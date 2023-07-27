16 Awesome Things to Do This Weekend in Shenzhen

Recommended

SAMAJAM KIDS SHOW 2 - Super Djembe

Experience the ultimate musical family show in North America - the 2019 brand new version of the Canadian original! Prepare for the fabulous debut of Super Djembe, along with a wide array of fantastic and professional musical instruments.



Enjoy diverse and wonderful musical interactions, with 200% family participation, diving into the most rhythmic music ocean.

July 30, 14:00/17:00

Huaxia Art Center, NO.1 Guangqiao Jie, Overseas Chinese Town

Food & Drink



Pizza Date @il Faro

The name of this culinary gem has been passed down through three generations, each preserving and enriching the traditions that have made it an enduring symbol of Italian gastronomy.

il Faro, Luohu, Shop L201,2nd Floor of Shenzhen Vientiane Restaurant, No. 75 Meiyuan Road, Sungang Street, Luohu

il Faro, Shekou, 103B, Building 1, Nanhai Yiku, Xinghua Road, Shekou Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan

Shenzhen Tasting Presented by L'Avenue



There will be a total of 18 wines with tickets for RMB369 per person.



July 30, 14:00 - 16:30

L'Avenue, NO.2005 Shennan Avenue, Futian

Happy Hour @Life on Mars



Special offer from Sunday to Thursday: Shisha 50% off; Buy 1 get 1 free on selected cocktails!



Sunday to Thursday, 6PM - 8PM

Life on Mars, Shop NO.129 West Gate of HaiYue (Sea Taste) Garden, Shekou

Craft Head Open Mic



Every Saturday at Craft Head Futian, we've got a special open mic, where you can let your flag fly and come as you are!



Every Saturday, 20:30 - 22:30

Craft Head Brewing Co., 2/F, Crossroad between Xinzhou 2nd Road and Xinzhou 7th Road, Futian

Music



Concert Ensemble Baroque Update Belgium

Takes you through the language, imagery and aesthetics of Baroque music.



July 30, from 20:00

Guangming Cuture and Art Center, Intersection of Chuangtou Road and Guangguang Road, Guangming

2023 Super Sound Wave



A live scene not to be missed - 21 days of ultimate music experience in a two-stage setting, different styles. Modern Sky's artists take turns to appear, mysterious trend celebrities are surprised, and 100+ bands gather in Splendid China! Beer + music! Experience the purest music festival.



Every Sunday, Friday, and Saturday, from July 28 until September 17, 2023

Splendid China Folk Village, NO.9003 Shennan Ave, Nanshan

Musical The Brothers Karamazov



In 1879, the Russian literary giant Dostoevsky wrote the famous "Brothers Karamazov", which has left a very important place in the history of world literature since its publication.



July 28 - 29, 2023

Bay Opera of Shenzhen, NO.16, Happy Harbor, Baoxing Road, Haibin Community, Xin'an Street, Bao'an

Joker Xue



Pop We weren't familiar with 薛之谦 before researching this calendar, but can you say megastar? His latest song '崇拜', released on the 16th of this month, has already amassed over one hundred thousand favorites as of press time.



July 28 - 29, 2023

Shenzhen Universiade Sports Center, NO.3001 Longxiang Dadao, Longgang

Arts



Herbal with Picturesque

The exhibition invited a group of young artists to create works on the theme of Materia Medica, each of which cut, refined and transformed from different angles, giving play to its own artistic expression. The works exhibited cover ink, oil painting, printmaking, lacquer painting, mixed materials and other categories.



Until August 6, 2023

Dafen Art Museum, Dafen Village, Ji Jiedao, Longgang

Exhibition of Selected Works by He Xiangning



He Xiangning Art Museum takes the promotion of excellent culture and art as its own responsibility, takes He Xiangning's research as the center, and carries out relevant academic work around the collection, research and promotion of He Xiangning's artworks.



Until August 9, 2023

He Xiangning Art Museum, NO.9013 Shennan Da Dao

Meaning of Landscape



The exhibition is divided into three sections: "The Return of Nature", "The Hidden Beauty of Landscape", and "Resonance of Landscapes", featuring a total of 58 landscape artworks from both Eastern and Western traditions. From the depiction of landscape themes in these works, one can observe the artists' understanding and attitude toward nature, the self, and the essence of art.



Until August 31, 2023

Guanlan Original Printmaking Base, NO.125 Yuxin Lu

Meow's Wonderland



An exhibition with a story. Ally with members of the Cats in the city. Discover the secrets of Meow.



Until September 26, 2023

Shenzhen Museum of Contemporary Art and Urban Planning, NO. 184 Fuzhong Road, Futian

OLOVE Hope for the Future



In the long geological changes and natural evolution, peridot has undergone volcanic washing and reached the surface with the gushing magma; It has also witnessed the vastness of outer space, staying in the galaxy from eternity to eternity.



Until October 8, 2023

Jewelry Museum of Shenzhen, 3-4/F, NO.20 Beili North Road, Luohu

The Paper Cutter



Jupiter Art Museum will use the entire museum to create a pink planet, integrating Chen fenwan works and diverse display methods into the space, bringing viewers a dynamic and rich immersive experience.



Until October 29, 2023

Jupiter Museum of Art, NO.6 Lanhua Dao, Futian Free Trade Zone, Futian

Lifestyle



WOW Summer!

Coffee culture market, food market, pet socialist, cycling experience, music camping and so much more!



July 28 - 30, 2023

Hongqiao Park, Kelin Road, Guangming

