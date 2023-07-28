12 Amazing Trips to Take Around Asia This Summer

5-Day Guilin Tour with Countryside Cycling





Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings.

Taking in ancient villages, a cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycling ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and a visit to the Longsheng Rice Terraces are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

7-Day Xinjiang: Kashgar, Taxkorgan, Urumqi & Turpan



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you're curious about Xinjiang, this seven day classic itinerary – starting from Kashgar, passing through Taxkorgan, and ending up with Turpan – is the perfect way for you to explore the wider area.

Take in numerous spectacular natural scenes and cultural heritages on the way. The cities selected all represent an aspect of Xinjiang; by visiting them and talking with locals you will discover what the real Xinjiang looks like.

Travel with local operator Xinjiang China International Travel Service and, one day, when you go back home, you can tell your friends: I’ve been to Xinjiang.

2-Day Shiliang River Hiking & Rafting

Image courtesy Dragon Adventures

Xiaohuangshan Grand Canyon Rafting is located on the Shiliang River in Xinchang, a county full of spectacular scenery, hidden hiking trails and the most thrilling rafting in Zhejiang!.

The whole length of the white water course on the river is three-and-a-half kilometers, with a drop of nearly 200 meters, making for the perfect combination of beautiful scenery, a large drop and excitement.

The best part? It’s only a three-and-a-half hours’ drive from Shanghai!

4-Day Cambodia Highlights: Angkor Wat & Tonle Sap Lake





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

On this five-day Cambodia highlight tour, explore the Angkor temple complex, covering the ancient capital city of Angkor Thom and the magnificent Angkor Wat, the pinnacle of classical Khmer architecture.

Travel to Tonle Sap Lake, the largest freshwater lake in Southeast Asia, known by the Cambodian people as the 'Lake of Life.'

And discover the elaborate wall carvings and red sandstone architecture of Banteay Srei, often called the 'jewel of Khmer art.'

7-Day Wild Silk Road Adventure: Mogao Grottoes, Rainbow Mountains, Chaka & Qinghai Lake



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

If you want to know more about mysterious Western China, but have no idea where to start, then just follow the Silk Road.

Spend seven days traveling the ancient trade route with Gansu May International Travel Service, enjoying both breathtaking landscapes and mysterious religious art, from oases to deserts; this itinerary won’t let you down, no matter what you want to experience in a trip.

Buddhist temples, Qinghai Lake, Yadan landscapes, Rainbow Mountain, the Great Wall, Mogao Grottoes... the list goes on!

3-Day Natural Anhui Huizhou Grand Canyon for Just ¥980



Image courtesy Dragon Adventures



Located in Anhui Province, Huizhou Grand Canyon is known for its bamboo and pine forests, winding cliffs, flowing waterfalls, crystal-clear pools and natural springs. Here you can hike, climb, and jump into the pools for a swim. At night, light up the bonfire and get ready to party!

The area is also famed for its Hui Cuisine, one of China’s eight main cuisines; Hui Opera, from which the Peking Opera originated; Hui rice paper, for painting and calligraphy; and the Hui style of architecture, with its beautiful and intricate bricks, stone and wood carvings.

8-Day Silk Road Tour of Qinghai & Gansu





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Immerse yourself in legend and feel the pulse of civilization as you explore the treasures of the Silk Road, the bridge between history and today.

This eight-day classic Silk Road trip will bring you the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders.



Starting your journey from Xining, you will then have the chance to visit Qinghai Lake, Chaka Salt Lake, the sunset view of Zhangye Rainbow Mountain, the Jiayuguan Pass and more.

You'll also get to go camel trekking and sand sliding at Echoing-sand Mountain and visit the Dunhuang Mogao Caves.



8-Day Tibet: Lhasa, Yamdrok tso-Shigatse & Everest Base Camp



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel



Start out in Lhasa, capital of Tibet Autonomous Region, and the political, economic, cultural and religious center of Tibet, a city full of both human and natural landscapes. There visit Potala Palace, and explore its maze-like rooms and temples.

Head on to sacred Yamdrok Tso Lake, regarded as the "turquoise earrings scattered by a goddess." Pristine and free of pollution, its waters are as blue as a sapphire.

Visit the Tashilunpo Monastery, that houses a giant statue of the Maitreya Buddha, the biggest gilded statue of Maitreya in the world, as well as a tomb of all the Panchen Lama, adorned with jewels and gold.

Finally, take in amazing views of Mount Everest, the highest in the world, located in the border between China and Nepal.

3-Day Luxury Lakeside Resort with Kayaking & Pool Party

Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China.

With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery.

There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and swimming pool.



7-Day Discover Colorful Yunnan: Dali, Lijiang & Shangri-La





Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. This tour takes in Dali, Lijiang Old Town, trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals. And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

11-Day North Xinjiang: Kashgar Old Town, Hemu Village & Kanas Lake



Image courtesy of Silk Road Travel

Xinjiang, such a vast land! No matter what you want to experience from a trip, you can find something interesting there. But how to explore the beauty of the biggest province in China as traveler?

This 11-day tour will provide you with the best answer! Kashgar Old Town, Hemu Village, Kanas Lake… both of the stunning scenes in northern Xinjiang and amazing cultural landscapes in southern Xinjiang have been included!

3-Day Tonglu Mountain Paradise & Huxiao Gorge Rafting



Image courtesy Dragon Adventures

It is impossible to not be moved by the landscape of Tonglu, which offers a truly dreamlike landscape just a few hours away from the bustling city. The Baiyun Riverside Bed & Breakfast is a pure white building that forms a lovely contrast with the lush green natural scenery.

Each room has a balcony facing the mountains and the river, and the B&B also has a large and beautiful swimming pool. If you stay on the first floor, you can jump into the swimming pool directly from your balcony!

Huxiao Gorge Scenic spot is surrounded by mountains on all sides, with very dense forest coverage. The natural environment surrounding the gorge is very pleasant and full of oxygen, giving the area its 'Forest Oxygen Bar' nickname.



Tonglu Tiger Xiaoxia rafting is extremely popular, and has a reputation of being the one of the best rafting experiences in East China. With a large drop and a majestic quantity of water over 10 kilometers, Huxia will provide you with a top level rafting experience.

Got a Travel Deal You'd Like to Promote?



Contact Christy via email at christycai@t hatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:







[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]