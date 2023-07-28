  1. home
WATCH: Typhoon Hits South China as North China Braces for Storms

By Alistair Baker-Brian, July 28, 2023

Typhoon Dussuri has hit South China with Fujian Province, as well as parts of Zhejiang and Guangdong Provinces worst affected.

The effects of the typhoon are expected to be felt on other parts of the Chinese mainland, including North China, within the coming days. 

Watch the storm hit the coastal city of Jinjiang, Fujian Province:


Jinjiang has been one of the worst affected areas as the typhoon hit the coastal city at around 9.55am today, July 28. Wind speeds reached 50 meters per second.

Meanwhile, the city of Xiamen has effectively been in lockdown as of yesterday, July 27. 

READ MORE: Flights Canceled & City in Lockdown as Typhoon Hits South China

The typhoon is expected to subside by the morning of tomorrow, July 29. 

Today, July 28, heavy rain is forecast in southern Jiangsu, southern Anhui, Zhejiang, Fujian and eastern Jiangxi.

Meanwhile, from tomorrow, July 29, until Monday, July 31, heavy rain can be expected in Henan, western Shandong, Hebei, Beijing, Tianjin, eastern Shanxi and southern Liaoning as the effects of the typhoon move north. 

In Taiwan, at least one person has died as a result of the typhoon, reports The Paper

On the evening of July 26, a group of three people climbed a mountain near Xiulin Village – nearby Hualian County on the island’s east coast – to check on water pipes.

The group reportedly got into difficulties after a sudden bout of heavy rain. Two individuals were rescued by emergency services. However, a 57-year-old female died after drowning.

No more details have come to light regarding the incident.

[Cover image via Weibo/@观察者网]

