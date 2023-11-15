51 Restaurants Receive Stars in the 2024 Michelin Guide Shanghai

Once again, the day of reckoning is upon Shanghai's chefs and restaurateurs: it's the release of the 2024 Michelin Guide, aka the world's most respected (and feared) restaurant guide.

And things got a bit hairy this year, as a technical issue on the Michelin's Mini Program backend released the list a full 24 hours before the official press conference that took place this morning, November 16, at MGM Shanghai West Bund.

Regardless, the cat's outta the Michelin bag for Shanghai's eighth installment of the city's guide. Whether you buy into the Michelin hype or not, the 2024 Michelin Guide is bound to influence our city's chefs, diners and restaurants.

With prestige and influence that can propel a restaurant to the top of the ranks, the Michelin Guide identifies the very best in regional dining, breaking down their picks into eight categories this year: Three Star, Two Star, One Star, Bib Gourmand, Michelin Plate, Young Chef, Sommelier, and Service Award.



While the total number of starred restaurants only increased by one from the previous year, the great shuffle continued as a few institutions fell off the list (or closed), their spots quickly taken up by others.

For a third year in a row, two venues remain alone at the top of the pack – Taian Table has continued to retain its triple star status under founder Stefan Stiller and Executive Chef Christiaan Stoop, along with Paul Pairet's Ultraviolet.

In the two-star category, L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon's closing is the only change, along with a name update from Xin Rong Ji to The House of Rong, serving up Taizhou cuisine.

As expected, the one-star category saw the most shake-up with five new entries (see those marked 'new' below) along with three drop-offs (Da Dong Jing'an, Shang-High Cuisine, and Sir Elly's).

Enough chit-chat, read on for the full winner's list.



Three Stars

"A restaurant worth a special journey, indicating exceptional cuisine where diners eat extremely well, often superbly. Distinctive dishes are precisely executed, using superlative ingredients."

Two Stars

"A restaurant worth a detour, indicating excellent cuisine, skillfully and carefully crafted dishes of outstanding quality."

One Star

"A good place to stop on your journey, indicating a very good restaurant in its category, offering cuisine prepared to a consistently high standard."

Bib Gourmand Restaurants

"Fantastic cooking at prices under RMB200 per person."

Young Chef Award

“Recognizes their personality and the identity of their culinary creations.”

Viviane Mello from EHB

Sommelier Award



“Recognizes their dedication and passion for the industry to enhane the dining experience.”

Ervin Ong from 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana



Service Award

“Making the restaurant visit a true experience.”

Shanqin Kang from Min He Nan Huan Xi

Interested to see how this compares to last year's results? Check them out here:



READ MORE: 50 Restaurants Receive Stars in the 2023 Shanghai Michelin Guide

[Cover image courtesy of Michelin Guide]