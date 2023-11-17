WIN! 25 Awesome Upcoming Events in Guangzhou

Lucky Draw

Musical: ANNA KARENINA in Russian Language

The musical "Anna Karenina" is adapted from Leo Tolstoy's epic masterpiece. It is a spectacular, thrilling, emotionally rich production created using various high-tech elements. The musical captures the subtle psychological nuances and emotional depths found in Tolstoy's monumental novels. The characters in the musical struggle with overwhelming and controversial emotions—love and betrayal, passion and responsibility, hope and despair. Despite the story being set over a century ago, the events presented to the audience retain their timeless and deeply moving qualities.



December 7 -9, 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

YUE LU Winter Hot Pot Combo

Indulge in YUE LU's winter magic with an exclusive combo night menu, redefining Cantonese cuisine under the moonlight. Executive Chef Seven presents the "Creative Modern Cantonese" experience, featuring a tantalizing double set menu, challenging traditional flavors with unique ingredients like Wagyu beef and Spanish Iberico Pork Tenderloin.



Embark on a culinary journey, exploring the unknowns of Cantonese cuisine with flying animals and game meats. YUE LU's limited-time winter menu promises an extraordinary blend of tradition and innovation, offering diverse, exclusive ingredients in a modern Cantonese Hot Pot setting. Don't miss the chance to elevate your winter gatherings with this unforgettable dining experience.

Please contact YUE LU customer service for more details or a further reservation.

Phone/we chat：18011933399

Address: Store 130, Zhuguang Yifang, Guangzhou

2023 AmCham South China Royal Purple Winter Ball



Royal Purple theme for AmCham South China's Winter Ball 2023 is a tribute to timeless elegance and prestige. Purple, historically linked to nobility and luxury, sets the stage for an opulent and regal evening. As you step into this enchanting world, immerse yourself in an ambiance fit for royalty. The deep, rich hues evoke a sense of grandeur and sophistication, inviting you to embrace your inner monarch. AmCham South China is thrilled to invite you to the most anticipated event of the year, the Royal Purple Winter Ball, on November 18, 2023, at the Garden Hotel.



November 18, 2023

LN Garden Hotel Guangzhou, No.368 Huanshidong Road, Yuexiu

Les Misérables in French Concert



Les Misérables, the world's longest-running musical and a true modern classic based on Victor Hugo's novel, is set to make a triumphant return in its original French musical concert format. This grand production will feature a stellar cast of musical theater performers, a live symphony orchestra, and meticulously designed stage sets and costumes tailored exclusively for the show, offering an immersive experience of 19th-century France.



Friday, November 24, 7.30pm

Saturday-Sunday, November 25-26, 2.30pm / 7.30pm

Approximately 120 minutes, with a 20 minute halftime break.

Guangzhou Opera House, 1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

British Day 2023 Tickets On Sale



"British Day", being one of the most important dates in our busy events calendar, takes place in November this year. "Explore the Best of British Childhood Memories" is the theme this year. Exploring the best of British childhood memories can be a fun and nostalgic topic for many people, regardless of where they grew up. It allows us to reflect on happy memories from our past and appreciate the simple joys of childhood. It is also a great perspective to explore different cultures.



Saturday, November 25, 11am - 5.30pm

Outdoor Garden, Shangri-La Guangzhou, No.1 Huizhan Dong Road, Haizhu

GF Professional Mixer



Do you have a skill that you are proud of? Do you want to get to know and develop a new skill by the end of this year? Join our Professional Mixer Skills Sharing on November 24 at DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou for interactive prompts, valuable discussion and build your network.



November 24, 2023

Canton Lounge, DoubleTree by Hilton Guangzhou, No.391 Dongfeng Road, Yuexiu

Wine Locker

Morton's Grille Guangzhou will host a Wine Tasting event on November 18 which you will taste over kind of 50 wines from over 30 wineries and purchase at discount price. If you buy certain amount, you can enjoy 10% off on dinner on the same day.



November 18, 2023

Morton's Grille Guangzhou, No.222 Xingmin Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

1st INONE Cocktail Festival

The first INONE Cocktail Festival will take place at the rooftop garden on the third floor of Taikoo Hui in Guangzhou. Seven national champion mixologists, owners of renowned Asian bars, and 35 cocktail bars and exquisite dining brands from nine cities will gather to create an unprecedented celebration of specialized cocktail culture over three days. The event will also feature interactive games for entertainment, ensuring everyone enjoys both drinks and fun to the fullest!



November 17, 5pm - 11pm

November 18, 3pm - 11pm

November 18, 3pm - 9pm

Rooftop garden, 3/F, Taikoo Hui, No.383, Tianhe Road, Tianhe

Whispering Angel Collaboration Party at EBA

EBA (Eatery by Attic) hosts weekly parties with free drinks upon booking! This week, the bar will feature an “Endless Summer” Rosé party in collaboration with Whispering Angel starting from 9.30pm, dress code is Pink!



November 17, 2023, 9.30pm - late

Eatery by Attic, No. 102, Block A3, TIT Smart Zone, Yuan Cun West Street, Tianhe

URBREW Taproom



Savor the freedom of flavor with our RMB99 Free Flow! Immerse yourself in a cascade of delightful sips. Elevate your experience with unlimited indulgence. Cheers to a taste of opulence at an incredible value! Limited time offer, so sip, savor, and celebrate with us!



Every Monday to Friday, until December 31, 2023

URBREW, No. 6, Lane 2, Siyou South 3rd Street, Yuexiu‍

Bandidos Turns 5



Bandidos is sending lots of love to friends in town with exciting anniversary offers: Welcome drink for the first 100 customers; Happy Hour all day; Food Specials from 12noon to 8pm.



November 19, anniversary celebration from 3pm onwards

Bandidos, 105-106, No.2 Huaxun Street, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Festive Takeaway Treat



Whether you're hosting a big family gathering or having an intimate celebration, the festive take-away service by Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe culinary team is ready to make your holiday extra special. Relax and enjoy the company of your loved ones with the succulent goodness straight to your doorstep on Thanksgiving Day!



Price: 1,488/whole

November 23, December 24 and 25, 2023

Hilton Guangzhou Tianhe, No.215 Linhe Xi Heng Road, Tianhe

Festive Turkey to Go

Savor a traditional festive dinner at home with a mouth-watering whole-roasted turkey to go, prepared by Four Seasons Guangzhou's crafted culinary team.



Price:

RMB1,888 per turkey, 6kg - 7kg

RMB2.188 per turkey, 7kg - 8kg

Both include traditional side dishes and sauce for 10-12 persons

Pick-up Date:

November 22 - December 25, 2023

Dolcetto, Four Seasons Guangzhou, No.5 Zhujiang West Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Thanksgiving Day Set Menu



From roasted turkey breast roll to pumpkin pie, enjoy Chef's tailor-made 5-course set menu with tried-and-true recipes with your beloved one at RIBS this Thanksgiving Day.



Price: RMB1,153 net per couple

Thursday, November 23, 5.30pm - 10pm

RIBS, Shangri-La Guangzhou, No.1, Huizhan Dong Road, Haizhu

Homemade Turkey Takeaway



On Thanksgiving Day, families and friends join together in gratitude for the blessings in our lives. Ordering a homemade takeaway turkey weighing 7-8kg from Park Hyatt Guangzhou to deliver winter warmth and a festive atmosphere. The homemade turkey is stuffed with pork sausage, apple, onion, cranberry, and accompanied by oven-baked corn, roasted seasonal mushroom, mixed baby carrot, roasted potatoes, and gravy.



Price: RMB1,288/pack

Available from November 6 to December 25, 2023

Pickup Date: from November 20 to December 25, 2023

Park Hyatt Guangzhou, No.16 Huaxia Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

A Very Merry Christmas Afternoon Tea



Indulge in the Christmas themed festive afternoon tea at Pearl Lounge of The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou and with over 260 years of history making the world's finest toys, Hamleys is the perfect inspiration for this celebration of Christmas. Highlighting traditional European festive fare, Chef Pol Anter, Executive Pastry Chef, reimagines Hamleys' iconic symbols into innovative pastries, elegantly served under our exclusively designed "Christmas Tree Stand".



Price: RMB588 per couple, RMB1,088 per couple with 2 glasses of champagne

November 25 to January 14, 2024, 2pm - 5.30pm

Pearl Lounge, The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou, No.3 Xing An Road, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe

Thanks Giving Buffet Dinner at Morgan's



Indulge in an all-you-can-eat Turkey dinner buffet, complete with a glass of house wine, Asahi/Carlsberg beer, or a soft drink. Happy Hour until 10 pm, only RMB1,000 per pack (7-8KG) which includes stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce. This limited offer is available from November 20 to December 25. Ensure you don't miss out – place your order and prepay at least 3 days in advance!



Until December 25, 2023

Morgan's Public House, Shop 108, 6 Huajiu Lu, Zhujiang Xincheng, Tianhe

The Weeknd Night

Western PopStew presents "The Weeknd's Night" – a night of Western music excellence! Join us for an unforgettable evening of Western pop music! Don't miss out on this musical extravaganza. Book your tickets now!



November 18, 8pm - 11pm

MAO Livehouse, 3/F, 265 Enning Road, Liwan

Strawberry Music Festival



What? Only less than 90 days left in 2023? As we step into the depths of autumn, reflecting on this unique year, everything around us is teeming with vitality. The beauty of those moments will return as promised... After a 4-year hiatus, the SUPER Strawberry Music Festival is back! Concluding the year in style – Guangzhou. The 15th Annual Strawberry Music Festival. Time flies, but our love endures. We're still here with you, STILL WITH U.



November 18 - 19, 2023

Guangzhou Design Capital Phase III, No.146 Helongdong Road, Baiyun

IL VOLO Live in Concert



The Italian pop-opera trio "IL VOLO - The Bel Canto Boys" is making their first-ever visit to China. Starting from Guangzhou Zhongshan Memorial Hall on November 24, they will embark on a thrilling musical journey!



November 24, 7.30pm - late

Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, No.259 Dongfeng Zhong Lu, Yuexiu

2023 Urban Art Season Guangzhou International Public Art Fair

Guangzhou International Public Art Fair takes public art as the core, takes the exhibition + forum as the main form, and accelerates the integration and development of public art and various industries, expands the new space, new dimensions and new standards of urban humanities, helps urban renewal and upgrading, and creates a new power source and energy field for the high-quality development of local public art, stimulate citizens' cultural identity and emotional resonance.



November 17 - 20, 2023

Poly World Trade Center Expo, No.1000 Xingang Dong Lu, Haizhu

Art from Collections of GAFA Over 70 Years



The exhibition is curated by the museum's collection department, offering a systematic showcase of artworks from different periods, representing the significant works of teachers and students in teaching. This exhibition highlights pieces that have contributed to the development of teaching at our university. It provides an opportunity for academia, the art community, and the public to understand the significance of the university art museum's work in art collection, positioning, and research.



November 18 - December 24, 2023

Art Museum of GAFA (Changgang Campus), Haizhu

Hidden Gaze



"Gaze" differs from mere observation or seeing; it is continuous, contemplative, and maintains a distance. It involves a kind of transcendent and detached scrutiny and reflection, coexisting with the activation of a certain perception beyond the line of sight. It is a highly personalized experience.



Until November 20, 2023

Trealm Culture & Art, No.21 Geshan New Street, Jiangnan Ave., Haizhu

Have a 谷 Day



This is a zero-waste exhibition about biodiversity. Starting with rice, it guides visitors through four main sections to reintroduce this familiar yet unfamiliar food, aiming to urge the public to care about food, pay attention to food safety, eat well, and live well.



Until November 21, 2023

SeeD Studio, No.11 Aiguo Road, Yuexiu

Secrets of Success

Get inspired by our talented speakers: Giselle Bonet, Juan Hernandez and Musta—great oppotunity to connect with expats and make new friends.



November 18, 5pm - 8pm

Lobby Lounge, Jumeirah Hotel Guangzhou, No.12 Zhujiang Dong Road, Tianhe

