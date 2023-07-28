Voting Now Open in the 2023 That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards

  1. home
After being forced to postpone last year, it's finally that time once again; it's time to recognize the Shanghai lifestyle industry with a big ol' party.

Now in its 15th year, the That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards has become one of the most prestigious nights of the year for Shanghai's lifestyle industry, with thousands of votes cast for the many nominees, and a stylish ceremony at Lounge by Topgolf on August 21, where the winners will be crowned.

From the finest boutique stores and shopping destinations to the most luxurious spas and respected art galleries, candidates represent the very best the city has to offer.

And, just like every year, readers can vote for their favorite gym, yoga studio, hair salon, tattoo parlor, travel agency and more, giving them the credit they deserve.

How to Vote

Vote now by following us on WeChat, which you can do by scanning the QR code below:

New-QR.jpg

Once you’ve added our account, send us a message saying ‘Vote’ and then click the hyperlink to enter the voting channel, or simply tap the 'Vote' button at the bottom of the screen:

Voting-Screenshot.jpg

First, select the category which you want to vote for. Then slide down to the bottom to see the nominees and vote for your favorite.

Voting-jpeg.jpg

During the voting period (July 30-August 13), each person / account can vote for one nominee in each of the 33 categories.

Please note: A friendly reminder  we monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!

I Can’t See My Favorite on the List – Can I Still Nominate?

Yes! Simply message us on WeChat with the following information: 

  • Category

  • Nominee Name


New-QR.jpg

Flash Voting

As well as the main voting site, we'll also be running daily flash voting during the voting period (July 30-August 13). You'll only have 48 hours to vote in each flash vote – so act fast.

The daily WeChat flash votes will be tallied up and awarded on a weighted scale, with 50 votes going to first place, 25 votes to second place and 10 votes to third place.

These votes will then be added to the total votes from the main voting site – so be sure to vote on both!

Please note: Once again – we monitor for suspicious voting patterns, and reserve the right to disqualify any venue we deemed to have cheated. No buying votes – you have been warned!

What Date is the Flash Vote Launched for My Category?

Sun July 30

  • Gym of the Year

  • Fitness Studio of the Year 

  • Wellness Studio of the Year


Mon July 31

  • Martial Arts / Combat Sport Studio of the Year

  • Yoga/Pilates Studio of the Year

  • Dance Studio of the Year


Tue Aug 1

  • Spa of the Year

  • Hotel Spa of the Year

  • Hotel Staycation of the Year


Wed Aug 2

  • Boutique Store of the Year

  • Shopping Mall of the Year


Thu Aug 3

  • Hair Salon of the Year

  • Barber Shop of the Year 

  • Tattoo Parlor of the Year


Fri Aug 4

  • Theater of the Year

  • Art Gallery of the Year

  • Art Museum of the Year


Sat Aug 5

  • Weekend Market of the Year

  • Sustainable Brand of the Year


Sun Aug 6

  • Indie Fashion Designer of the Year

  • Jewelry Designer of the Year


Mon Aug 7

  • Serviced Apartment of the Year

  • Villa Complex of the Year


Tue Aug 8

  • Travel Agency of the Year

  • Party Promoter of the Year


Wed Aug 9

  • Delivery App of the Year

  • Plant-Based Meat Brand of the Year


Thu Aug 10

  • Kid's Club of the Year

  • Kid's Party Venue of the Year

  • Mandarin School of the Year


Fri Aug 11

  • Relocation Service of the Year

  • Hospital Healthcare Provider of the Year

  • Clinic Healthcare Provider of the Year

Once again, make sure you are following us on WeChat to take part in the flash voting:

New-QR.jpg

Here We Go! 

That's it! The main voting site and first flash vote categories are now open. So good luck to all nominees... and may battle commence!

Sponsorship Opportunities

For sponsorship opportunities please contact us via email at marketing@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Marketing-QR.jpg

Venue Sponsor

Lounge by Topgolf

Weixin-Image_20230713115622.jpg

An entertainment landmark for foodies, cocktail lovers and activity seekers in Shanghai, Lounge by Topgolf is a premier entertainment destination perfect for hanging out with friends, enjoying happy hour with colleagues or planning a date night.

They feature seven VIP Swing Suites that can accommodate from 6-30 guests. Each Swing Suite delivers fun for golfers and non-golfers, with a variety of exciting virtual sports games, golf courses, and proprietary Topgolf experiences.

