16 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Wednesday

Diamond Divas @ The Pearl



An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed July 26, 8.30pm show; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Thursday



Moves Like Jagger! @ The Pearl

A night of hits from the 2000s including Lada Gaga, Taylor Swift, Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Britney Spears, Avril Lavigne, Imagine Dragons, Pink and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu July 27, 8.30pm; RMB120.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday



Nirvana Smells Like Teen Spirit @ The Pearl

A night of Nirvana and the best of 90s alternative rock at The Pearl.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri July 28, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Friday & Saturday

Party Animal @ La Suite



Calling all Party Animals for this weekend!

La Suite is dancing the night away to the latest hits in a great atmosphere!

Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11pm, so make sure you arrive on time. RMB100 after 11pm, which includes one drink.

Fri & Sat July 28 & 29, 9.30pm-Late; Free before 11pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink.

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Lu, by Yanping Lu 武定路1111号, 近延平路.

Saturday

Peruvian National Day @ Xouk 1000 Trees



This Saturday, celebrate Peru National Day with a beautiful Peruvian style brunch at Xouk by Azul at 1000 Tree Mall. Enjoy a great buffet by Chef Eduardo Vargas, a Latin band by Paco, great pisco drinks and more!

Sat July 29, 11.30am-4pm; RMB200 for brunch plus RMB150 for free flow.

Xouk, 1000 Trees Mall, L5-0509, West 600 Moganshan Lu 天山路600号大洋千树西区L5层0509.

The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat July 29, 8.30pm; RMB150.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Sunday

Wine Market & All You Can Eat Cheese @ LOGGIA by Bonica



All you can eat cheese.

Let's say that again.

All. You. Can. Eat. Cheese.

This is the stuff as dreams are made on.

Brie le Maubert, Comte, Roquefort，White Stilton, Wensleydale, Occelli plus two glasses of wine is RMB148, while all that cheese plus free flow wine is RMB298.

You would be a fool not to take Loggia up on this offer.

Sun July 30, 2-6pm; RMB148-298.

LOGGIA by Bonica, Building 5, No.60, Lane 273, Jiaozhou Lu 上海市静安区胶州路273弄60号5栋.

Monday



New Quiz Night @ The Blarney Stone

Entering just its third week, this new quiz night at The Blarney Stone features six rounds of fun, shots for each round winner, and a grand prize for the overall winner on the night.

Part of a quiz season, there is also an RMB1,000 voucher up for grabs for the ultimate champions.

It's also happy hour all night, and tacos and wings (5pcs) are just RMB20. So head along at 7pm for some brainiac craic!

Scan the QR on the poster above to sign up.

Every Mon, from 7pm; Free.

The Blarney Stone, 77 Yongkang Lu, by Xiangyang Lu 永康路77号, 近襄阳路.

Tuesday



We Love the 2000s Quiz @ El Santo



A summer of decade quizzes continues at El Santo with a We Love the 2000s Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.

If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Aug 1, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Ongoing

Women's World Cup @ Cages



Cages Jing'an is screening every game of the FIFA Women's World Cup live on their big screens, while Cages Huangpu is showing all game on while they are open.

From Fri July 20, first game kicks of at 3pm.



Cages Jing'an, 3/F, Jing'an Sports Center, 428 Jiangning Lu, by Wuding Lu 江宁路428号静安体育中心3楼, 近武定路.

Cages Huangpu, B1, 788 Zhongshan Nan Yi Lu, by Nanbei Gaojia 中山南一路788号B1楼，近南北高架路.

Duo Art Exhibition @ Ming Jing Art Gallery



Showcasing two outstanding foreign artists Antonio Sevilla & Pavel Feat in an exhibition that includes sculpture, paintings and dramatic contemporary murals with bold themes.

Until July 29; Free.

Ming Jing Art Gallery, 7-109, 50 Moganshan Lu, by Aomen Lu 莫干山路50号, 近澳门路.



Special Promotions

Opening Promotion @ HALO



HALO is an brand new, immersive, multi-sensory dining experience that challenges the concept of what a traditional restaurant can be.

READ MORE: HALO: An 'Out of This World' Immersive Art Dining Experience

This Opening Promotion offers a set for two persons includes five specially designed dishes for RMB1, 288 (that's a 35% discount).

Offer is available until August 31, but please make reservation 24 hours in advance.

Until Aug 31; RMB1,288 for two persons.



HALO, 7/F, 683 Yunjin Lu, by Longqi Lu, 云锦路683号西岸凤巢7楼, 近 龙启路.

Summer Mushroom Tasting Menu @ Albero & Acqua

Following the principle of light and nutritious food, this all-new summer package features fresh air-shipped mushrooms, showcasing seasonal mushrooms and introducing guests to renowned Spanish snacks.

Here, diners have the opportunity to seamlessly taste the enjoy the delicious delicacy of the season and slow summer moments.



Boletus mushroom rice originates from the traditional Spanish delicacy, seafood rice, bringing unparalleled freshness and fragrance.

The thick mushroom sauce highlights the full taste and unique aroma of mushrooms to the fullest. Cooked in a frying pan, this dish is unique, with a strong taste and power.



Until July 31; Setas En Verano Set RMB598, Acqua Mushroom Tasting Menu Set RMB498

Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 2/F, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Yincheng Lu 陆家嘴环路1228号, 近银城路.

Looking Ahead

Aug 5: Daylight @ Wanda Reign on the Bund

On the Saturday August 5, from 3pm till midnight, Space Panda takes you to escape the hustle and bustle of city life for an unforgettable day-to-night sky terrace party at the luxurious Wanda Reign on the Bund.

Experience this beautiful rooftop, as you indulge in delicious cuisine and refreshing summer cocktails, while taking in the stunning views of the iconic Shanghai skyline.

A great line up of eight DJs will ensure you to have a best party experience.



For table booking and more info, please contact WeChat ID: Emilboo

Aug 5, 3pm-Midnight; RMB108-158.

Wanda Reign on the Bund, 538 Zhongshan Dong Er Lu, by Renmin Lu 中山东二路538号, 近人民路.

Aug 8: We Love the '90s Quiz @ El Santo



A summer of decade quizzes continues at El Santo with a We Love the '90s Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.



If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Aug 8, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

Aug 15: We Love the '80s Quiz @ El Santo



A summer of decade quizzes continues at El Santo with a We Love the '80s Quiz. Entry is absolutely free, and there will be great prizes on offer.



If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

The quiz starts at 7pm and is done by about 9.30pm, so everyone can all be fresh for work the next day.

These ones fill up fast though, so scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.

Tue Aug 15, 7pm; Free.

El Santo. B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路.

