7 Amazing Bars to Check Out in Hong Kong

In the heart of the dazzling metropolis that is Hong Kong, where the fusion of East meets West is celebrated in every aspect of life, a vibrant and sophisticated mixology scene awaits those with a palate for the extraordinary.

From sleek rooftop lounges with panoramic views of the iconic skyline to hidden speakeasies tucked away in narrow alleyways, Hong Kong's cocktail culture is a tapestry woven with the finest spirits, masterful craftsmanship, and a dash of the city's unique flair.

Cóa: Mastering the Art of Mezcal Elegance



Drink menu at Cóa. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Undoubtedly deserving of its position in Asia’s 50 Best Bars, Cóa stands as a beacon for those seeking the pinnacle of Mezcal craftsmanship.



Cóa. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Left: Bitter Melon Collins. Right: Bloody "Beef" Maria. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

The signature Bloody "Beef" Maria is a testament to the artistry behind each cocktail, offering a three-tiered sensory journey. With savory tomato flavors, a tantalizing spiciness, and a lingering bitter sweetness, every sip is a spectacle in itself.

Left: La Paloma de Oaxaca. Right: Mole Negroni. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

That's For You:

Bloody "Beef" Maria, Bitter Melon Collins, La Paloma de Oaxaca, Mole Negroni.

Opens from 6pm. Closed on Monday

Cóa, Shop A, LG/F Wah Shin House, 6-10 Shin Hing Street, Central



Bar Leone: Crafting Cocktails with a Cause



Bar Leone. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Founded by Lorenzo Antinori, the former chief mixologist from Four Seasons Hong Kong, Bar Leone is a hidden gem with a philanthropic heart.



Left: Lorenzo's Milan With A View. Right: Olive Oil Sour. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

Lorenzo's Milan With A View and Olive Oil Sour showcase his top-notch cocktail crafting skills, while the Frozen Cappuccino adds a playful twist.

Frozen Cappuccino. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

What makes this establishment truly special is its collaboration with the charity organization More Food, turning every sip into a contribution to a good cause.

That's For You:

Milan With A View, Olive Oil Sour, Frozen Cappuccino

Opens from 5pm. Closed on Monday

Bar Leone, 15 Bridges St, Central

Bianco & Rosso: A Symphony of Vermouth



Bianco & Rosso. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

As an emerging star in Hong Kong's cocktail scene, Bianco & Rosso: House of Vermouth provides an ideal setting for a relaxed rendezvous.



Left: The Gemini Martini. Right: B&R Negroni. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

The B&R Negroni is a solid choice, but it's The Gemini Martini that steals the show. A harmonious blend of gin, vodka, and various spices creates a unique and memorable flavor symphony.

That's For You:

The Gemini Martini, B&R Negroni

Opens for lunch from 12noon. Happy Hour from 5pm. Closed on Monday

Bianco & Rosso, 29 Gough St, Central

Aqua Rooftop Bar: Where Views Take Center Stage



Day view of Victoria Harbour at Aqua. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Aqua Rooftop Bar consistently earns its title as one of Hong Kong's best rooftop bars, offering unparalleled views of the city skyline.



Night view at Aqua. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

While the cocktails may follow a standard path, the mesmerizing panorama of Victoria Harbour more than compensates, making it a must-visit for those enchanted by Hong Kong's nocturnal charm.

That's For You:

Anything matches your mood from the menu. Aqua also has a good selection of wine.

Opens from 12noon



Aqua, 17/F, H Zentre, 15 Middle Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui

Tell Camellia: A Tranquil Haven of Tea-Infused Elixirs

Nestled discreetly, Tell Camellia stands as a haven for those seeking a unique fusion of tea and cocktail culture. Their mission is clear: to craft contemporary creations that showcase the diverse flavors of teas sourced from around the world.

Tell Camellia. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

The menu mirrors the bar's simplicity yet astounds with attention to detail. Divided into signature Teatails infused with exotic teas and local spices from specific world regions, and house gins redistilled with various tea flavors, Tell Camellia promises an immersive journey into the delicate harmony of tea and spirits.

That's For You:

Tea Tonic, Teapresso Martini

Opens from 5pm

Tell Camellia, H-Code, LG Shop 2, 45 Pottinger Street, Tung, On Wo Ln, Central

Penicillin: Pioneering Eco-Friendly Mixology

Penicillin, an eco-friendly bar. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Breaking new ground as Hong Kong’s first eco-friendly bar, Penicillin is a zero-waste haven that redefines mixology with a commitment to sustainability. Embracing a philosophy of recycling, upcycling, and utilizing local and seasonal ingredients, Penicillin sets the standard for environmentally conscious cocktail crafting.

Penicillin, an eco-friendly bar. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

The innovative self-brewing alcohol and fermentation process adds an extra layer of uniqueness to their offerings. Not only is Penicillin a trailblazer in eco-conscious mixology, but it also contributes to the environment by planting a native Mallotus Muticus tree in the Kalimantan rainforest with every sale of their One Penicillin, One Tree cocktail.

Left: Our Final Warning. Right: Wear No Evil. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

Their menu even comes with a proud description: "a climate positive cocktail that would make Sir David Attenborough proud." Indeed! Cheers to responsible indulgence!

That's For You:

One Penicillin, One Tree, Wear No Evil, Our Final Warning

Opens from 5pm

Penicillin, Amber Lodge, L/G, 23 Hollywood Rd, Central

Artesian: The Gin Lover's Paradise



Artesian at The Langham Hong Kong. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

Nestled within The Langham Hong Kong, Artesian is a haven for gin enthusiasts with a collection boasting nearly 450 gins from around the globe.



Collection of Hong Kong craft gin. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Sampling local artisanal gins like Gwei-lo, Hanabi, and Two Moons, you'll discover the elegance, full-bodied nature, and nuanced flavors that Hong Kong's craft gin scene has to offer.

That's For You:

Try a gin that you have never had or heard before. Hong Kong gin can be a very good start. Ask your bartender for suggestions on the rock or a classic G&T.

Opens from 6pm

Artesian, Lobby Level, The Langham, Hong Kong, 8 Peking Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui

Elegant Escape at The Langham Hong Kong



Hotel Lobby. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

As the night winds down and the city's vibrant lights continue to flicker, indulge in the in-room self-serving Signature Dry Gin—a bespoke creation that encapsulates the essence of small-batch craftsmanship, offering a symphony of surprises with each sip.



Left: Self-serving G&T. Right: Signature Dry Gin at The Langham Hong Kong. Images by Billy Jiang/That's

Nestled within The Langham's embrace, where British heritage seamlessly melds with Art Deco-inspired opulence, you'll find a haven that effortlessly marries convenience and glamour, from the chandelier-clad lobby to the marble-infused decor, every inch of The Langham exudes sophistication.

Elegane escape at The Langham Hong Kong. Image by Billy Jiang/That's

Conveniently situated on the Kowloon side of Hong Kong, The Langham's strategic location at the southern tip ensures easy access to the ferry and Tsim Sha Tsui metro station.

So, whether you're a connoisseur seeking the perfect gin or a traveler yearning for an elegant escape, The Langham offers an enchanting blend of both, leaving you with memories as delightful as the cocktails you savor in the heart of Hong Kong's dynamic mixology scene.

Here's to the extraordinary, in every glass and every moment! Cheers!

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

