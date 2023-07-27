Flights Canceled & City in Lockdown as Typhoon Hits South China

Flights have been canceled and a city has announced temporary lockdown measures (not the COVID kind) as South China braces itself for the arrival of Typhoon Dussuri.

According to China Weather, the typhoon is expected hit the coast of Fujian Province in the early hours of tomorrow, July 28.

The coastline of the Chinese mainland from Jinjiang – a city in Fujian Province northeast of Xiamen – to the border between Fujian and Guangdong Provinces is expected to be worst hit.

The worst of the typhoon is expected to last from July 27-28.

From July 29-31, the storm will move north over Jiangxi Province and the Huanghuai region – including parts of Anhui and Henan Provinces – causing heavy rain.

Waves in the Taiwan Strait and the northeast part of the South China Sea are expected to be 7-10 meters high.

Canceled Flights





China Eastern Airlines took to Weibo to announce that a number of flights from airports located along the Chinese mainland’s southeast coast have already been canceled due to the typhoon.

They said that to ensure safety, a number of flights from July 27-29 have been canceled.

Be sure to check the latest information before you travel.

Xiamen in Lockdown





The coastal city in Fujian Province is expected to be one of the areas worst hit by the typhoon.

The Flood Control and Drought Relief Department of the People’s Government of Xiamen made an announcement today, July 27, reports SINA News.

If you are in Xiamen, take note of the five key points below:

From 3pm on July 27, all workplaces and educational establishments must stop work, classes, etc. and cancel any activities, particularly gatherings; essential industries (water, electricity, gas, communications, emergency services, etc.), as well as shops (convenience stores, supermarkets, etc.) providing essential items and services will continue to operate as normal.

From 6pm on July 27, convenience stores, supermarkets, etc. must close.

From 8pm on July 27, all public transport, including metro, BRT, public buses, etc. must shut down; taxis and ride-hailing services will still be available.

From 10pm on July 27, all taxis and ride-hailing services must stop; all sea crossing channels (bridges, viaducts, etc.) will be closed to all vehicles, except for emergency services.

From 10pm on July 27 until the typhoon is no longer considered an emergency situation, all residents in Xiamen must stay indoors; except for emergency services, all vehicles must stay off the road.

