book ahead. They have special limited dinner menu prepared by Chef Lung and a special whiskey, gin, and rum cocktails from the team at Hai Seas Distillery.



READ MORE: New Immersive Show 'Pirates of the Pearl' Hits the Hai Seas!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Nov 11 & 18, Doors 6pm, Show 7pm; RMB388.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

The Royal Hombres @ House of Blues & Jazz



The Royal Hombres have been a fixture on the Shanghai music scene from the beginning of time. They held court at the Cotton Club for 19 years and their music reflects an eclectic mix of blues, jazz and funk.

The band, led by inimitable Blues legend Greg Smith, includes Jorland Paulino on bass, Edward Hart on drums and Yiko Gu on vocals.

Sat Nov 18, 9.30pm; RMB100.

House of Blues and Jazz, 60 Fuzhou Lu, by the Bund 福州路60号，近外滩.

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life!

Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits. This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Nov 18, 9.30pm; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Holy Spirits @ Electric Circus

November 18 is set to be a night of legendary convergence. Witness the dynamic presence of Holy Spirits at The Shanghai EDITION, featuring three legendary figures, the iconic trio: Suiki, DJ EL TORO (AKA Andrew Bull), and DJ Kulu.

READ MORE: Legendary Hong Kong Impresario Andrew Bull & Wife Sally Kwok

Holy Spirits is not just a party but also a musical journey through time and space, exclusive to The Shanghai EDITION!



Sat Nov 18, 10pm-3am; RMB100-150, includes one drink.

Electric Circus, The Shanghai EDITION, 7/F, Heritage Building, The Shanghai EDITION, 199 Nanjing Dong Lu, by Jiangxi Zhong Lu 南京东路199号上海艾迪逊酒店辅楼7楼, 近江西中路.

Sunday

Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizza @ Cages

This Sunday enjoy your favorite Chicago Style Deep Dish Pizzas at both Cages, Jing'an and Huangpu. They offer the classics - Meat Lover, Vegetarian, Chicken Parmesan - as well as a monthly special (this month it is Thanksgiving themed).

There is limited availability, and all pies must be pre-ordered, so place your order by scanning the QR above now!

Sun Nov 19, 10am-Late.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

31 Friends Festival @ New Bund 31



JS Markets is taking its award-winning market to the New Bund 31 Friends Festival this Sunday. Over 40 vendors will bring artisanal arts and crafts and food and beverages to this community festival in the New Bund area.

Exquisite jewelry crafted by local artists and indigenous craftspeople from Colombia, Peru and China as well as a first-rate vintage jewelry collection will bedazzle you. Unique fashion accessories from silk scarfs to athletic leisure wear to super-cool socks from Spain will be on offer along with select goods to beautify your self and your home.

Kids (of all ages) will have fun trying to win prizes at the carnival games.

The choices of international street foods will overwhelm you: French crepes, Brazilian BBQ, Mexican tacos, German hotdogs, Belgian stroopwaffles, French wine, European baked goods, and coffee from around the world.

And that’s just the start of it. The folks at New Bund 31 have an afternoon full of entertainment planned on their outdoor stage by students from NYU and Wellington College, as well as several local elite schools.

The newly opened New Bund 31 mixed-use complex, with Shanghai’s largest performance arts hall and art exhibition space worth a visit in itself.

Sun, Nov 19, 11.30am-5pm; Free.



New Bund 31, 666 Haiyang Xi Lu.

Metro: Oriental Sports Center Station, Lines 6, 8 & 11.

TEC SHINE | 5th Anniversary Carnival @ Grand Millennium Shanghai Hongqiao

2023 marks the 5th Anniversary of The Expatriate Center (TEC). The beauty of the anniversary lies not just in the years spent, but in the friendships built and the impact made together.

Every one of YOU enabled TEC to support the community locally and afar and truly 'Build A Home Away From Home' for many locals, expats and Chinese returnees.

TEC invites communities, families and friends to celebrate TEC SHINE | 5th Anniversary Carnival with them on Sunday, November 19 at the Grand Millennium Shanghai Hongqiao.

Come and experience the fair and help shed light on and raise awareness for charitable causes in need.

Sun Nov 19, 11.30am-5pm; RMB260 (tickets includes welcome drink, buffet lunch, live performances, family fun booths and support of charity).

Grand Millennium Shanghai Hongqiao, Garden Pavilion, 2588 Yan'an Xi Lu, by Gubei Lu 延安西路2588号, 近古北路.

Youth Writing Contest @ Lounge by Topgolf

We’d like to invite everyone – those who submitted works, those who considered doing so and those who are simply interested to join us – on Sunday, November 19 from 2-6pm at Lounge by Topgolf, to celebrate our country’s budding writers and poets.

The Youth Writing Contest Competition Finals will see each finalist reading his or her piece aloud in front of an audience and panel of judges.

Tickets are just RMB50 (including free flow drink). Scan the QR code below to purchase these very limited tickets.

Sun Nov 19, 2-6pm; RMB50.



Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



The Pearl are also putting on the Queen Tribute Concert for the kids. Here your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits together as a family!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sun Nov 19, 1pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Cricket World Cup Final @ Anokhi

Experience the thrill of the ICC Cricket World Cup Final with Anokhi!

Feel the excitement, join the roar of the crowd, and witness unforgettable moments. It's not just a game, it's the ICC Cricket World Cup Final, and India are in it to win it!

Cricket Specials – enjoy free flow deals and buy-one-get-one offers on Anokhi's PICA PICA menu and much more.

Sun Nov 19; Free Entry.

Anokhi, 3/F, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Jianguo Lu, 徐家汇吴兴路277号 3楼, 近建国路.

Chinese Baby Comedy Showcase @ Yugo Bar & Grill



All the laughs at Yugo this Sunday evening. Scan the QR code on the poster above for all the details and to reserve your spot.

Sun Nov 19, 7.30pm.



Yugo Bar & Grill, 365 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 康定路365号，近陕西北路.

Ongoing

Yuen-Yeung Exhibition @ Shanghai K11 Art Mall

Art-Bureau is delighted to announce 'Yuen-Yeung,' an exhibition of multi-disciplinary works by cross-generational artists presented at Shanghai K11 Art Mall.

The title of the show, inspired by the classic Cantonese drink, a delicious blend of coffee and tea, celebrates how unusual pairings can develop into new flavours and unexpected results.

Organized by founding partners Ed Tang and Jonathan Cheung, the exhibition runs through January 7, 2024.



Until Jan 7, 2024, 10am-8pm; RMB50.

K11 Art Mall, 300 Huaihai Zhong Lu, by Madang Lu 淮海中路300号, 近马当路.

Looking Ahead



Nov 20: Sugar Blue @ One Dream Art Center

Grammy winner harmonica legend Sugar Blue heads to One Dream Art Center making a comeback to the city he called home for two years and where he recorded the song Shanghai Sunset.

Come enjoy dinner and a concert, topped by an after party at the recently inaugurated Sugar Blue Music Club.

Mon Nov 20, 7.30pm-Late; RMB128-298.

One Dream Art Center & Sugar Blue Music Club, 560 Xinnan Lu, by Chunjiu Lu 新南路560号3楼, 近春九路.

Nov 21: A Level vs IB: An Exploration of the British Education System @ Britannica International School Shanghai

A presentation and panel discussion on the A Level vs IB debate and an exploration of the British education system, followed by a Q&A session and drinks mixer.

Hosted by Britannica Headmaster Paul Farrell, there will be three experts in the field of education to form the panel:



Mr. David Pottinger. David has 30 years of experience of leadership and management in international education. He joined Orbital Education as CEO in early 2016. Qualified to Master's level in Applied Linguistics and Business Administration, his early career was in English language education, followed by leadership positions in the British Council, Nord Anglia Education, qualifications awarding body NCC (National Computing Centre) Education, and ELT provider, Bell Educational Trust.

Dr Rupert Ward. Rupert Ward is the Executive Dean of the Sino-British College. He has 15 years’ experience of senior management within UK universities and has been a Governor at the UK’s most successful sixth form college. He is a UK National Teaching Fellow and Professor of Learning Innovation with extensive experience of teaching and learning across educational sectors and higher education institutions.

Dr Philip Williams. Phillip has a doctorate from Oxford University and has published widely in early modern history. He has worked at the universities of Stirling, St Andrews, Bangor and Winchester. From 2011 to 2016 he was employed as a researcher by the Spanish Commission for Military History. He is Senior Lecturer in EAP at the SBC. He has taught History for both the A-Level and the IB syllabus. He has also been an examiner for EDEXCEL (an A-Level board) and the IBO.

The event is free, but registration is required by scanning the QR on the poster above.



Tue Nov 21, 4.30-6pm; Free.

Britannica International School Shanghai, 1988 Gubei Lu, by Wuzhong Lu 古北路1988号, 近吴中路.

Nov 21: We Love Geography Quiz @ El Santo

This week's Tuesday themed quiz at El Santo is a We Love Geography Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.



If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Nov 21, 7pm; Free Entry.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Nov 22: Adele & Amy Winehouse @ The Pearl



A night of music from Adele, along with that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Amy Winehouse.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Nov 22, 8pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Nov 23: Stars & Stripes: Imagine Dragons @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s very own Red Star Band is here to entertain you with rock covers of American pop rockers Imagine Dragons, plus hits by Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Maroon 5, Cher, Kool & The Gang, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Pink, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Billie Eilish and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Nov 23, 9pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Nov 24: Madonna: Back to the 80s @ The Pearl

Let the Material Girl transport you back to the greatest decade of them all!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Nov 24, 8.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路.

Nov 24: Void 16 Years: Only the Headstrong Survive @ Elevator



Originators and unsung heroes of the China techno scene - VOID - return from deep freeze for their next act: a celebration party to mark 16 years of underground house and techno in Shanghai.

Long-standing members Wensen, Ma Haiping and Shanghai Ultra step up to present a diverse and varied musical feast, drawing upon their insanely-long 16 years of throwing legendary house and techno parties in the Shanghai underground, to offer up this latest trouser-shaking dance bonanza.

Only the Headstrong Survive.

DJs:

Ma Haiping (Axis Records USA, Modular Recordings UK)

Wensen (Shanghai's finest house DJ)

Live TR-909 / hardware set:

Shanghai Ultra (Deeper State Records Germany, Hoodoo Records China)

Fri Nov 24, 10pm-Late; RMB80-120.

Elevator, B1, 265 Nandan Dong Lu, by Caoxi Lu 南丹东路265号B1楼, 近漕溪路.

Nov 24-26: Michelin Guide Food Festival On The Road @ Riva Del Lago, Bicester Village Suzhou

Bicester Village Suzhou Presents the Michelin Guide Food Festival On The Road, featuring 16 different Michelin brands.

Head along and enjoy the market atmosphere and try unique bites from some of China's best restaurants.

Fri-Sun Nov 24-26, 11am-9pm.

Riva Del Lago, Bicester Village Suzhou.

Nov 25: The Charity Santa Run @ Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai

The Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai host their annual Charity Santa Run. Join a thousand runners dressed as Father Christmas to support children with leukemia at the Children’s Hospital of Fudan University, with 100% of proceeds going to the charity.

Adult: RMB238; Child (6-12 years old): RMB128; Family Package (for 2 adults & 1 child under 12 years old): RMB558.

Scan the QR code on the poster above to register.

Sat Nov 25, 7.30am; RMB128-558.

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai, 33 Fuchen Lu, by Lujiazui Xi Lu 富城路33号, 近陆家嘴西路.

Nov 25 & 26, Dec 2 & 3: Holiday Commune Market @ The Weave



Eat, Drink and be Merry – Holiday Commune Market is coming two weekends in a row, November 25-26 and December 2-3 at The Weave in downtown Xuhui!

Saturday from noon to 9pm, and Sunday from noon to 8pm, head along for nostalgic Christmas music, delicious food, specialty cocktails and hot mulled wine.

They will have an array of original designer crafts, accessories, jewelry, gifts, toys, live artists and so much more – all the sparkling festivities to help you celebrate this holiday season!

Sat & Sun Nov 25 & 26, Dec 2 & 3, Sat 12-9pm, Sun 12-8pm; Free.

The Weave, 277 Wuxing Lu, by Gao'an Lu 吴兴路277号, 近高安路.

