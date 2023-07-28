  1. home
15 Awesome Art Shows This Summer in Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, July 28, 2023

Herbal with Picturesque

_20230721230308_1.jpg

The exhibition invited a group of young artists to create works on the theme of Materia Medica, each of which cut, refined and transformed from different angles, giving play to its own artistic expression. The works exhibited cover ink, oil painting, printmaking, lacquer painting, mixed materials and other categories.

Until August 6, 2023

Dafen Art Museum, Dafen Village, Ji Jiedao, Longgang

Exhibition of Selected Works by He Xiangning

_20230721230309_2.jpg

He Xiangning Art Museum takes the promotion of excellent culture and art as its own responsibility, takes He Xiangning's research as the center, and carries out relevant academic work around the collection, research and promotion of He Xiangning's artworks.

Until August 9, 2023

He Xiangning Art Museum, NO.9013 Shennan Da Dao

Meaning of Landscape

_20230721230308_11.jpg

The exhibition is divided into three sections: "The Return of Nature", "The Hidden Beauty of Landscape", and "Resonance of Landscapes", featuring a total of 58 landscape artworks from both Eastern and Western traditions. From the depiction of landscape themes in these works, one can observe the artists' understanding and attitude toward nature, the self, and the essence of art.

Until August 31, 2023

Guanlan Original Printmaking Base, NO.125 Yuxin Lu

Meow's Wonderland

_20230721230309_1.jpg

An exhibition with a story. Ally with members of the Cats in the city. Discover the secrets of Meow.

Until September 26, 2023

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, NO. 184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

OLOVE Hope for the Future

_20230721230308.jpg

In the long geological changes and natural evolution, peridot has undergone volcanic washing and reached the surface with the gushing magma; It has also witnessed the vastness of outer space, staying in the galaxy from eternity to eternity.

Until October 8, 2023

Jewelry Museum of Shenzhen, 3-4/F, NO.20 Beili North Road, Luohu

The Paper Cutter

72.jpg

Jupiter Art Museum will use the entire museum to create a pink planet, integrating Chen fenwan works and diverse display methods into the space, bringing viewers a dynamic and rich immersive experience.

Until October 29, 2023

Jupiter Museum of Art, NO.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian

Innovation of Painting

_20230719144558.jpg

In the exhibition planning, we restore the historical details of Guan Shanyue's sketching in southwest China with a rigorous academic attitude and historical evidence, and use digital media to comprehensively display documents, travels, paintings, and historical images, trying to reproduce the difficult sketching exploration of the generation of artists represented by Guan Shanyue, so that the audience can understand how Chinese painters continued the context of writing, grasped the pulse of the times, undertook the mission of the times, and constantly kept the right and innovative exploration under the national crisis of the Anti-Japanese War. 

Until November 20, 2023

Guan Shanyue Art Museum, 6026 Hongli Lu, Futian

Maijishan Grottoes: The Oriental Smile

_20230710140921.jpg

This exhibition is the first time that Nanshan Museum adopts the dual exhibition hall mode, setting up two exhibition halls "Treasure New Life" and "Spiritual Wall Wonderful Image", which are displayed through 7 units.

Until October 29, 2023

Nanshan Museum, 2093 Nanshan DaDao, Nanshan

The Poetics Of A Journey In Xinjiang

_20230719133548.jpg

Unlike the usual art collection and sketching, artist Zhang Zhenjiang's trip to Xinjiang is more simple and deep. He went to Xinjiang as a cadre assigned to aid Xinjiang, with the task of supporting teaching, and also for a certain length of time, which made the territory not only an amazing "different place" for him, but gradually formed part of his physical experience, so after the end of the Xinjiang aid mission, he still had reluctant feelings about it, and went to Xinjiang many times.

Until July 30, 2023

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, 32 Donghu Yi Jie, Aiguo Lu, Luohu

Exhibition of Huang Zhijian's Donation

_20230705175657.jpg

This exhibition features Huang Zhijian's paintings, drafts, manuscripts, notes, pictures, newspaper clippings, Republican publications and other books and videos.

Until August 10, 2023

He Xiangning Art Museum, NO.9013 Shennan Ave., Nanshan 

Horizon: Moments

64020.jpg

WS GALLERY hosts its first inaugural exhibition, artist Demos Chiang's solo exhibition "Horizon: Moments."

Until August 1, 2023

WS Gallery, Gemdale Viseen Tower, No. 16, Gaoxin South 10th Road, Nanshan

Philip Colbert The Myth of The Lobster Planet

_20230526191843.jpg

Calbert's large-scale solo exhibition at SWCAC will systematically present nearly 40 representative works in his creative career, including paintings, sculptures, giant air models, images and other diverse creations.

Until October 15, 2023

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, 1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan

A Splendid Blend of China and the West

_20230605150149.jpg

The exhibition focuses on the historical background, technical origin, decorative themes, court interaction and export market of Guangenamel, focusing on the early appearance of Guangenamel and the details of the deep integration of Chinese and Western culture and craftsmanship, with a total of 258 cultural relics on display.

Until October 22, 2023

Shenzhen Museum, Section A, Shenzhen Citizen Center, 3 Fuzhong San Lu, Futian

Love Luxury and Beauty in Classical Antiquity

_20230526122152.jpg

"Vesuvius Volcano Buries Yesterday's Glory of the Ancient City." Freeze all the prosperous times in an instant. A luxurious banquet filled with delicious food and wine. The bustling ancient city market and streets. Rich artistic aesthetics and cultural pursuit. All sealed in the treasure box of history. Waiting for a moment to see the light again!

Until September 3, 2023

Nanshan Museum, 2093 Nanshan Da Dao, Nanshan

Leisure of Auteur and Amateur

_20230529193002.jpg

An exhibition that is full of excitement and unstoppable, an instant experience of the wildness of mountains and forests in the works, dispelling the boredom of summer and experiencing the refreshing art.

Until August 18, 2023

Cloud Art Museum Address The Interchange of Longgang Road and Changshan Road

