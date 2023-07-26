2 Great Kids' Party Venues in Shanghai

Kids Party Package @ Lounge by Topgolf



All summer long to August 31, enjoy 60% off on Lounge by Topgolf's Kids Party Package, suitable for 10 kids between 6-12 years of age, an afternoon of games, kids party food and free flow soft drinks awaits. Scan the QR on the poster above to find out more.

Until Aug 31; RMB1,499.

Lounge by Topgolf, 2/F, Central Plaza, 227 Huangpi Bei Lu, by Nanjing Xi Lu 黄陂北路227号中区广场2楼,近南京西路.

Kids Party Package @ Geneva

Over at Geneva, it is RMB180 per kid for the above package, with a minimum of 10 kids.

Ongoing; RMB180, 10 kid minimum.

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路.

Got a Kids' Party Venue You'd Like to Promote ?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: