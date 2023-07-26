  1. home
  2. Articles

2 Great Kids' Party Venues in Shanghai

By That's Shanghai, July 26, 2023

0 0

Kids Party Package @ Lounge by Topgolf

110487250.jpg

All summer long to August 31, enjoy 60% off on Lounge by Topgolf's Kids Party Package, suitable for 10 kids between 6-12 years of age, an afternoon of games, kids party food and free flow soft drinks awaits. Scan the QR on the poster above to find out more.

Until Aug 31; RMB1,499.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Kids Party Package @ Geneva

1089616594.jpg

Over at Geneva, it is RMB180 per kid for the above package, with a minimum of 10 kids.

Ongoing; RMB180, 10 kid minimum.

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Got a Kids' Party Venue You'd Like to Promote?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

My-QR.jpg

more news

16 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

16 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Summertime and the livin' is easy...

12 Shanghai Live Shows in August!

12 Shanghai Live Shows in August!

Rock out, baby!

Shanghai School News Roundup: July 2023

Shanghai School News Roundup: July 2023

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

23 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Summertime and the livin' is easy...

20 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

Solid options, week on week.

21 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

Most important meal of the week!

WIN! Tickets to The Secret Greek Mansion Party

We're going Greeeek!

Nominate Now in the 2023 That's Shanghai Lifestyle Awards

Think you have a contender?

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

20 Weekly Events in Shanghai Worth Checking Out

21 Shanghai Brunches to Hit Up This Weekend

What Do Chinese Companies Get Wrong When Entering International Markets

Gordon Ramsay at Harrods Shanghai New Private Members' Club

Topgolf to Open New Location in Wuhan Next Year

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

2 Great Kids' Party Venues in Shanghai

2 Great Kids' Party Venues in Shanghai

16 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

16 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

12 Shanghai Live Shows in August!

12 Shanghai Live Shows in August!

Shanghai School News Roundup: July 2023

Shanghai School News Roundup: July 2023

Travel Gossip: Yunnan – Mushroom Magic or Freaky Fungi?

Travel Gossip: Yunnan – Mushroom Magic or Freaky Fungi?

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives