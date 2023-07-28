Voting Now Open in the 2023 That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards

After being forced to postpone last year, it's finally that time once again; it's time to recognize the Shanghai lifestyle industry with a big ol' party.

Now in its 15th year, the That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards has become one of the most prestigious nights of the year for Shanghai's lifestyle industry, with thousands of votes cast for the many nominees, and a stylish ceremony at Lounge by Topgolf on August 21, where the winners will be crowned.

From the finest boutique stores and shopping destinations to the most luxurious spas and respected art galleries, candidates represent the very best the city has to offer.

And, just like every year, readers can vote for their favorite gym, yoga studio, hair salon, tattoo parlor, travel agency and more, giving them the credit they deserve.

Please note: A friendly reminder – we monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!

I Can’t See My Favorite on the List – Can I Still Nominate?

Yes! Simply message us on WeChat with the following information:

Category

Flash Voting

As well as the main voting site, we'll also be running daily flash voting during the voting period (July 30-August 13). You'll only have 48 hours to vote in each flash vote – so act fast.

The daily WeChat flash votes will be tallied up and awarded on a weighted scale, with 50 votes going to first place, 25 votes to second place and 10 votes to third place.

These votes will then be added to the total votes from the main voting site – so be sure to vote on both!

Please note: Once again – we monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!

What Date is the Flash Vote Launched for My Category?

Sun July 30

Gym of the Year

Fitness Studio of the Year

Mon July 31

Martial Arts / Combat Sport Studio of the Year

Yoga/Pilates Studio of the Year

Tue Aug 1

Spa of the Year

Hotel Spa of the Year

Wed Aug 2

Boutique Store of the Year

Thu Aug 3

Hair Salon of the Year

Barber Shop of the Year

Fri Aug 4

Theater of the Year

Art Gallery of the Year

Sat Aug 5

Weekend Market of the Year

Sun Aug 6

Indie Fashion Designer of the Year

Mon Aug 7

Serviced Apartment of the Year

Tue Aug 8

Travel Agency of the Year

Wed Aug 9

Delivery App of the Year

Thu Aug 10

Kid's Club of the Year

Kid's Party Venue of the Year

Fri Aug 11

Relocation Service of the Year

Hospital Healthcare Provider of the Year

Clinic Healthcare Provider of the Year

Here We Go!

That's it! The main voting site and first flash vote categories are now open. So good luck to all nominees... and may battle commence!

