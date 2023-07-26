  1. home
WIN! Tickets to The Jungle Book Musical

By That's Shanghai, July 26, 2023

It's time to meet The King of the Swingers, with a performance of Rudyard Kipling's classic The Jungle Book, as adapted by Arran R Hawkins.

This is a musical family play in English suitable for audience of five age up to 95, produced by Earlybirds Shanghai, who also produced Wizard of Oz in 2015, The Jungle Book in 2017/2018, and Camila in 2019.

Fri July 28, 3pm & 7.30pm; RMB199 for one adult, and they can bring a kid for free.

Studio Theatre, Shanghai Nine Trees Art Centre, 99 Shuhuan Lu.

WIN!

We have 25 pairs of tickets for The Jungle Book to give away to lucky That's Shanghai readers.

For your chance to win, simply share this article on your Moments with the caption ‘That’s what I want!’, take a screenshot and send it to our WeChat account (ID: ThatsShanghai) along with your name, email address, phone number, and the date you would like to attend.

