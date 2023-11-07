Exhibition "Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles" at Shenzhen Art Museum

Alcantara, a trailblazer in the fusion of art and innovation, introduces the revisit of the "Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles" exhibition at the new venue of Shenzhen Art Museum.

This captivating showcase, having mesmerized audiences at prestigious venues like the Long Museum West Bund in Shanghai, now opens to the public in Shenzhen for the first time.

The exhibition unfolds a new chapter in the extraordinary solo journey dedicated to the renowned Japanese artist, Shiota Chiharu.

Titled "Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles," the showcase features two remarkable works meticulously crafted using Alcantara, underscoring the artist's sincere aspiration to evoke soul-stirring experiences rooted in the enigmatic realm of nameless emotions.

In Silence. Image by Sunhi Mang/"Chiharu Shiota: the Soul Trembles" Shenzhen Art Museum

One of the highlights, "In Silence," presents a profound visual narrative as a massive network of lines enwraps a burnt piano surrounded by chairs for the audience.

Alcantara's intrinsic characteristics—tactility, opacity, and flexibility—bring a visionary interpretation to the installation, inspired by the artist's childhood recollections of a neighbor's house burning.

The soundless piano symbolizes silence, rendering a moving visual music.

Reflection of Space and Time. Image by Sunhi Mang/"Chiharu Shiota: the Soul Trembles" Shenzhen Art Museum

Another masterpiece, "Reflection of Space and Time," is a re-edition of the eponymous work showcased during the Alcantara collective exhibition "Nine Journeys Through Time" in Milan and Shanghai.

This installation features a dense black monochromatic web enveloping a structure with two iconic white costumes, symbolizing the boundary between outer appearance and inner self.

Suspended in a space traversed by black threads, the costumes create an eerie impression of presence in a state of absence.

This collaboration with Chiharu Shiota is part of Alcantara's ongoing commitment to interact with the finest expressions of international creativity.

Since 2011, Alcantara has bridged the realms of creativity and craftsmanship, fostering a virtuous circle where artists, inspired by the material's versatility and ductility, seek to establish relations with the brand.

The exhibition is open to the public at the new venue of Shenzhen Art Museum from November 7, 2023, to January 14, 2024, inviting art enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the profound artistry and emotional depth created through the fusion of Chiharu Shiota's vision and Alcantara's material innovation.

Exhibition "Shiota Chiharu: The Soul Trembles"

November 7, 2023, to January 14, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), No.30 Tenglong Road, Longhua

[Cover image "Chiharu Shiota: the Soul Trembles" Shenzhen Art Museum, 2023 by Sunhi Mang]