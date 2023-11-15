FLINT: A Fresh New Take on a Classic American Dining Experience

The luxury JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong, part of Marriott International, is bringing a favorite of the American culinary scene to Shanghai: the New York grill & bar.

Specialty concept restaurant FLINT is a fresh, updated take on the classic American dining experience, a reinterpretation of the popular grill & bar that flourished throughout mid-19th century New York.





Front-of-House Bar

The Dining Area

The original concept for FLINT was based on the traditional American steak tasting and auction house.

The restaurant gives diners the opportunity to see and appreciate the exceptional ingredients that go into its menu. Specials chalked on large blackboards announce the chef’s daily recommendations.

Beautifully marbled cuts of meat are displayed in the glass fronted chillers that form part of the design aesthetics of the space. Here, guests can see the slow-ageing process that develops and elevates the flavors of the meats and cheeses, and make their own selections straight from the displays.

During dinner service, chefs pass around choice samples of steaks for guests to savor at the table.





Open Kitchen

“FLINT represents not just classic New York fine dining – it is an expression of the Marriott heritage of excellence and personal attention to detail in everything we do,” explains Alfred Gao, General Manager of JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong.

“The menu at FLINT is inspired by 19th-century American grill and bar classics that have delighted generations of diners. We offer prime cuts of beef, freshly harvested lobsters and oysters, along with other fine seasonal ingredients.”



The statement piece is the glass-fronted dry-ageing fridge that houses some of the most premium cuts of meat you can find in town.

Diners' favorites, among the options, are Rangers Valley WX Wagyu Rib-eye with a Marbling Score of 6+, USDA Prime Beef Rib-eye, as well as larger-portioned Butchers’ Reserve Cuts, such as 1.5kg Tomahawks (MB3+ / MB5+) and USDA Prime Porterhouse Beef.





22-28 Day Butter Dry-Aged Australian Wagyu Striploin MB8-9

Of course, no visit to FLINT would be complete without trying their 22-28 Day Butter Dry-Aged Australian Wagyu Striploin. With a Marbling Score of 8-9, this is the kind of steak that dreams are made of: incredibly succulent, tender, and bursting with flavor. It will surely elevate your dining experience.

But FLINT doesn’t just excel in its meat dishes. The Smoked House-Cured Dill Salmon is a standout. The curing process completely removes the moisture from the salmon to ensure it is firm enough that it doesn’t instantly melt in your mouth, and yet smooth enough that the mild fishy aroma lingers and leaves a mesmerizing taste.

The rich, smoky flavoring of the fish is complemented by cucumber relish and honey mustard dressing, making the dish a surprisingly refreshing delight.



Weekend Brunch

Every Saturday and Sunday, from 11.30am-2.30pm, FLINT Grill & Bar offers an exclusive weekend brunch menu for two, available at a discount price of RMB538 per set until December 31. They will also hold a bi-monthly chef’s table so diners can experience authentic American cuisine.



The Dining Area

The restaurant features distinct dining zones featuring classic combinations of two- and four-seater tables, as well as communal tables.



Private Dining Room

An exclusive dining room is also available for guests who wish to host private events.

FLINT is open for dinner and weekend brunch service. For enquiries and reservations, please contact 021 3809 8550.



FLINT Grill & Bar, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Shanghai Pudong, 988 Puming Lu, by Pudian Lu 上海鲁能JW万豪侯爵酒店, 浦明路988号, 近浦电路.

[All images courtesy of FLINT]