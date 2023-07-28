Voting Now Open in the 2023 That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards

After being forced to postpone last year, it's finally that time once again; it's time to recognize the Shanghai lifestyle industry with a big ol' party.
Now in its 15th year, the That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards has become one of the most prestigious nights of the year for Shanghai's lifestyle industry, with thousands of votes cast for the many nominees, and a stylish ceremony at Lounge by Topgolf on August 21, where the winners will be crowned.
From the finest boutique stores and shopping destinations to the most luxurious spas and respected art galleries, candidates represent the very best the city has to offer.
And, just like every year, readers can vote for their favorite gym, yoga studio, hair salon, tattoo parlor, travel agency and more, giving them the credit they deserve.
How to Vote
Vote now by following us on WeChat, which you can do by scanning the QR code below:
Once you’ve added our account, send us a message saying ‘Vote’ and then click the hyperlink to enter the voting channel, or simply tap the 'Vote' button at the bottom of the screen:
First, select the category which you want to vote for. Then slide down to the bottom to see the nominees and vote for your favorite.
During the voting period (July 30-August 13), each person / account can vote for one nominee in each of the 33 categories.
Please note: A friendly reminder – we monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!
I Can’t See My Favorite on the List – Can I Still Nominate?
Yes! Simply message us on WeChat with the following information:
Category
Nominee Name
Flash Voting
As well as the main voting site, we'll also be running daily flash voting during the voting period (July 30-August 13). You'll only have 48 hours to vote in each flash vote – so act fast.
The daily WeChat flash votes will be tallied up and awarded on a weighted scale, with 50 votes going to first place, 25 votes to second place and 10 votes to third place.
These votes will then be added to the total votes from the main voting site – so be sure to vote on both!
Please note: Once again – we monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!
What Date is the Flash Vote Launched for My Category?
Sun July 30
Gym of the Year
Fitness Studio of the Year
Wellness Studio of the Year
Mon July 31
Martial Arts / Combat Sport Studio of the Year
Yoga/Pilates Studio of the Year
Dance Studio of the Year
Tue Aug 1
Spa of the Year
Hotel Spa of the Year
Hotel Staycation of the Year
Wed Aug 2
Boutique Store of the Year
Shopping Mall of the Year
Thu Aug 3
Hair Salon of the Year
Barber Shop of the Year
Tattoo Parlor of the Year
Fri Aug 4
Theater of the Year
Art Gallery of the Year
Art Museum of the Year
Sat Aug 5
Weekend Market of the Year
Sustainable Brand of the Year
Sun Aug 6
Indie Fashion Designer of the Year
Jewelry Designer of the Year
Mon Aug 7
Serviced Apartment of the Year
Villa Complex of the Year
Tue Aug 8
Travel Agency of the Year
Party Promoter of the Year
Wed Aug 9
Delivery App of the Year
Plant-Based Meat Brand of the Year
Thu Aug 10
Kid's Club of the Year
Kid's Party Venue of the Year
Mandarin School of the Year
Fri Aug 11
Relocation Service of the Year
Hospital Healthcare Provider of the Year
Clinic Healthcare Provider of the Year
Once again, make sure you are following us on WeChat to take part in the flash voting:
Here We Go!
That's it! The main voting site and first flash vote categories are now open. So good luck to all nominees... and may battle commence!
Sponsorship Opportunities
For sponsorship opportunities please contact us via email at marketing@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:
Venue Sponsor
Lounge by Topgolf
An entertainment landmark for foodies, cocktail lovers and activity seekers in Shanghai, Lounge by Topgolf is a premier entertainment destination perfect for hanging out with friends, enjoying happy hour with colleagues or planning a date night.
They feature seven VIP Swing Suites that can accommodate from 6-30 guests. Each Swing Suite delivers fun for golfers and non-golfers, with a variety of exciting virtual sports games, golf courses, and proprietary Topgolf experiences.
0 User Comments