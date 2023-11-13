SCIS Launches International Scholars Program 2024-2025

About the SCIS Community and Programs



Established in 1996 as one of Shanghai’s first international schools, Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) has served as an essential cornerstone in the lives of many within the international community.



As an International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum World School, SCIS offers a premier educational experience aimed at rigorous critical thinking and global citizenship and, for Upper School Students, the opportunity to earn the highly coveted IB Diploma and entrance to top universities worldwide.

About the SCIS International Scholars Program



The SCIS International Scholars Program Fund is provided by the SCIS Board of Directors, with contributions from SCIS alumni.

This program is an effort to provide prospective students who exemplify the SCIS ethos with the opportunity to join its dynamic, international learning community and pursue the IB Diploma.

SCIS offers six diverse scholarships, open to prospective students applying to join SCIS for Grades 5 through 11 for enrollment during the 2024-25 school year.

Through these opportunities, SCIS seeks internationally-minded students who are highly motivated, talented, and dedicated to their communities, and who will flourish within the SCIS community and program.

Scholarships are awarded based on promise and potential, and in consideration of demonstrated financial need.

Scholarship amounts range between 25-75% of the annual tuition fee, and are valid for up to four years, subject to annual review, and with the opportunity to renew through to graduation.

The IB Diploma Scholarship

Applicants for Grades 10-11

A merit-based scholarship for prospective students who aspire to pursue an IB Diploma.

Candidates must demonstrate a commitment to excelling in their academic endeavors and believe in the concept of international mindedness, respecting world cultures, embracing diversity, and valuing different perspectives.

This scholarship is available for students seeking enrollment for Grades 10 or 11, with aspirations to graduate as an SCIS Dragon and with an IB Diploma, and who would flourish within SCIS’ dynamic, international learner community and the IB Programme.

The Academic Excellence Scholarship

Applicants for Grades 6-11

A merit-based scholarship for prospective students who are committed to excelling in their academic endeavors while continuing to pursue their varied interests within the school community and beyond.

The Leaders of Tomorrow Scholarship

Applicants for Grades 6-11

A leadership-based scholarship for prospective students who are actively engaged within their community and demonstrate strong leadership, initiative, and balance through their extracurricular engagement, excellence in sports and/or the arts, and well-rounded academic and holistic achievement.

The Renaissance Scholarship

Applicants for Grades 6-11

An arts-based scholarship for prospective students who are passionate in their pursuit of design, visual arts, and/or performing arts.

Candidates should be committed to the study of the arts, while also balancing their achievements in all academic subjects, participation in extracurricular activities, and community engagements.

The International-Mindedness Scholarship

Applicants for Grades 5-11

A community-based scholarship for prospective students who demonstrate the concept of international-mindedness and who believe in respecting world cultures, embracing diversity, and valuing different perspectives.

This scholarship is available for students who are currently enrolled outside of the international school system within China and who would flourish within SCIS’ dynamic, international learner community and the IB Programme.

The Self-Motivated Learner Scholarship

Applicants for Grades 5-11

A merit-based scholarship for prospective students who are committed to excelling in their academic endeavors while contributing positively to the school community through active participation in extracurricular activities.

Candidates should demonstrate the concept of international mindedness, believe in respecting world cultures, embracing diversity, and valuing different perspectives.

This scholarship is available for students who are currently enrolled within a qualified homeschool program and who would flourish within SCIS’ dynamic, international learner community and the IB Programme.

How to Apply

1. Review the scholarship opportunities above

2. Choose the scholarship that best describes your talents and strengths

3. Review the Admissions Guidelines

4. Complete the SCIS Scholarship Application

5. Submit all required documents.

If shortlisted, applicants will be invited to apply for admission and submit all other pertinent information.

Further selected candidates will be invited for an interview.



The deadline to submit a scholarship application is December 22, 2023.

Apply today!