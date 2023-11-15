20 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in GBA

Upcoming

Domaines Schlumberger Thanksgiving Dinner

Enjoy a great set menu paired with premium French wine from Domaines Schlumberger, Alsace.



Price: RMB888 for one, RMB1,688 for two.

November 23, from 6pm

Destino French Cuisine, No.30 Sherenqian Street, Zumiao, Chancheng

Foshan

Lingshan Xiushui - Qiandongnan Art Exhibition



The exhibition showcases over 70 masterpieces from more than 20 artists hailing from both regions. It encompasses a wide range of artistic styles, including traditional Chinese painting, oil painting, watercolors, printmaking, and rural folk art. Artists from Foshan and Qiandongnan employ their artworks to vividly capture the diverse landscapes and unique cultural traditions of Guizhou. Through their brushwork, they portray the stunning scenery and rich folk heritage of Qiandongnan, unveiling the region's natural beauty, cultural richness, and contemporary appeal.



Until November 28, 2023

Foshan Library, No.11 Huakang Dao, Shunde

The Spirit of Ceramics



The exhibition features 100 outstanding works selected from the Jingdezhen International Ceramic Art Biennale 2021. These works originate from various countries and regions and encompass different techniques, forms, and styles, including ceramics, sculptures, installations, paintings, and videos.



Until December 18, 2023

Guangdong New Shiwan Art Museum, No.1 Laixiang Road, Shiwan, Shunde

The Mixed



The exhibition tries to showcase the cross-cultural context by exploring the TERRA, the CONSTRUCTED objects and the HUMANITY, merging with the assimilations between the aboriginal and exotic visions, to evoke a complex and memorial intuition. This profusion of ties inspired ten artists of different nationalities and backgrounds, who questioned themselves, crossing diverse intercultural proposals in this exhibition in Foshan. "The Mixed" is not a point of arrival. Rather than that, it's a starting point of humanity under the terra and constructions.



October 21 - December 21, 2023

Art On Space, Shop 101, No.33 Cuihong Road, Foshan

272 Gallery by STREAM, Shop 2, No.33 Cuihong Road, Foshan

SOS Perfume, No. 61 Yonghongwufang, Cuihong Road, Foshan

Sensing Bookstore, No.27 Cuihong Road, Foshan

The Calling Hill, No.127 Fenjiangzhong Road, Foshan

Zhuhai



Sugar Blue

After the COVID-19 pandemic has passed, Sugar Blue will finally be able to bring wonderful performances to the Chinese people with the album "Colors" in 2023. Starting from November, Sugar Blue will hold eight performances with the theme Colors of Blues in Tianjin, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Zhuhai, and Shenzhen.



November 17, 2023

Golden Jazz Art Center, No.48 Beishan Nan Street

Qiulin Hakka Band in Zhuhai



Founded in 2015 in Guangzhou, Qiulin Hakka Band specializes in Hakka music, incorporating Hakka rhythms and blending them with modern musical styles. The band aims to showcase the rich Hakka culture and folklore through their music.



November 18, from 8pm

Lets Livehouse, Lets Cultural District, No.70 Daishan Road, Xiangzhou

Hong Kong



Festive Buffet Staycation and Christmas Feasts

Ring in the most joyful time of the year in style with a myriad of festive staycation package and exquisite Christmas feasts and delicacies at Cordis, Hong Kong, where you also celebrate the season of love and giving by raising funds for Make-A-Wish Hong Kong.



Christmas Dinner Buffet Staycation Package:

One-night accommodation for two persons

Festive dinner buffet at The Place for two person on arrival date

Breakfast buffet at The Place for two persons

15% discount on dine-in consumption in hotel’s restaurants and bars, as well as in-room dining

Complimentary Cordis Experience including Tai Chi Class, Ming Cellar Wine Tasting Class and self-guided art tour

Santa Claus parade at The Place (only on December 24 and 25, 2023)

Price: HKD2,600 per night

Bookings made on or before December 15, 2023 with full pre-payment can exclusively enjoy a 15% early bird discount

Cordis, Hong Kong, 555 Shanghai Street, Mongkok, Kowloon

Cinderella and Her Qipao Exhibition



Qipao (also known as cheongsam ) is a fashion symbol of Chinese culture. The cheongsam -making technique has been inscribed onto the National List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of China. The "Cinderella and Her Qipao" exhibition showcases 31 qipaos from a selection of films that span across different eras, along with related film footage, recreating the cultural landscapes of the past with pieces worn by iconic actresses.



Until May 5, 2024

Exhibition Hall, Hong Kong Film Archive

Titian and the Venetian Renaissance from the Uffizi



"Titian and the Venetian Renaissance from the Uffizi" features prestigious collections from the world-renowned Uffizi Galleries in Italy by Titian and Venetian artists of the same period. This is the first large-scale exhibition of Titian and the Venetian School of painters in Hong Kong. All 50 exhibits, characterised by their use of rich colours and profound depiction of human emotions, are displayed in Hong Kong for the first time, with many having never been exhibited in Asia before.



Until February 28, 2024

Hong Kong Museum of Art

After Sunset Festival



The After Sunset Festival features more than 50 Hong Kong-based artists, including established and emerging talents of all creative disciplines at The Fringe Club. This unique cultural celebration connects participants with historical spaces and heritage while fostering community engagement.



November 15 - 19, 2023

Various Times, www.hkfringeclub.com/en/whatson/1997-After+Sunset+Festival

The Fringe Club, 2 Lower Albert Road Central

Belgian Fair "Taste Belgium, Love Belgium"



Belgian Fair "Taste Belgium, Love Belgium" welcomes participants to listen to Belgian DJ music, taste Belgian beers, fries, waffles, and more. There will also be comic design, beer tasting and photography workshops.



November 17 -19, 2023

PMQ, 35 Aberdeen Street, Central

Symphony Under The Stars



The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra presents ‘Symphony Under The Stars’ for an unmissable evening of film and theatre music. This popular music extravaganza features performances of pieces by legendary composers John Williams, Leonard Bernstein and George Gershwin, as well as nostalgic excerpts from Hong Kong films.



November 18. from 7.30pm

Central Harbourfront

Hong Kong Pride 2023 Rainbow Journey Party



Celebrating diversity and supporting those in need! Plus, cool activities, DJ Music, Lucky Draw and more.



November 18, 10pm - 4am (next day)

Vivere, 11/F Sugar+, 31 Sugar St, Causeway Bay

Will Rees "Into The Dark" Asia Tour 2023



ESCAPE & RAVEMASTERZ are proud to bring the one & only Will Rees for his Hong Kong debut, and play a 3hrs set that Hong Kong will never forget.



Versus, 38-44 D'Aguilar Street, Central

November 17, 11pm - 5am (next day)

Art Town Music Salons



Music salon 3: A program featuring an African string instrument Kora and a classical soprano.



November 19, 4pm - 5pm

ART TOWN HALL, 1/F, Kam Tak Building, 20-24 Mercer Street, Sheung Wan

Macao



Westlife The Wild Dream

Don't miss out on Westlife, the iconic Irish pop sensation, as they take the stage at the Londoner. Get ready to enjoy their latest hits and timeless classics, including "My Love," "Swear It Again," "Uptown Girl," and more. It's a musical experience you won't want to miss!



November 18 - 19, 2023

The Londoner Macao Arena, The Londoner Macao, Estrada Do Lstmo. S/N, Cotai

Camane and Macao Chinese Orchestra Concert



Renowned Portuguese fado singer Camané collaborates with the Macao Chinese Orchestra in a musical concert conducted by Yao Shen Shen, the resident conductor of the Shanghai Chinese Orchestra. The performance features a captivating selection of fado songs.



November 18, 8pm - late

Macao Cultural Centre, Avenida Xian Xing Hai s/n, Nape

23rd Macau Food Festival



This year's event once again brings together over a hundred restaurants, offering a global culinary feast. Moreover, 25 international merchants gather together to form a uniquely flavoured "Southeast Asian Village".



November 17 - December 3, 2023

Monday - Thursday: 4pm - 11pm

Friday - Sunday: 3pm - 12 midnight

Sai Van Lake Square, Macau Tower Front (50 meters West of Sun Yat-sen Road, Macau Lobby Area)

2023 Ferreira de Almeida Festival



The event spotlights the cultural heritage of the Ferreira de Almeida community. A myriad of activities, such as concerts, Open-air Cinema, exhibitions, and community gatherings, immerse attendees in the historical ambiance of the location. Concurrently, racing-themed endeavours like Mini-Car Races Fiesta, workshops, racing-inspired art displays, Classic Car Show, and Grand Prix Racing Car Photography Exhibition add excitement to the event, echoing the fervour of this month’s Grand Prix for all attendees.



2023 Ferreira de Almeida Festival Opening Ceremony

November 4, 4pm - 5pm

Calçada da Igreja de S. Lázaro

Ferreira de Almeida Festival - Music Festival

November 4 - 5, 12noon - 5pm

Calçada da Igreja de S. Lázaro, Rua de S. Roque

“Taste of Macao - Micro Flavors” Exhibition

November 4 - 26, 11am - 6pm (Closed on Mondays)

G32 Gallery, No. 32, Rua de S. Miguel

“One Incense, One Burner” - Incense Culture and Burner Art Exhibition

November 4 - 28, 11am - 6pm (Closed on Mondays)

10 Fantasia - A Creative Industries Incubator

5th Encounter in Macao



Prepare to embark on a journey of Sino-Portuguese aesthetics. A myriad of exceptional celebrations are hosted aside the backdrop of Macao's historic districts and iconic buildings including the "Annual Arts Exhibition between China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries", the "China and the Portuguese-speaking Countries Film Festival", a Portuguese fado concert, the "Chinese and Portuguese Picture Book Fair", "Traditional Music and Dance Performance in the Community", and wine tasting workshops. The event boosts an impressive array of 70 sessions, brimming with activities that showcase the talents of over 600 artists and performers, creating a magnificent cultural and artistic park for the public and unleashing the charm of Macao as a city of Sino-Portuguese cultural and artistic encounters.



Until January 1, 2024

Various venues, please refer to www.icm.gov.mo/FCP

